Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
USC football offers nation's No. 1 JUCO interior offensive lineman Keyshawn Blackstock
The Trojans threw their hats in the ring for the nation's No. 1 JUCO offensive lineman, Coffeyville Community College prospect Keyshawn Blackstock on Friday. Blackstock holds offers from Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan State, Cal, South Carolina, Florida, Nebraska and Maryland. Blackstock is the first public offensive lineman to pick up an offer from USC this month.
Fellow Heisman Trophy finalists offer their thoughts on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett
NEW YORK — Friday offered this year’s four Heisman Trophy finalists a brief period to meet before breaking off to speak to the media. While the minutes that TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud and USC quarterback Caleb Williams spent with Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett were brief, all three were already quite familiar with the former walk-on’s story.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden announces transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden has found a new home. Holden announced on Sunday evening via social media that he is transferring to Oregon. The wideout is one of 11 scholarship Crimson Tide players to enter the transfer portal this fall. Holden has played in 10 games this fall and...
Coach Prime's first group of visitors with Colorado Buffaloes has star power
New Buffs head coach Deion Sanders traveled back to Colorado on Thursday in preparation of one of the biggest recruiting weekends in recent program history. Coach Prime and the Buffaloes are set to host four official visitors and seven notable unofficial visitors...
Michigan football pays tribute to ‘Meechie’ following his death
Former Muskegon football star Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, who was invited onto the Michigan football team earlier this fall and became an inspiration for the program and so many others, has died following a battle with cancer. The Big Reds announced the news Friday morning, and U-M confirmed the...
Thune: Sooners’ portal exodus highlights the reality of the transformational process at Oklahoma
OUInsider’s Parker Thune dives into why the Sooners’ 6-6 record isn’t all that surprising in hindsight, and why substantial improvement can be expected in Year 2.
Transfer WR Ali Jennings sets three official visits
Transfer receiver sets a trio of official visits. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Kansas State football commit Jordan Allen addresses rumors
Tis the season for recruiting rumors and K-State's 2023 pledge Jordan Allen has certainly been in the middle of plenty over the past month. Committed to the Wildcats since early September, the defensive end earned a scholarship offer from Oklahoma in late October and has become a hot topic for both fanbases ever since.
WSU four-star QB commit Sam Leavitt talks Michigan State official visit
West Linn (Ore.) quarterback and Washington State commit Sam Leavitt talks Michigan State official visit...
Gamecocks offer instate wide receiver
Another instate prospect posted news of an offer from South Carolina on Friday night. Jayden Sellers, a 2025 wide receiver from South Florence (S.C.) High School, announced the offer around 6:30 p.m. Syracuse offered earlier this summer. In South Florence’s 4A state title win over Northwestern last weekend, Sellers caught...
New offensive line target emerges for Nebraska
Huskers host transfer portal offensive lineman Ben Scott over the weekend. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Decommits from Notre Dame
West Bloomfield (Mich.) high school four-star defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame. The class of 2024 prospect will still consider the Fighting Irish moving forward, but it’s unlikely he returns to the class. During the season, the 6-4, 240-pounder visited Notre Dame for the Clemson game,...
Florida receiver Asaad Waseem breaks down his decision to join the herd
Asaad Waseem had a feeling he was going to pull the trigger and commit during his visit to Colorado this weekend.After the three-star receiver prospect from Ocoee (Fla.) High.
Lincoln Riley: Caleb Williams' Heisman win is 'evidence' of USC football culture
USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, signifying his status as the top quarterback in college football. For Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, Williams became the third Heisman winner he has developed in six seasons as a head coach. Williams also became the eighth Heisman winner in...
Transfer DL Davon Townley gets several offers since entering portal
Penn State defensive end transfer Davon Townley has only been in the transfer portal for two days but has several offers and interested schools coming at. USF was one of the first schools to reach out and new head coach Alex Golesh is looking to bring Townley down on a visit. While that has not been firmly set, Townley says that is one trip he is trying to make happen and he is interested in heading south.
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett talks getting Heisman invitation over Hendon Hooker
NEW YORK — One of the topics of conversation surrounding Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s status as a Heisman Trophy finalist involved one of the players who ultimately did not get invited to New York. With the actual ceremony a day away, Bennett offered his perspective on that talk and those who still doubt the Bulldogs quarterback.
Stanford commit Luke Baklenko excited by Troy Taylor hire
Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian offensive lineman Luke Baklenko said his commitment remains rock solid to Stanford in the wake of the Cardinal hiring Troy Taylor. Baklenko committed to Stanford back in June and remained solid in his pledge throughout the Cardinal coaching search. On Saturday, Stanford hired former Sacramento State head coach Troy Taylor as their new head coach and Baklenko was excited by the news.
GoJackets Podcast - Recruiting weekend, new coaches, roster management, and hoops
Recruiting was at the forefront of tonight's podcast. We covered the official visits, the commit, in-homes and roster management moving forward. We also updated where things stand with the staff hires and went into backgrounds of those talked about. Basketball came from behind to beat Georgia and then lost on...
VIP Intel: The latest on A&M top-50 OL commit Chase Bisontis following his visit
This coming weekend is the big recruiting visit weekend for Texas A&M as it will fall just before the Early Signing Period. The Aggies will have a ton of prospects on campus for both official and unofficial visits. But, this past weekend still saw some trips being made to Aggieland.
247Sports
64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0