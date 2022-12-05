Read full article on original website
‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’
Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
Futsal camp for kids in Whitesboro at Accelerated Sports
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Former UCFC Coach, Ryan Hall is running a Futsal camp at accelerated sports in Whitesboro for kids ages 8-13. Hall is teaching the kids the basics of ball control, dribbling, passing and shooting. These are skills they can also take with them to the soccer field. If...
Live music, beer and wine at Utica Zoo on Dec. 17
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Dec. 17 at Utica Zoo's 'Bright Nights' event, there will be a live performance by local musician, Amos Donnell and Kookie's Q will be serving wine and beer. The Happy Haggs Dance Troupe of Central New York will also be there on Dec. 10 and 17 to perform.
Marine Corps, League of Ilion collected for 'Toys for Tots' in Utica Wednesday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Just in time for the holidays, the Marine Corps League of Ilion was outside Utica Plumbing Wednesday morning, collecting toys for their annual 'Toys for Tots' drive. Each year United States Marine Corps Leagues across the country collect toys to distribute to children in need. This year...
Power Sports of Utica acquires DDS Motor Sports
DDS Motor Sports has been acquired by PowerSports of Utica, and it’s a new beginning for both owners. DDS Motor Sports has been acquired by PowerSports of Utica, and it’s a new beginning for both owners.
Santa made his way to Herkimer on Tuesday
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Santa made his way to the St. Francis De Sales School in Herkimer on Tuesday. Children lined up to greet him and tell him what they wanted to find under their Christmas tree this year. They also enjoyed some milk and cookies and made some Christmas decorations too.
Help Herkimer Police Department 'Stuff the Cruiser' Saturday
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer Police Department has teamed up with the Salvation Army this year for a 'Stuff the Cruiser' event on Saturday. They ask that you bring a new, unwrapped toy to help fill the cruiser until it can't be stuffed anymore. All gifts will be given to local kids in need.
They kept Cazenovia College 'in the family' and the closing hurts
Cazenovia, New York — Fred “Fritz” Scherz of Verona got his first college teaching job at Cazenovia College in the early 2000s. His daughters graduated from the College. The news of its closure next year was a shock, even though Scherz grew concerned in recent years about the College’s decision to close a dormitory and convert it to offices.
Six children will 'Shop with an Inlet Cop' Dec. 15
INLET, N.Y. -- Six inlet children will have the opportunity to 'Shop with a Cop' on Dec. 15. Each child will receive $100 which they can use to shop for gifts for their family members at the Inlet Department Store/ACE Hardware with Inlet police officers. The police officers will then take the kids to the Town Hall where they can wrap their gifts and enjoy some pizza.
Cafe Canole Sharing Italian Pies from Utica on QVC Network
Dean Nole and Cafe Canole of New Hartford recently shared their Italian culinary arts on the QVC shopping TV network by selling their Italian pies. Nole explains the Italian delicacy Pasticiotti (pronounced Pasta-Chah'-tee) to the QVC host which are available to be shipped across the country via the shopping network.
Syracuse lawyer to appear on ‘Jeopardy!’ as Cris Pannullo’s winning streak grows
A Syracuse lawyer may have a formidable opponent on “Jeopardy!” this week. Ellen LaBerge, a chief legal officer at C&S Companies, will appear on the long-running game show this Friday, according to the “Jeopardy!” website. She’ll face Matthew Ott, an accountant from Boston, and whoever the returning champion is — likely Cris Pannullo, the current champion who has won 21 straight games.
In Case You Missed It: New Hartford Will Soon Be Home For One Popular Restaurant
After months and months of speculation, it's finally been determined what's moving in to the Orchard Shopping Center in New Hartford, New York. The former Outback Steakhouse building was painted blue and honestly looks like a totally different restaurant at this point. Many people have been asking the question about what is moving in there, and the news has finally been announced.
Have some holiday fun at Utica's 'Christmas at City Hall' on Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- Join Santa Claus and Mayor Palmieri at Utica City Hall on Thursday for the annual 'Christmas at City Hall.'. This year's event will be bigger than ever before with Santa arriving on the Fire Department's Antique Engine 11. Children and families can enjoy a ride on the engine through downtown.
On The Lookout: $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect who was involved with Burglary and theft in Liverpool. On October 25, the suspect stole approximately $2,700 in cash from the Syracuse Indoor...
The Mystery: D1 Coaching Star Now A Upstate NY High School Coach
Patrick Beilein was a shooting star in the collegiate coaching circles. He was a standout basketball player at West Virginia and his father, John, was a collegiate coaching legend, as well as having a stint leading the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA. The younger Beilein was beginning an ascent of his own in the coaching ranks by leading the Division II LeMoyne Dolphins to 3-straight NCAA tournaments. Patrick Beilein's "dream" came true when he was named the head coach of Niagara University's hoop team in 2019. 16 days prior to the start of the Purple Eagles season, without ever coaching a game, Beilein resigned.
Magical Christmas Display in Central New York Puts Clark Griswold to Shame
There's a Christmas lights display in Central New York that puts Clark Griswold to shame. Josh Rapke spends countless hours every year hanging Christmas lights, lots and lots of lights. "I've got well over 500 strands of lights this year." Disney Magic. Once the lights are hung, it's time to...
Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
Probability of a white Christmas in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Christmas is only a couple weeks away and there isn't any snow on the ground in Syracuse. How much snow should we normally have up to this date? And what's the probability of having a white Christmas in Syracuse? Let me show you!. Up to this date,...
Last plot of land sold at Schuyler Business Park; buyer not yet announced
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – The last lot at the Schuyler Business Park has been sold – but it’s unclear which business bought the plot. The new business will join neighbors Wilcor, Pepsi, Fountainhead Group and a Home Depot distribution center. The foundation is down at the Home Depot...
Local Stewart's Shops raise over $700,000 for local charities
UTICA, N.Y. -- With three weeks left to collect, the Stewart's Holiday Match Program has reached $706,000. All of the proceeds are donated to charities. Stewart's has been raising yearly donations for 36 years, raising a total of $34 million for local charities. Donations always stay local and support nonprofits...
