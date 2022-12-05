University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm is bringing three assistant coaches and a strength coach with him off the staff at Purdue. Brohm confirmed to Cardinal Authority on Friday morning that co-defensive coordinator Ron English, running backs coach Chris Barclay, and wide receiver coach Garrick McGee are all joining him on the staff at U of L. English and McGee both previously coached at Louisville, while Barclay is a Louisville native.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO