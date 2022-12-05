Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Pa. State Police looking for attempted catalytic converter theft suspect
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a person who was involved in the attempted theft of a catalytic converter in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County. According to State Police, on Saturday, Dec. 10 at approximately 6:20 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown...
Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer
GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
WGAL
Crews on scene of building fire in York County
Crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, the fire is in the 100 block of Henrietta Street in Red Lion.
WGAL
Rider on electric bike seriously injured in Cumberland County crash, police say
CARLISLE, Pa. — A person riding an electric bike was seriously injured in a crash Friday morning in Cumberland County, according to police. "Carlisle Police and additional emergency services resources are on the scene of an electric bicycle vs. vehicle accident along South College Street at Church Avenue," police said in a statement. "Due to significant injuries sustained by the bicycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment."
PSP: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home intruder was killed Saturday morning in Bedford after State Police said the homeowner shot him. State Police out of Bedford said they received a call of a home invasion and assault along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. While on the phone with […]
mocoshow.com
Two Teenagers Injured in Early Sunday Morning Crash
Two teenagers suffered non life-threatening injuries following a crash that left the vehicle upside down against a utility pole, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer. Both were transported to a local hospital and were likely unrestrained in the vehicle when the crash occurred. Report...
WGAL
PSP seeking information on unidentified suspect
Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Lutztown Road just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday, for a pedestrian-related crash. State police say that two males were attempting to remove a catalytic converter from a vehicle in front of a garage. According to state police, the property owner confronted the men,...
DelCo. Woman ID'd As Passenger Killed In Crash On I-81 In Franklin County: State Police
A woman from Wayne has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities announced the following day. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 when for an unknown reason the driver, 82-year-old Albert Massey left the ramp at exit 14 on I-81 SB and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania state police.
WGAL
Woman hit and killed by vehicle in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday night in Harrisburg. Police said a man and a woman were struck around 9:30 p.m. at South Cameron and Market streets. Both victims were taken to a hospital, where the woman was later pronounced dead. The man is in...
WGAL
Vehicle stolen with infant inside in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A four-month-old child is now safe after Harrisburg police say someone stole a van with the child inside of it. Now, police are looking for the person who stole the vehicle. They say a 2008 black Nissan Quest was stolen at the corner of North 6th...
echo-pilot.com
One dead after crash on Interstate 81 near Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon
One person died as the result of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle on southbound Interstate 81 near Chambersburg on Wednesday afternoon, Megan Frazer, Pennsylvania State Police public information officer, confirmed. Accident on Dec. 5Clear Spring Fire Chief Zachary Reid dies after single-vehicle crash on US-40 Southbound...
Bicycle rider injured in crash with vehicle in Carlisle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and additional emergency services were at the scene of a crash involving an electric bicycle and a vehicle on Friday morning. Police said that the accident occurred near S. College Street and Church Avenue. The bicycle rider was transported to a hospital for treatment of “significant injuries” sustained in […]
Man survives central Pa. rollover crash, but dies after train hits him: state police
A Perry County man survived a Tuesday morning crash but was struck and killed by a train while standing on tracks beside his wrecked car, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 26-year-old Newport man, whose name has not yet been released, was driving too fast for icy road conditions around 6 a.m. Tuesday when his Jeep hit an embankment and rolled several times, state police said.
Police investigating suspicious fires in Cumberland County park
Two fires that damaged borough property in a Camp Hill park started under suspicious circumstances, police said Friday. Camp Hill police are seeking tips on the fires, which they said happened Sunday and Thursday at Schaeffer Park, on the 100 block of North 28th Street. Police said anyone who has...
WDTV
Man charged for injuring one in DUI crash, police say
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A Maryland man has been charged after troopers said he injured one person in a Preston County crash while under the influence. Troopers with the West Virginia State Police Kingwood Detachment were dispatched to a crash in Preston County around 2:50 p.m. Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.
WGAL
Bridge inspection next week on SB I-83 in Harrisburg
A bridge inspection is planned for next week on the southbound Interstate 83 John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County. Weather permitting, the inspection will be performed on the southbound side of the bridge...
Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police
A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
Woman charged with endangering child welfare failed to return from authorized work release
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Franklin County Adult Probation Department is searching for a woman they say failed to return from her authorized work release. Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala was serving a sentence for a probation violation after being charged with a felony endangering welfare of children charge in 2020.
lootpress.com
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department donates cruiser to Calhoun County
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Christmas has come early for the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department as they have received a police cruiser as a donation from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. On December 9, Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon presented Calhoun County Sheriff Warren Basnett with a retired...
2 dead after crash in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Two people died after a two-vehicle collision at 6:18 a.m. in Monroe Township in Cumberland County on Nov. 28. Erik Jensen, 39, of Mechanicsburg, and Kirsten Ehmry, 28, of Dillsburg, were traveling west at a "speed too great for the wet road conditions" on West Lisburn Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
