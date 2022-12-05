Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shenandoah Baptist Church will host a live Nativity Scenes for two weekends in DecemberCheryl E PrestonShenandoah, VA
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
WHSV
Be a Blessing giving gifts to children in need through ‘Secret Santa’ project
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A valley community group has been collecting gifts for children in need over the last two months. Be a Blessing’s Secret Santa project is matching people with families in need of Christmas help. “This year, we came up with the idea to do Secret Santa....
WHSV
Waynesboro Moose Riders partner with UVA Children’s Hospital to deliver toys
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Waynesboro Moose Riders motorcycling group partnered with UVA Children’s Hospital to deliver toys to kids. J.D. Hall is the road captain for the Waynesboro Moose Riders, and he says he used to donate gifts with only a few people, but now the effort has expanded.
WHSV
Harrisonburg Fire Department advises thinking “fire-smart” this Christmas
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many homes in the valley are all decked out for Christmas, but the Harrisonburg Fire Department reminds you that Christmas trees are just as flammable as they are festive. Most tree fires happen based on how they are taken care of. Classic safety tips like keeping...
WHSV
Staunton business owner plans to open cat cafe
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One Staunton business owner is wanting to expand, and folks in the area are looking forward to it. Pamela Boothe owns the Cat Nap Inn. Boothe sells cat toys and accessories online and out of Honest RX. The merchandise is only one part of Boothe’s plans.
WHSV
Sentara’s Bereavement Tree helps families honor lost children
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - While the holiday season is a time of great joy it is also a time of sorrow for some. Each year at Sentara RMH a bereavement tree is put up for families who have lost a child. On Tuesday, December 13 at 7 p.m. a service...
WHSV
Rite-Aid continues pilot program in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - It was only three weeks ago that Rite Aid’s program launched in Craigsville. The pharmacy’s small-format store is on 4171 Lee Jackson Highway, roughly two miles from the exit to get into Greenville. They are ready to serve the residents in town along with...
WHSV
Augusta Health hosts open house for new Outpatient Pavilion
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night in Fishersville, Augusta Health welcomed the community to check out its new Outpatient Pavilion. It’s a project that’s been years in the making. It was first approved by the Augusta Health Board in 2019, with the groundbreaking happening in Sept....
WHSV
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
WHSV
Shenandoah County school board adopts new policy on instructional material
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) board took action on Thursday to adopt new policies regarding sexually explicit content. This comes as a result of Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signing a bill in April that requires schools to give parents a say in whether their kids will engage in such materials.
WHSV
JMU women’s basketball rolls past William & Mary, 75-60
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison women’s basketball powered past William & Mary, 75-60. The Dukes improve to 7-2. Kiki Jefferson and Peyton McDaniel co-led the Dukes with 17 points each. Kseniia Koslova and Claire Neff added 11 points each while Kozlova grabbed 10 boards. The Dukes...
WHSV
Man wanted in Page County hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (WHSV) - Marcus Lee Lewis, the man wanted to connection to a missing man from Page County, is in critical condition at a Nevada hospital following a police-involved shooting over the weekend. According to WHSV’s sister station KOLO 8 News Now, the Reno Police Department was called on...
WHSV
Experts say travel health insurance could be important this year with ‘tripledemic’ lingering
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Christmas is just two weeks away and that means holiday travel will soon begin soon. As COVID-19 cases are still present in the Valley, what some people are calling the “tripledemic” of COVID, the flu and RSV still loom. Experts say having the right...
WHSV
HEC increasing security measures in wake of North Carolina power grid attack
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After an attack on two electrical substations in Moore County, North Carolina earlier this week left thousands without power, the vulnerability of power grids has become a major concern across the U.S. Locally, the Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) said it already has some security measures in...
WHSV
Central reaches first Class 2 State Championship final, falls to Graham 34-7
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Central ended a historic season with a 34-7 loss to Graham in the Class 2 State Championship. In 2021, the Falcons won their first Region 2B Championship. This season, the team won its second region title and reached its first Class 2 state final. “These guys...
Comments / 0