The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged in accidental death of girlfriend posts bond, lawsuit filed
A Jefferson City man, charged in the accidental shooting death of his girlfriend is free on bond. Last week, a judge set a bond amount of $25,000 for Joshua Wilbers, 23. He’s charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action for shooting his live-in girlfriend, Hallie Phillips, 20. The shooting happened at their home on Century Farms Road in Cole County on November 27. Wilbers told investigators he had just purchased the gun and was checking it out, when it accidentally discharged, striking Phillips in the face. She died several days later.
939theeagle.com
Judge rejects bond for Columbia murder suspect; CPD’s investigation continues
Bond has been denied for a Columbia man charged with first degree murder for Monday night’s shooting death of a man on Newton drive, north of I-70. Boone County prosecutors have charged 43-year-old Corey Blueitt with first degree murder and armed criminal action. Columbia Police detective David Nicolaescu says Blueitt was captured at about 2:45 on Tuesday morning.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman linked to 2021 murder investigation sentenced to probation
A Columbia woman is sentenced for her involvement with a murder investigation. Lyric Fernandez was charged in March with providing a fake alibi for a murder suspect. But on Monday, she pleaded down to tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge against Fernandez...
kjluradio.com
Two of three teens charged in muder of Columbia teen to stand trial together
Two of the three teenagers accused of murdering a Columbia girl will have a joint trial. Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford, and Tavan Williams-Patrick are all charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in the February shooting death of Aubry Doxley, 15. Doxley was one of three people shot at a home in the 1800 block of McKee Street. Two men survived but Doxley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Two teens will have a joint trial in Columbia murder case
Prosecutors will argue Tuesday that a single trial should be held for three teens accused in a February murder in Columbia. The post Two teens will have a joint trial in Columbia murder case appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was accused of killing two people in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Iseah Jackson, 19, will appear in court for his sentencing hearing at 4 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail. Jackson The post Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Kaiser man heads to trial in February for his role in murder of Columbia man
The last of three defendants in a Miller County murder case will proceed to trial. During a hearing Monday, Judge Kenneth Hayden ruled Daniel Cole’s trial will proceed as scheduled on February 6, 2023. Cole is charged with abandonment of a corpse. Cole, Christopher English, and William Lucas were...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City gets probation for firing gun at McClung Park, damaging several vehicles
A Jefferson City man is sentenced to probation for firing a gun at a city park last year. Michael James pleaded guilty on Monday to unlawful possession of a firearm. As a convicted felon he’s prohibited from having a firearm. In exchange for his plea, one count of drug possession was dropped. James was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
kwos.com
Bond hearing in double homicide pushed back
A bond hearing is delayed in the case of a man charged in two fatal shootings in a Jefferson City bar. Damien Davis is accused of shooting and killing Skylar Smock and Corey Thames at J Pfennys Bar Thanksgiving weekend. The bond hearing has been pushed back to later this month.
khqa.com
Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside
MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
KRMS Radio
Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges
A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event
UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
CoMo Man Arrested For DWI, Kidnapping, Assault
Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Route O and Salem Road last Thursday night, for an investigation into reports of a female screaming for help. Deputies arrived and found a disturbance had occurred in the 29000 block of Salem Road (northeast of the airport). After an on-scene investigation,...
Flu cases close Randolph County school district
A Randolph County school district is closed this week because too many students are sick. The post Flu cases close Randolph County school district appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Jefferson City murder suspect back in court this afternoon
A man charged with last weekend’s brutal killings of an employee and a customer inside a popular downtown Jefferson City restaurant and bar is set to appear in court Monday afternoon. 35-year-old Damien Davis of Kansas City is charged with two counts of first degree murder and remains jailed...
khqa.com
Weed to remain illegal on University of Missouri grounds
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Even though possession of Marijuana becomes legal under state law Thursday morning at midnight, it will still be illegal at the University of Missouri under federal law, according to a statement. The MU News Bureau said in the statement that after a review of the federal...
KMZU
Missing teen suspected to be in Callaway County
ASHLAND, Mo. – An Ashland teen who went missing over the weekend is suspected to be in the Callaway County and Fulton area. According to Missouri Missing, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes was last seen on December 4. Her family suspects she may be held against her will. Dubes reportedly does not have her cell phone or other forms of communication in her possession.
KOMU
Victim dies after Monday night shooting in Columbia; suspect charged with murder
COLUMBIA - The victim in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia has died, the Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday. A suspect has been charged in connection to the killing. Aaron Badolato, 34, of Columbia, was found with apparent gunshot wounds in the 2000 block of Newton Drive around 6:30 p.m....
kjluradio.com
Boone County Sheriff's Office reaches out to recently laid-off employees of MBS
A Boone County employer is reaching out to employees who were recently laid off from a large Columbia-based company. MBS, a used textbook exchange company, announced earlier this week that it was laying off an unspecified number of workers. Now, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out. The Sheriff’s Office announced it reached out to MBS to try to get employment information to the affected workers but wasn’t able to. However, on social media, the Sheriff’s Office announced that it has several openings for both uniformed and non-uniformed positions.
Columbia police investigate near Clark Lane KFC
Part of Clark Lane in east Columbia is closed for a "police incident," according to a notification from Boone County Joint Communications. The post Columbia police investigate near Clark Lane KFC appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
