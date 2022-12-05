ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesboro, NY

Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Futsal camp for kids in Whitesboro at Accelerated Sports

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Former UCFC Coach, Ryan Hall is running a Futsal camp at accelerated sports in Whitesboro for kids ages 8-13. Hall is teaching the kids the basics of ball control, dribbling, passing and shooting. These are skills they can also take with them to the soccer field. If...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Live music, beer and wine at Utica Zoo on Dec. 17

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Dec. 17 at Utica Zoo's 'Bright Nights' event, there will be a live performance by local musician, Amos Donnell and Kookie's Q will be serving wine and beer. The Happy Haggs Dance Troupe of Central New York will also be there on Dec. 10 and 17 to perform.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Power Sports of Utica acquires DDS Motor Sports

DDS Motor Sports has been acquired by PowerSports of Utica, and it’s a new beginning for both owners. DDS Motor Sports has been acquired by PowerSports of Utica, and it’s a new beginning for both owners.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Santa made his way to Herkimer on Tuesday

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Santa made his way to the St. Francis De Sales School in Herkimer on Tuesday. Children lined up to greet him and tell him what they wanted to find under their Christmas tree this year. They also enjoyed some milk and cookies and made some Christmas decorations too.
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Help Herkimer Police Department 'Stuff the Cruiser' Saturday

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Police Department has teamed up with the Salvation Army this year for a 'Stuff the Cruiser' event on Saturday. They ask that you bring a new, unwrapped toy to help fill the cruiser until it can't be stuffed anymore. All gifts will be given to local kids in need.
HERKIMER, NY
cnycentral.com

They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts

Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
CAZENOVIA, NY
WKTV

Six children will 'Shop with an Inlet Cop' Dec. 15

INLET, N.Y. -- Six inlet children will have the opportunity to 'Shop with a Cop' on Dec. 15. Each child will receive $100 which they can use to shop for gifts for their family members at the Inlet Department Store/ACE Hardware with Inlet police officers. The police officers will then take the kids to the Town Hall where they can wrap their gifts and enjoy some pizza.
INLET, NY
WIBX 950

Cafe Canole Sharing Italian Pies from Utica on QVC Network

Dean Nole and Cafe Canole of New Hartford recently shared their Italian culinary arts on the QVC shopping TV network by selling their Italian pies. Nole explains the Italian delicacy Pasticiotti (pronounced Pasta-Chah'-tee) to the QVC host which are available to be shipped across the country via the shopping network.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lawyer to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ as Cris Pannullo’s winning streak grows

A Syracuse lawyer may have a formidable opponent on “Jeopardy!” this week. Ellen LaBerge, a chief legal officer at C&S Companies, will appear on the long-running game show this Friday, according to the “Jeopardy!” website. She’ll face Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston, and whoever the returning champion is — likely Cris Pannullo, the current champion who has won 21 straight games.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant

After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
WKTV

Have some holiday fun at Utica's 'Christmas at City Hall' on Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Join Santa Claus and Mayor Palmieri at Utica City Hall on Thursday for the annual 'Christmas at City Hall.'. This year's event will be bigger than ever before with Santa arriving on the Fire Department's Antique Engine 11. Children and families can enjoy a ride on the engine through downtown.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

On The Lookout: $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect who was involved with Burglary and theft in Liverpool. On October 25, the suspect stole approximately $2,700 in cash from the Syracuse Indoor...
SYRACUSE, NY
104.5 The Team

The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach

Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Local Stewart's Shops raise over $700,000 for local charities

UTICA, N.Y. -- With three weeks left to collect, the Stewart's Holiday Match Program has reached $706,000. All of the proceeds are donated to charities. Stewart's has been raising yearly donations for 36 years, raising a total of $34 million for local charities. Donations always stay local and support nonprofits...
UTICA, NY

