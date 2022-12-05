Read full article on original website
Sharon Foreman
6d ago
Most likely Mayor-Parish President Josh "Side-hustle jobs" Guillory is misusing city funds!!!!!!!!! RECALL MAYOR-PARISH PRESIDENT JOSH GUILLORY NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Sandy
6d ago
LMAO 😂 🤣 😂 🤣 Guillory is letting the "President " part of Mayor - Parish President go to his head!!
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Civil Service Board will get new LPD representative
The Lafayette Police Department will have a new representative on the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board in the new year, as current board member Sgt. Paul Mouton prepares to retire from the police force. Mouton was first elected to the board in 2017 and is in his...
theadvocate.com
Jules Edwards defeats Roya Boustany for Lafayette city court seat
Lafayette voters have elected Jules Edwards III as their next city court judge. Edwards defeated Roya Sadreddini Boustany in the runoff for the Division A city court judge seat, according to complete but unofficial returns from Saturday's election. Edwards received 52% of the votes compared to 48% received by Boustany.
theadvocate.com
Once-a-week garbage collection in Baton Rouge at a higher cost? Council members question plan
Baton Rouge residents could pay almost 25% more for garbage, recycling and trash collection and see pickups reduced to once a week — but some Metro Council members say they may not vote for that plan. Council members reached by phone last week were divided over the proposed 10-year...
Opelousas alderman candidate who promised to withdraw did not, loses anyway
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — After a Nov. 8 primary and a Dec. 10 runoff, the election determining the new Alderman in Opelousas’s District B is over, but not before the result was thrown into some doubt. Delita Rubin Broussard won what should have been an uncontested runoff after Floyd Ford, who was charged with voter […]
theadvocate.com
Davante Lewis ousts incumbent from PSC, becomes first openly LGBTQ state elected official
Progressive policy advocate Davante Lewis defeated three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere III on Saturday, handing the incumbent and utilities that backed him a stunning loss with the help of big money from environmental groups who want to shake up the commission. Lewis, 30, who lives in Baton Rouge and...
theadvocate.com
Pay raises for Lafayette fire, police chiefs nixed; mayor-president, CAO raises effective in 2024
Lafayette's fire and police chiefs won't be receiving pay raises, while pay hikes for the mayor-president and CAO won't kick in until January 2024. Proposals before the City and Parish Councils Dec. 6 for introduction would have capped the salaries of the police chief at $170,000 a year and the fire chief at $172,000 a year, increases of more than $35,000 a year each. The councils did not approve the pay hikes.
theadvocate.com
Connie Bernard ousted from Baton Rouge school board; see other results here
Voters ousted controversial East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member Connie Bernard on Saturday night, while keeping another incumbent and selecting two newcomers to join the board. Bernard lost with 47% of the vote to to Katie Kennison's 53%, according to complete but unofficial results. Mike Gaudet held onto his...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge voters approve property taxes for sheriff, St. George fire department
East Baton Rouge Parish voters living in the St. George Fire Protection District on Saturday approved a 25% increase to the department's property tax funding that will go to firefighter pay raises and the purchase of equipment. Parish-wide, voters also chose to renew a 6.9-mill tax that makes up 33%...
Who Is Running for Lafayette Mayor-President? One Incumbent & One Newcomer to the Race
Next year's race for Lafayette Mayor-President is shaping up to be interesting. Two events are planned for the same day next week in order to announce that one candidate is running for re-election and one candidate is announcing her bid for the job. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will be holding...
Voters to decide on three Constitutional Amendments on December ballot
Early voting for the runoff elections starts Saturday, and on the ballot are three constitutional amendments voters will get to decide on.
theadvocate.com
Entergy, environmental groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards in fray ahead of PSC election Saturday
A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis. Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from...
Complete results from Louisiana’s Dec. 10, 2022 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Voters went to the polls Dec. 10 to decide several runoff elections and ballot measures in Acadiana and across the state. Among the races decided Saturday were Lafayette City Court Judge, the mayors of Opelousas and Crowley and three proposed amendments to the state constitution. Results will update automatically throughout […]
Louisiana man steals over $300,000 from disabled relative, indicted
A Louisiana man has been indicted after he allegedly stole over $300,000 from a disabled relative.
KPLC TV
Election Day: Dec. 10 results
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Dec. 10 general election. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Saturday results. Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes only have constitutional amendments on the ballot.
Democrats tease candidate for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the list of potential candidates for governor dominated by Republicans, many are wondering who Democrats will ask to step up to the plate. As of recently, it’s looking like DOTD Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson could be their guy. “I think it means...
New Iberia resident arrested following suspicious person report
A New Iberia resident has been arrested after reports of a suspicious person in St. Martinville.
theadvocate.com
After Louisiana baby dies of fentanyl, father wanted on negligent homicide
Police are looking for the father of a 20-month-old baby who died of fentanyl poisoning on Halloween, the latest in a spate of child deaths in Baton Rouge that has drawn scrutiny to Louisiana's child welfare system. Charles Lee of Baton Rouge, the 28-year-old father of baby Jahrei Paul, has...
U.S. 167 Access Management roadwork on hold
A major road project in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes is on hold through the holidays due to the increase in traffic.
theadvocate.com
Authorities book 1 on suspicion of DWI in East Baton Rouge Parish
Authorities arrested at least one person suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked him into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show. The person booked and the counts against him:. George Jarrow, 33, Fort Huachuca, Arizona, first-offense DWI, vehicular negligent injuring,...
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
