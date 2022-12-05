Juvenile shot at Freedom Prep Whitehaven High

A juvenile was shot and non-critically injured at Freedom Preparatory Academy Whitehaven High School on Monday, Dec. 5.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department responded to the scene at 817 Brownlee Road at 12:27 p.m. Monday.

When officers made the scene, they located a 15-year-old male shooting victim. He was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.

The school was placed on lockdown for a brief period, but no additional threats were located, and MPD did not believe an unauthorized person was on campus. The school dismissed as regularly scheduled.

Officers interviewed several witnesses and the victim but could not determine what led to the injury. MPD is working with school officials.

So arrests have yet been made, and the firearm has not been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing, MPD said.

School officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.