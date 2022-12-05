Read full article on original website
Xander Bogaerts gets brutally honest on Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr.
Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as a member of the San Diego Padres on Friday. The former Boston Red Sox shortstop discussed a number of topics, including his decision to sign in San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr., per Allison Edmonds. “San Diego was my first All-Star game, back in...
Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies
Trea Turner recently sent a message to Los Angeles Dodgers fans after signing in Philadelphia with the Phillies. “Thank you @dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget,” Turner wrote on Twitter. The Dodgers’ Twitter account sent Trea Turner a message as well following his departure. “From electric slides and […] The post Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Braves must make this offseason
The Atlanta Braves overcame a lot of obstacles to win the National League East in the 2022 season, but that didn’t prevent them from crashing out of the playoffs in the NL Divisional Round at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After losing their divisional foe in the playoffs, the Braves are going to have some work to do to reemerge as the team to beat in their division.
Mookie Betts’ 7-word offseason message will fire up Dodgers fans
Mookie Betts is putting in no shortage of offseason work with aspirations for a strong 2023 season. The former MVP shared a 7-word message on Twitter that will surely fire up fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers. It’s not “work” when you love it 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YMq05n3GaM — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) December 9, 2022 “It’s not […] The post Mookie Betts’ 7-word offseason message will fire up Dodgers fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chaim Bloom’s honest take on letting Xander Bogaerts go to Padres
Many teams across the MLB are celebrating the big moves they have made so far this offseason, and even though Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox have made big splashes for guys like Masataka Yoshida and Kenley Jansen, there is a sense of despair surrounding the organization. That’s because Xander Bogaerts officially jumped ship and signed with the San Diego Padres during the 2022 Winter Meetings.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made MLB history last season when they took the mound together for their 325th career start, setting the majors record for most together as a battery. The chances of Wainwright accomplishing the feat with newly signed catcher Willson Contreras? Not likely, says Molina. “I asked Yadi what the chances are […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why Chaim Bloom is a dead man walking in Red Sox front office
Boston Red Sox team president Chaim Bloom is in an incredibly difficult position right now after letting superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave the franchise and sign an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. The stunned Bloom broke his silence Saturday when he tried to defend the move in an interview. Bloom told […] The post 3 reasons why Chaim Bloom is a dead man walking in Red Sox front office appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 MLB free agents Giants must avoid
The San Francisco Giants surprised the MLB world in 2021 by finishing with an impeccable 107 wins, one more than their rival Los Angeles Dodgers. However, that changed mightily in 2022 as they only tallied 81 victories, so the clear objectives for the Giants front office are now focused firmly on the offseason.
RUMOR: Why Yankees prefer Andrew Benintendi over Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees got the biggest prize of the offseason after they retained star slugger Aaron Judge. Many fans and members of the front office were holding their breath regarding Judge’s decision. Now that that’s out of the way, the team can now focus on their other roster needs. A potential target for the […] The post RUMOR: Why Yankees prefer Andrew Benintendi over Bryan Reynolds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds
The New York Yankees accomplished their primary goal this offseason when they were able re-sign Aaron Judge during the 2022 Winter Meetings. But now that they have Judge back on board, it’s time for them to make some serious upgrades to the rest of the roster around in him in an attempt to get themselves back to the World Series.
Yankees on verge of serious Carlos Rodon push to please Aaron Judge
The New York Yankees won the biggest free agent battle against the San Francisco Giants, securing Aaron Judge. Now they go for round two as the two top teams square off for Giants free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Yankees are gearing up to...
Rumor: Why Yankees’ Carlos Rodon pursuit is so strong
The New York Yankees’ free agency focus has seemed to shift to ace starting pitcher Carlos Rodon after their massive Aaron Judge signing, per the latest rumors. But why is that? Why are the Yankees so intent on signing Rodon, besides the fact that he’s, well, good? The Yankees are targeting Rodon for these reasons, as laid out by Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Bryan Reynolds drawing interest from Blue Jays amid Pirates trade request
With Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds requesting a trade, it appears that the Toronto Blue Jays may be a prime suitor. Reynolds has been one of the prize trade pieces in the MLB this offseason and the Blue Jays seem intent on bringing his talents to Canada. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Blue […] The post Bryan Reynolds drawing interest from Blue Jays amid Pirates trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Rodon to Orioles and 4-post MLB Winter Meetings free agency predictions
The MLB Winter Meetings wrapped up earlier this week, and it was quite a hectic time for the league. Several big name free agents came off the board, and the landscape of the league changed as a whole. The fireworks came early and often, and when the dust had settled, the MLB looked to be completely different than it was just a few days earlier.
Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed
The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
Yankees enter Carlos Correa sweepstakes after re-signing Aaron Judge
The New York Yankees might’ve already signed Aaron Judge, but it appears that it might not take them out of the running for Carlos Correa. One MLB analyst believes New York could sign the former World Series champion. ESPN’s Buster Olney spoke about the Yankees potential interest in Correa....
