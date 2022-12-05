ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Man chased, shot to death in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 43-year-old man was chased down on Candler Road and shot to death on Sunday morning. Officers went to the 2400 block of Candler Road at around 8 a.m. and found the man dead at the scene. Police said the shooter left...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Teen accidentally shoots self at Stonecrest Mall, bystander injured

STONECREST, Ga. - Christmas shopping at a metro Atlanta mall was interrupted Saturday after a gun went off sending people running. DeKalb County Police said a teen accidentally shot himself inside Stonecrest Mall. "We heard a loud bang," said Tameka Thomas. "Like, it shook the building." DeKalb County Police said...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Man wanted for Rome murder turns himself in, police say

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome have arrested a 20-year-old suspect wanted for the murder of a man found lying in the street with a bullet wound in his chest. Officers found the wounded man at 8:26 p.m. on Saturday on Knollwood Drive. He was pronounced dead at Atrium Health Floyd.
ROME, GA
Son says finding 77-year-old mom stabbed to death after car robbery ‘will be with me forever’

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly stabbing at a home late Saturday night on Paces West Terrace in Buckhead. Officers went to a home in the Paces West neighborhood at around 5:50 p.m. and found 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles with "multiple lacerations." Investigators believe the murder suspects were caught in the midst of a crime when they killed Bowles.
ATLANTA, GA
Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - In an ongoing investigation following a fatal shooting at a Snellville car dealership, the Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit has now identified the deceased victim. 34-year-old Courtney Owens from Snellville is the woman police found shot to death on Centerville Highway Friday afternoon. Police said Owens...
SNELLVILLE, GA
Marietta investigators looking into fatal I-75 crash

MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said they're looking into a fatal car accident that happened on I-75 early Sunday Morning. Officials said James Appleton, 52, of Marietta was driving southbound around 2:51 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and...
MARIETTA, GA
Police arrest suspect in kidnapping of elderly woman

A desperate search for an elderly woman who was kidnapped during a carjacking ends with an arrest. Taron Williams was cuffed in DeKalb County Thursday night after police say he dropped the woman off at a restaurant in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Smyrna police searching for patient who left medical facility

SMYRNA, Ga. - Police in Smyrna a searching for a patient who went missing from a medical facility. Police said Kellie McDowell left Ridgeview Institute at around 2:17 a.m. on Sunday. She is about 5-foot-7 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing maroon scrubs and...
SMYRNA, GA
Masked man wanted for deadly shooting at Snellville car dealership

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a homicide on Friday afternoon in Gwinnett County. Police responded near a car dealership on Centerville Highway in Snellville where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound. Crime scene tape and police cars surrounded the parking lot of the Royal Court...
SNELLVILLE, GA
Couple subdues burglar until police arrive

Dramatic video captured by Atlanta police body cam shows the moments officers say they arrested a home invasion suspect in Buckhead. The homeowner says they were just trying to make dinner at their Nancy Creek Drive home when they were interrupted.
ATLANTA, GA
Flowery Branch police officer spreads holiday cheer to young boys involved in car crash

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - A Flowery Branch Police Department officer is being commended for cheering up some local boys after a traumatic experience. The police department said Officer Park responded to a crash involving two cars on Wednesday afternoon. Two boys, Baker and Miles, were inside one of the cars and seemed "distressed." Parker also learned it was Miles' birthday.
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
Homeowner dealing with fourth break-in

Atlanta police needs help finding the man seen on surveillance breaking into a home in southeast Atlanta. The homeowner says this is the fourth time his home has been burglarized, and is out tens of thousands of dollars.
ATLANTA, GA
Video shows man using wood to slam door of home under construction

ATLANTA - Police are looking for a man seen on surveillance video attempting to smash into someone's home. Police said the unidentified suspect could be behind multiple burglaries. The owner of the vacant home, which is under construction, told police it had been burglarized before. Police said at 2:40 p.m....
ATLANTA, GA
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 12 - Dec. 18

ATLANTA - It's the 'most wonderful time of the year', and we've got our eyes on a ton of holiday-themed events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. He was a bully on the court, but we hear he's a sweetheart in real life. You and your little one can meet Shaquille O'Neal at a holiday party in the city. If sports aren't your speed, make room after dinner to dig into Santa's Secret (and totally sweet!) 'Stache in Alpharetta. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
1 dead after trench collapses in Smyrna neighborhood

SMYRNA, Ga. - One person is dead after a trench they were working in collapsed in on them, firefighters say. It happened a little before 4 p.m. in front of a home along Wells Drive SE near Chrysler Avenue SE in Smyrna. The Smyrna Fire Department says firefighters arrived to...
SMYRNA, GA

