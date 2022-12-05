Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula Claim Victory After Federal Court Hearing

UPDATE December 5, 2022 6 p.m.

The “Wineries on Old Mission Peninsula” are claiming victory after a hearing in federal court.

The winery group had sued Peninsula Township over its ordinance preventing activity like hosting weddings and other private events.

A citizens group called “Protect the Peninsula” also joined with the township earlier this year, filing a motion to throw out the case. But now a federal district court is standing by its decision, and says the township zoning ordinances are not only vague but unconstitutional.

There are still unresolved issues that will come back to court, and the court will still hear arguments about the constitutionality of the township ordinances. But the recent decision means the wineries group can seek damages and legal fees from the township.

‘PTP’ has 28 days to respond, and in turn the Wineries of Old Mission Peninsula will then have 21 days to respond after that. Attorney for the wineries, Joe Infante, says he expects a trial date will be set by this spring to determine damages.

Chris Baldyga, President of the Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail released the following statement:

“This result validates our case and feeling that our businesses were unfairly restricted by Peninsula Township. As active community members, our goal is a legitimate set of regulations that allow businesses to thrive. We’re proud to be residents, taxpayers, and farmers of the Old Mission Peninsula. Continuing a tradition of diverse agriculture, our wineries help preserve this unique landscape and our businesses are the foundation of the agri-tourism that supports farm stands, restaurants, and historic sites across the Old Mission Peninsula and Traverse City region.”

Peninsula Township Supervisor Isaiah Wunsch released this statement:

As the Peninsula Township Supervisor, I am confident that we are protecting the fiduciary interests and the clearly stated policy preferences of Peninsula Township residents by continuing to vigorously defend our zoning ordinance in federal court. We are optimistic that our ordinance will ultimately stand up to legal scrutiny, although its defense has forced and will continue to force township officials to forego investments in public infrastructure and parks in order to fund ongoing legal costs. While the immediate cost of the lawsuit is high, and while we are prohibited from discussing the various attempts at mediation in this litigation, I would ask that residents who know the members of our township board as neighbors and as members of the community continue to trust that we are making the best decisions possible in light of a difficult situation that has been created by the choices of previous boards and by the failure of the local wine industry to seek redress through everyday legislative channels.

It is a shame that the winery owners could not be bothered to raise their concerns before the Planning Commission or the Township Board during my tenure as a Township Trustee (2016-2022), because they likely would have found a receptive audience to a number of policy changes, as evidenced by the relatively straightforward special use permit amendments that many of them went through during this time period. Instead, we are faced with an adversarial federal lawsuit that has been costly to taxpayers and will ultimately force the township to consider the adoption of local policies that will be less costly to defend. Unfortunately, the range of options that will be left at the township’s disposal if legal risk and cost are the overriding concerns will be much more conservative than contemporary policy.

June 7, 2022 5:33 p.m.

Wineries on Old Mission Peninsula say they’ve won a battle in their ongoing war with the township over zoning rules.

A federal judge recently blocked Peninsula Township from enforcing various restrictions on the wineries. Chris Baldyga with 2 Lads Winery says the court ruling is a victory for the wineries on Old Mission. “That’s what the federal court agreed, that they can’t use these arbitrary restrictions.”

That includes bans on special events like hosting weddings and wine dinners, and things like limiting the number of guests wineries could have, or dictating what products and merchandise can be sold inside wineries and tasting rooms.

2 Lads is one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit against the township. Baldyga says, “We’ve always made it work. It’s one of those things where we haven’t had a lot of the opportunities we might have wanted for hosting small events. Doing beautiful wine dinners on the hill for 10-15 people, playing soft music. All these tiny little things that don’t impact the safety, health and welfare of the community in any way.”

But Baldyga says they’ll make any changes slowly. Like many other businesses, hiring needs and staffing shortages contribute to the challenges. “We don’t have 50 events lined up ready to go. Or any of that jazz. It’s going to be baby steps as we try to figure out what things make a good fit… I think that’s what most of the winery partners out here are also going to do as well.”

Baldyga also says the ruling is a “win” for the ag industry. “On the peninsula there’s so much pressure with residential development and residential “creep”. Anything we can do to protect farmers and value-added agriculture and vineyard work like this, and the other orchards, our cherry brothers out here, anything we can do to protect that or make it more attractive to be farmers out here on the peninsula. We should be doing that. That’s my biggest goal is to make sure farming stays at its best out here.”

The township held a special meeting in closed session following the judge’s ruling, but so far the township and its attorney have not responded to our requests for comment on both Monday and Tuesday.