Unexpected farewell: Miami starting DT Darrell Jackson Jr. entering transfer portal

Few saw this one coming.

The man who became the University of Miami’s 11th transfer heading into 2022, and a valuable one at that, has announced he “will be entering the transfer portal.’’

Starting sophomore defensive tackle Darrell Jackson, the 6-foot-6, 328-pound long-armed bulldozer who played opposite Leonard Taylor and racked up 27 tackles, 4 1/2 tackles for loss and three sacks, posted Monday night a brief but to-the-point message on Twitter.

“First off I will like to start by saying thank you Coach Cristobal, Coach Strong, Coach Stroud, Coach Rod and Coach Taylor for the love and support at the University of Miami,’’ Jackson wrote. “After praying and talking to family about this situation I am happy to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal.’’

Several Hurricanes have entered the transfer portal, which officially opened on Monday, but Jackson’s loss is especially significant at a crucial position. After UM’s final game against Pittsburgh, the Hurricanes were ranked 18th nationally in team tackles for loss and ninth in sacks.

Jackson, out of Gadsen County High in the Florida panhandle, is from the tiny town of Havana, about 15 miles northwest of Tallahassee, which makes Florida State an obvious option. He left Maryland after his freshman season and chose UM over the Gators, FSU and Tennessee.

“I love stopping the run,’’ Jackson said in October. “I take pride in that.’’

UM coach Mario Cristobal said back then that Jackson was a “lean 328 pounds” and that “his best football is ahead of him.”

“He is an absolute pleasure to be around all the time because he loves to practice,’’ the coach said. “He loves to work. He’s got a great personality about him, no task is too small for him. There is no ego there. You can push him and he responds well... He is exactly what you want in a program.’’