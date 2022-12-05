Read full article on original website
Carscoops
GM, Porsche, Maserati, Kia, And Jaguar Fail To Meet Automatic Emergency Braking Safety Pledge
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) reported that five out of the 20 automakers that pledged to equip at least 95 percent of the light-duty vehicles they sell in the U.S. with automatic emergency braking by September 2022 have failed to achieve that goal. Kia just missed out on...
Carscoops
BMW Supplier Invests $810M In South Carolina Plant For Faster-Charging, Longer-Lasting Gen 6 Batteries
Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a battery manufacturing plant in Florence, South Carolina that will supply batteries to BMW. The factory will span some 1.5 million square feet and have an annual capacity of 30 GWh, enough to supply the batteries for 300,000 EVs annually. BMW’s new Gen 6 lithium-ion cells will be manufactured by Envision AESC at the new site, initially creating 1,170 new jobs.
Carscoops
Waze Now Available Through Android Automotive On Select Renault Models
A new dedicated Waze app has just been launched for vehicles with Android Automotive infotainment systems. While the Waze app has been available through Android Auto for many years, it remained absent from Android Automotive systems which power the whole infotainment of some vehicles. Waze will be first introduced on the Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech throughout Europe.
Carscoops
UAW Calls On Automakers To Move Supply Chains Out Of Xinjiang Following Forced Labor Report
A new report released by researchers at Sheffield Hallam University, in the U.K., has found that a wide array of parts used in automotive manufacturing coming out of China’s Xinjiang could be made with the use of forced labor. That has pushed the American United Auto Workers (UAW) union to call on automakers to move their entire supply chain out of the region.
Carscoops
Tesla Model Y Owners Advised To Get Their Nuts Checked
What’s the one component you really don’t want to have fail on a new car? For us it’s a toss up between the brakes and suspension. The Tesla Model Y has already been recalled for loose brake calliper bolts – 6,000 cars were hauled back to service centers last year – and now the crossover is being recalled because the suspension fasteners might not have been sufficiently, well, fastened.
Carscoops
U.S. Senator Calls On Automakers To Keep AM Radio In Their EVs
Edward J. Markey, a U.S. Senator for Massachusetts, has sent a letter to 20 automakers, asking them to maintain support for AM radio in their vehicles. The free service, he argues, is an important tool that allows governments and public safety authorities to communicate with large numbers of people. “Despite...
Carscoops
Are These Flooded Lucid Motor Air EVs Worth The Trouble Saving?
Do you really want to get your hands on a Lucid Air but aren’t willing to wait the many months it will take for delivery? Well, we have a solution. Kind of. While recently browsing through Copart and IAAI, we stumbled across not one, not two, but three Lucid Air models up for auction in Florida. As you can probably all guess, all three have water damage, inevitably caused by Hurricane Ian.
Carscoops
Lucid Offering Discounts On Some Cars, And That May Be A Sign Of Low Demand
It has been well documented that the markets for both new and used vehicles are going bananas, but you might not be aware of that if you work at Lucid, and that could be a bad sign for the electric vehicle startup. Barron’s reports that the automaker has already taken...
Carscoops
VW To Build A New Electric SUV With 435-Mile Range At Wolfsburg Plant
Volkswagen announced this week that it will invest €460 million (equal to around US$485 million at current exchange rates) in its Wolfsburg plant in order to prepare it to build its first EVs. The plant will start producing vehicles based on the MEB platform in 2023. The German automaker’s...
Carscoops
The Ferrari 208 Turbo Was A Tax-Beating, 2.0-liter Downsized Supercar
Italians love their Ferraris, and in the 1970s and 1980s, so did the Italian tax man. The country charged 20 percent tax on new cars with engines below 2,000 cc and a socking 35 percent on bigger machinery at a time when even Ferrari’s baby cars sold around the world had 3.0-liter engines.
Carscoops
Elon Musk Taps Tesla’s China Chief To Help Ramp Up Texas Gigafactory
Tom Zhu, a longtime Tesla employee who oversaw the construction of the automaker’s gigafactory in Shanghai, will reportedly be brought in to help bring the company’s factory in Texas up to speed. Zhu is currently in Austin, visiting the factory, and has brought with him a group of...
Carscoops
Will You Pay An Automaker To Unlock A Power Boost In Your EV?
In case subscriptions for basic services like heated seats or cruise control weren’t enough, automakers are now beginning to sell packages that unlock the extra power your car was hiding in plain site all this time. Mercedes recently rolled out a subscription for $1,200 that unleashes the full power potential of the EQE And EQS sedans and SUVs and it requires you to pay that each year to keep the extra oomph.
Carscoops
Safety Agency Probes 2022-2023 Hyundai Palisade Over Windshield Wiper Failures
Hyundai may have to expand a pre-existing recall for Palisade models in the United States with windshield wipers that could fail. The initial recall was announced in August and came after investigations revealed the windshield wipers may function intermittently or stop functioning completely when impeded by the accumulation of snow and/or ice at the bottom of the windshield. The recall impacted 126,081 Palisade models from the 2020 and 2021 model years.
Carscoops
MW Motors’ Upcoming Luka Electric Coupe Gets A Redesign Before Production Starts
Czech startup MW Motors announced a series of important updates to its Luka EV project including changes to the design, a new electric powertrain, and a revised chassis. The Luka EV was originally introduced in 2018 but production has yet to start. Weirdly, MW Motors decided to overhaul the car, giving it an early makeover before sales even began. The changes are previewed in a series of renderings which make the EV look more like a toy than an actual car.
Carscoops
Sono Motors CEOs Say ‘We Failed’, Now Want Fans To Save Solar EV By Reserving It For $3k
Sono Motors’ CEOs and co-founders, Jona Christians and Laurin Hahn announced today that they have failed to raise enough money to continue funding the Sion, a solar-powered electric vehicle. Now, they are turning to the public for support. In a video, bluntly titled “WE FAILED,” the CEOs explain that...
techaiapp.com
The internet is headed for a ‘point of no return,’ claims professor
Eventually, the disadvantages of sharing your opinion online will become so great that people will turn away from the internet. This is the argument made by Geert Lovink, Professor at the Amsterdam University of Applied Science (AUAS) and University of Amsterdam in his new essay Extinction Internet. While Lovink’s previous research focused on critical counterculture and possible alternatives, such as fairer social media platforms, he now sketches a future in which the internet (partially) disappears and we are forced to give up our tech addiction.
Carscoops
BYD Could Exceed Tesla In Total EV Sales By Q1 2023 With The Help Of 2 New Brands
BYD has enjoyed a bumper year and could continue its success through 2023, ultimately exceeding Tesla in total EV sales. The Chinese car manufacturer shipped no less than 217,518 NEVs and EVs in China through October thanks to the affordability of many of its models. It is now turning its attention to the premium end of the market where it will pit itself against Tesla and look to boost profits even further.
Network companies urge households to plan for ‘unlikely’ power cuts
The local energy network companies across Britain are encouraging customers who might need extra help to plan for the small possibility of a power outage this winter.The Energy Networks Association said that its members were beginning to write to the households they serve with advice on what to do should the lights go out.“As part of our annual winter campaign, we’re reminding customers to prepare, care and share this winter,” said Ross Easton, director of external affairs at Energy Networks Association.“Prepare by making a personal power cut plan; care by checking in with friends and family who might need extra...
Carscoops
Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition Debuts In Japan And Australia
Mazda is celebrating 20 years of the Mazda6 with a special edition of the four-door sedan alongside a few model year updates for the aging third-generation model. Availability of the Mazda6 20th Anniversary Edition has been confirmed for Japan and Australia, albeit with market-specific powertrains. Celebrating two decades of Mazda6.
Powerful "Greenland Block" may yield extreme weather through December
An extreme weather pattern is affecting conditions across the U.S. and Europe, specifically a powerful area of high pressure across Greenland and Hudson Bay. This feature, known as a “Greenland Block,” along with another weather cycle, typically lead to cold and snow in the eastern U.S., parts of Europe and Asia.
