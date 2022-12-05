ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
Rite-Aid continues pilot program in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It was only three weeks ago that Rite Aid’s program launched in Craigsville. The pharmacy’s small-format store is on 4171 Lee Jackson Highway, roughly two miles from the exit to get into Greenville. They are ready to serve the residents in town along with...
Augusta Health hosts open house for new Outpatient Pavilion

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night in Fishersville, Augusta Health welcomed the community to check out its new Outpatient Pavilion. It’s a project that’s been years in the making. It was first approved by the Augusta Health Board in 2019, with the groundbreaking happening in Sept....
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
JMU women’s basketball rolls past William & Mary, 75-60

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison women’s basketball powered past William & Mary, 75-60. The Dukes improve to 7-2. Kiki Jefferson and Peyton McDaniel co-led the Dukes with 17 points each. Kseniia Koslova and Claire Neff added 11 points each while Kozlova grabbed 10 boards. The Dukes...
