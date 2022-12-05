ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mississippi State WR Zavion Thomas lands offer from Louisville

Mississippi State wide receiver transfer Zavion Thomas, who at one point during his high school recruitment was committed to the University of Lousiville, has landed a scholarship offer from new U of L coach Jeff Brohm. Thomas had committed to Louisville in June of 2021 but de-committed in September and...
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Top-rated in-state prospect Micah Carter flips commitment to Louisville

The first commitment of the Jeff Brohm era has arrived and it comes from the top-rated prospect in the Bluegrass State. Louisville St. X defensive lineman Micah Carter had been committed to Purdue, but the three-star target announced his flip to the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon. 247Sports lists Carter as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Jeff Brohm confirms three assistants from Purdue joining him at Louisville

University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm is bringing three assistant coaches and a strength coach with him off the staff at Purdue. Brohm confirmed to Cardinal Authority on Friday morning that co-defensive coordinator Ron English, running backs coach Chris Barclay, and wide receiver coach Garrick McGee are all joining him on the staff at U of L. English and McGee both previously coached at Louisville, while Barclay is a Louisville native.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy