Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning. Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured
STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
fox5atlanta.com
Family holds funeral for 12-year-old killed in shooting outside Atlantic Station
ATLANTA - One of the two children gunned down on 17th Street near Atlantic Station was laid to rest Saturday afternoon. The funeral for 12-year-old Zyion Charles, who died after a shooting three weeks ago, was held at 1 p.m. at The First Iconium Baptist Church on Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for Rome murder turns himself in, police say
ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome have arrested a 20-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of a man found lying in the street with a bullet wound in his chest. Officers found the wounded man at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday on Knollwood Drive. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Floyd.
fox5atlanta.com
Son says finding 77-year-old mom stabbed to death after car robbery ‘will be with me forever’
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a home late Saturday night on Paces West Terrace in Buckhead. Officers went to a home in the Paces West neighborhood at around 5:50 p.m. and found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles with "multiple lacerations." Investigators believe the murder suspects were caught in the midst of a crime when they killed Bowles.
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta investigators looking into fatal I-75 crash
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said they're looking into a fatal car accident that happened on I-75 early Sunday Morning. Officials said James Appleton, 52, of Marietta was driving southbound around 2:51 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and...
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of elderly woman
A desperate search for an elderly woman who was kidnapped during a carjacking ends with an arrest. Taron Williams was cuffed in DeKalb County Thursday night after police say he dropped the woman off at a restaurant in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Smyrna police searching for patient who left medical facility
SMYRNA, Ga. - Police in Smyrna a searching for a patient who went missing from a medical facility. Police said Kellie McDowell left Ridgeview Institute at around 2:17 a.m. on Sunday. She is about 5-foot-7 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing maroon scrubs and...
fox5atlanta.com
Masked man wanted for deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. Police responded near a car dealership on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple subdues burglar until police arrive
Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
fox5atlanta.com
Flowery Branch police officer spreads holiday cheer to young boys involved in car crash
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - A Flowery Branch Police Department officer is being commended for cheering up some local boys after a traumatic experience. The police department said Officer Park responded to a crash involving two cars on Wednesday afternoon. Two boys, Baker and Miles, were inside one of the cars and seemed "distressed." Parker also learned it was Miles' birthday.
fox5atlanta.com
Homeowner dealing with fourth break-in
Atlanta police needs help finding the man seen on surveillance breaking into a home in southeast Atlanta. The homeowner says this is the fourth time his home has been burglarized, and is out tens of thousands of dollars.
fox5atlanta.com
Couple uses children to hide shoplifted items, Coweta County deputies say
NEWNAN, Ga. - A couple was caught on camera using their children to shoplift items from taken from Coweta County stores, deputies say. It happened around 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 6 at the Kohl’s located at 1140 Bullsboro Drive. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images showing the...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows man using wood to slam door of home under construction
ATLANTA - Police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video attempting to smash into someone's home. Police said the unidentified suspect could be behind multiple burglaries. The owner of the vacant home, which is under construction, told police it had been burglarized before. Police said at 2:40 p.m....
fox5atlanta.com
After 25 years in prison, 2 Georgia men released after podcast uncovers manufactured evidence in murder case
ROME, Ga. - Two Georgia men will be home for Christmas for the first time in a quarter of a century after a podcast uncovered their murder convictions were based on manufactured evidence. Photos shared by the Georgia Innocence Project show a Floyd County court bailiff unlocking the handcuffs of...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 12 - Dec. 18
ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. He was a bully on the court, but we hear he's a sweetheart in real life. You and your little one can meet Shaquille O'Neal at a holiday party in the city. If sports aren't your speed, make room after dinner to dig into Santa's Secret (and totally sweet!) 'Stache in Alpharetta. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
2 Georgia men wrongfully convicted of murder 25 years ago enjoy their first day of freedom
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga - They were sentenced to life in prison for a murder they did not commit, but now more than two decades later, two Floyd County men are free. Lee Clark and Josh Storey spent their first full day of freedom just looking around at everything that has changed over the past 25 years. They say it feels like a dream.
fox5atlanta.com
Overcrowding at animal shelters becomes serious issues across metro Atlanta
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Animal shelters across metro Atlanta are hitting capacity, or they are over capacity. In some cases they have been at these limits for months. Local rescues are in the same situation. These shelters and rescues are experiencing a concerning trend, more animals are coming in, and...
fox5atlanta.com
1 dead after trench collapses in Smyrna neighborhood
SMYRNA, Ga. - One person is dead after a trench they were working in collapsed in on them, firefighters say. It happened a little before 4 p.m. in front of a home along Wells Drive SE near Chrysler Avenue SE in Smyrna. The Smyrna Fire Department says firefighters arrived to...
Comments / 0