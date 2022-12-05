Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 12.4.22
We just watched Joe Harding's political career crash and burn in the span of one day. “On day one as Chairman, (U.S. Sen. Rick Scott) is hitting the ground running to take back the Senate majority in 2022.”. That tweet was posted on Jan. 11, 2021 by the National Republican...
floridapolitics.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Connecting Florida
Creating public-private partnerships is the key to blanketing Florida in broadband. The Florida Association of Counties is bringing together federal, state and local governments and private organizations to create a smooth download for federal broadband support. FAC is hosting a Broadband Summit Jan. 26 and 27 as a way to...
floridapolitics.com
Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 12.9.22
Politics shouldn’t be pale. Get ‘Sunburn’ed — right now. Congrats! — Today, Eric Carr, the Director of Legislative Affairs, Florida Commission on Offender Review, will graduate with a perfect 4.0 GPA in the Florida State University Masters of Applied American Politics and Program (FSU MAAPP).
floridapolitics.com
Kent Stermon, NE Florida political powerhouse and confidant of Ron DeSantis, found dead Thursday
He had just been discharged from the hospital after a stroke. Details continue to emerge Friday after one of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida died just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke. Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post...
floridapolitics.com
House Dem Leader proposes electing Insurance Commissioner and more
The bill requires that insurance reforms trigger an automatic rate reduction. House Democrats have released their vision for property insurance reform ahead of this week’s Special Session, including electing another statewide office. Under legislation (HB 9A) filed Sunday afternoon by Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell, voters would elect the state...
floridapolitics.com
Scott Franklin, Darren Soto lead delegation in seeking help for citrus after hurricanes
Hurricane Ian damaged 90% of citrus in the state. Hurricane Ian savaged Florida’s citrus industry. Now, members of Florida’s congressional delegation are coming together to make sure recovery has the juice it needs. U.S. Reps. Scott Franklin, a Lakeland Republican, and Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, led a...
floridapolitics.com
Diagnosis for 12.9.22: Checking the pulse of Florida health care news and policy
It's time again to check the pulse — of Florida's health care policy and politics. Welcome back to Diagnosis, a vertical that focuses on the crossroads of health care policy and politics. Gov. Ron DeSantis is signaling he is poised to act against manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines. During a...
floridapolitics.com
Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez to Air Force chief: Put space training center in Space Coast
'Locating STARCOM and Space Delta 13 in Florida means tapping the most innovative military training technology hub in the country.'. Florida’s top aerospace and defense industry boosters, led by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, are asking U.S. Air Force leaders to put a new space training headquarters in the Space Coast.
floridapolitics.com
Florida citrus forecast sours further following Hurricane Ian
'Growers are focused on recovery and continue to invest in new tools to help rebuild.'. The news for Florida’s citrus industry has gone from bad to worse following Hurricane Ian, with an already historically low forecast shrinking even more after the storm. The initial U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
floridapolitics.com
Lawmakers plan $1B for reinsurance to stabilize property insurance industry
The new reinsurance program comes after lawmakers already passed a $2B taxpayer-backed program for the industry earlier in the year. Florida property insurance companies could soon be able to buy another $1 billion in reinsurance coverage from a fund backed by taxpayer money. Homeowners with coverage from state-run Citizens Property...
floridapolitics.com
Education Board to squeeze school districts on LGBTQ, racial equity practices
All nine school districts flagged also caught the state’s ire for defying the Governor’s ban on mask mandates. Nine public school districts and a specialized K-12 school in St. Augustine are under review by Florida’s Board of Education over their enforcement of the state’s law restricting classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual preference.
floridapolitics.com
Space junk seen as threat to Florida’s protected reefs, fisheries
“Space junk, bombs, atomic lasers falling from the sky,” the B-52s’ Fred Schneider sings. “Where’s my umbrella?”. A joke posed in three decades-old college rock song nonetheless comes to mind, as, indeed, what do you do with things falling out of the sky? There aren’t a lot of answers for that at the moment.
floridapolitics.com
Shawn Hamilton staying on at Department of Environmental Protection
Hamilton has received bipartisan praise and oversees a historic environmental budget. Shawn Hamilton will return as Secretary for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ second term. Hamilton has received bipartisan praise at the Department, the state’s top environment management agency. He has led the Department...
