A woman from Wayne has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, authorities announced the following day. 61-year-old Michelle K. Massey, was riding in the passenger seat of a 2020 Toyota Rav4 when for an unknown reason the driver, 82-year-old Albert Massey left the ramp at exit 14 on I-81 SB and struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder, according to the Pennsylvania state police.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO