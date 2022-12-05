Read full article on original website
Sioux Falls Police investigating Robbery Sunday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls police department received reports of a robbery just after 6:00 pm Sunday, at the One Stop Liquor and Smoke Shop. That store is located on the corner of 12th St. and Jefferson Ave. Details have not been confirmed at this...
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. City of Sioux Falls prepares for first heavy snow fall of the season. What started as freezing rain Thursday evening, quickly turned into snow. It’s the first true test of the...
Great Plains Zoo animals experience Sioux Falls snowfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo shared a video compilation capturing their animals experiencing the recent snowfall on Friday. The TikTok montage set to holiday music includes a rhino, a red panda, hyenas, and a bear rolling and running through the fresh snow. Watch the...
City clearing streets with snow alert in place
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday night and will continue until routes are clear. Dakota News Now at 4:00 - VOD. Updated: 13 hours ago. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather...
SFFR: House fire in Sioux Falls remains under investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in northwest Sioux Falls late Friday morning. Responders arrived at the home in the 800 block of N Mallard Place at around 11:30 a.m. On arrival, they reported light smoke coming from the roof. No one was inside the home, according to Battalion Chief Pat Donelan.
Names released in fatal train crash
Harrisburg, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two females from Harrisburg, S.D., have been identified as those who died Wednesday when a pickup collided with a train near Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was westbound on 274th Street, west of the intersection with 476th Avenue when the driver did not yield at a railroad crossing. The pickup collided with a southbound BNSF train.
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
Cast and crew preparing for Christmas at the Cathedral
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual holiday tradition Christmas at the Cathedral is returning for its 26th year next weekend. The production celebrated the birth of Jesus, through different perspectives. This year, the story is being told through the eyes of Joseph. Multiple performances are already sold...
City of Sioux Falls prepares for first heavy snow fall of the season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - What started as freezing rain Thursday evening, quickly turned into snow. It’s the first true test of the season for the City of Sioux Falls Street Maintenance Division. But they’ve got a lot more help this year to clear the roads.
Tyler Roney's Friday First Alert Forecast
With every inch it snows in the city, it costs five and up to six digits to clear. That takes time and resources that over a season could add up. City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Plowing of...
Sioux Falls man arrested after leading police on a chase and getting stuck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 26-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars after leading officers on a chase Saturday. Lincoln County Deputies, Tea PD Officers, South Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers, and Game Fish & Parks Officers, assisted the SFPD with locating a burglary suspect they were just recently in a pursuit with.
BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Dakota Valley rolls while Lincoln, Yankton and Brandon Valley win barn burners
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was the first full “Ball Night” of the prep hoops season in South Dakota with the first full slate of boys and girls games. Click on the video viewer for boys basketball highlights from:. -Dakota Valley’s 67-43 win at Tea...
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Jefferson & Pierre roll to road wins
SIOUX FALLS & RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A pair of ranked teams in AA girls basketball rolled to big road victories on Friday night. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:. -#2 Jefferson’s 56-26 win at Roosevelt. -#5 Pierre’s 58-46 victory at.
Author to hold Sioux Falls discussion on bridging political divisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - International journalist and author Anand Giridharadas will share thoughts from his newest book at a free event in Sioux Falls on Monday. Giridharadas will discuss his work The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy with Jon M. Hunter, publisher emeritus of the Madison Daily Leader. The book explores ways of conducting the difficult conversations that can help bridge our nation’s divisions. Monday’s conversation will concern the state of democracy in the United States.
10pm Sportscast Thursday, December 8th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -National honors for SDSU Football Coach John Stiegelmeier. A new coach to be named at USF. Northwestern makes it to the NAIA championship game with a new QB. Eric Peterson is sidelined and girls basketball highlights from Brandon and Washington.
LIVE AT THE FCS PLAYOFFS: SDSU-Holy Cross Quarterfinal Preview
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s deja vu playoff tour continues today at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. A week after defeating Delaware 42-6 in a virtual replay of their 33-3 spring 2021 semifinal win over the Blue Hens, the Jacks face another familiar foe in Holy Cross whom they beat in the first round of that postseason 31-3.
USD men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson is sidelined after fall at home
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -University of South Dakota men’s basketball coach Eric Peterson suffered multiple injuries resulting from a fall Wednesday night while preparing his home for the holidays. His injuries are not life threatening, but he is currently in Sioux Falls being monitored by doctors to recover and determine when he can return to coaching. He will not be on the sidelines Saturday when the Coyotes host UC Irvine in a 1 p.m. tip inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
Skyforce sweep Motor City and former Coyote Stanley Umude
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce handled the Motor City Cruise 118-95 on Saturday to move to 7-1 at home during the Showcase Cup portion of the season. It ties the best start through eight games in the G League era. It also marked the...
O’Gorman and Washington girls roll to open the season in basketball
BRANDON and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights in Class “AA” went to Brandon Thursday night and came away with a 55-41 win over the 4th-ranked Lynx. Mahli Abdouch helped the Knights jump on top early 10-1 and Paydyn Pederson had the hot hand from the outside.
Augustana wrestlers win home opener against MSU-Moorhead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana wrestling opened NSIC action with a win over MSU Moorhead, 31-15. The Vikings saw victories in seven of 10 weight classes and moved to 3-2 overall on the season. AU gets off to a 1-0 start in conference action. Jaxson Rohman picked...
