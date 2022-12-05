Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBCMontana
Bozeman looks at water conservation as population grows
BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s never a bad idea to plan for anything, but for a growing Bozeman community it’s necessary. As the city keeps growing, it will need more resources and supplying water is a primary focus. “The closer we get to exhausting our reliable supply, the...
Multiple traffic hazards on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting several road hazards on I-90 this morning. -Chains Required For Towing Units westbound until further notice. -Lookout Pass-Exit 0 - Disabled Vehicle in the driving lane eastbound until further notice. Livingston. 0.75 mile east of Junction Interstate 90 Business...
Bozeman Fire Dept. assists with early morning structure fire
MISSOULA, MT — Bozeman Fire Department's Engine 2 responded to a mutual aid request for a residential structure fire located south of Bozeman Sunday morning. Officials say the structure fire on the 8000 block of Wagon Boss Drive had smoke showing from it. This article will be updated with...
Gallatin Co. Sheriff Search and Rescue locates injured snowmobile rider
MISSOULA, MT — The Gallatin County Dispatch received a call of an injured snowmobile rider near the Carrot Basin area of Big Sky at 2:23 p.m. Saturday. Another snowmobile rider had placed the call from his satellite phone while on the trail. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue's Big...
French woman works to open bakery in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Some might call Aurore Adam’s journey into baking, unexpected. “I feel so happy and grateful to being here every time I am driving my car and I see the Bridger or just around. I’m just very happy,” said Aurore Adam, business owner of Aurore French Bakery.
Bridger Bowl sees busy opening day
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Bridger Bowl Ski Area just north of Bozeman is now open for the season. All lifts except one are currently operational, with roughly 2,000 acres of skiable terrain. The resort opened at 9 a.m., and several skiers were lined up and ready to be the first...
Bozeman water treatment plant has contingency plan for power outages
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Recent national and state headlines highlight the kind of disruption customers can feel when there’s a water system failure. We wanted to know if Bozeman’s water system is prepared for that type of issue, so we visited the water plant to find out what kind of backups are in place.
MSU nursing program receives $4M grant to strengthen training
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University's College of Nursing recently received a $4 million grant to strengthen faculty and preceptor training in rural western states. The grant came from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Health Resources and Services Administration. The goal of the project is to...
Belgrade Christmas convoy returns; 10,000 expected to attend
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Belgrade Community Coalition expects more than 10,000 people to enjoy the Christmas convoy tomorrow. Around 6,000 are expected at the Truck Village to meet the drivers and see all the excitement tonight. The route is seven miles long through Belgrade streets and neighborhoods. There are...
MSU students help researcher discover water solution
MISSOULA, Mont. — Four engineering students at Montana State University designed and built and innovative water filtration system for their senior capstone project, which was conceptualized by MSU researcher Ranalda Tsosie. Tsosie wanted to create a portable filter to remove contaminants from water in her community home on the...
Bozeman Film Society to host 'Year of the Dog' screening
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Film Society will kick off its 2023 season with a screening of the award-winning independent film “The Year of the Dog.”. The film was shot in Bozeman, Livingston and Paradise Valley with cast and crew mostly from Bozeman. The screening takes place at...
Health officials see surge in RSV, flu cases
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials at Bozeman Health say RSV and flu cases have risen in the last few weeks. They logged 30 new RSV cases last week and 213 new cases of flu in the same timeframe. Officials add that COVID-19 transmission in the community is currently classified as...
100 trucks to spread Christmas joy in Belgrade
Bozeman, Mont — One hundred trucks decked out with holiday spirit will be making their way through Belgrade Saturday. The trucks light up and travel seven miles through town and neighborhoods bringing Christmas joy. The Belgrade Christmas Convoy kicks off on Saturday at 6pm. For details on the Belgrade...
MSU announces 137th commencement ceremony
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University announced their fall commencement ceremony is this Friday and they're expecting 1,173 candidates to receive degrees. The ceremony is set for 9 a.m. MSU released the following details:. Montana State University will confer degrees on approximately 1,173 students during its 137th commencement ceremony,...
MSU hosts free music technology concert
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State University School of Music will host a free concert featuring multimedia projects by students this Sunday. The concert features some of the best work from the fall semester by students in the music technology program. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and is...
MSU students to compete in Venture Pitch Competition
MISSOULA, Mont. — Around 500 business students at Montana State University will showcase their entrepreneurial endeavors with the Venture Pitch Competition this Monday. The competition is the culminating event in the college's first year seminar where students brainstorm an idea for an innovative product, develop a prototype and present a feasibility plan for their idea.
Strong defense, run game leads MSU to the semifinals
BOZEMAN, Mont. — What started off as a few quick three-and-outs for Montana State’s offense flip-flopped into another total domination of the run game. On the ground, Montana State carried the ball 328 yards and 162 of those came from star running back Isaiah Ifanse. An unbeatable feeling...
MSU shocks William & Mary in 55-7 victory
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Final: A dominant Montana State team came out strong from the beginning and never let up, defeating William & Mary 55-7 Friday night in Bobcat Stadium. Halftime Update: MSU leads 27-0 over William & Mary at halftime. The Bobcats came running out of the gate, jumping...
