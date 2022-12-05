SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - International journalist and author Anand Giridharadas will share thoughts from his newest book at a free event in Sioux Falls on Monday. Giridharadas will discuss his work The Persuaders: At the Front Lines of the Fight for Hearts, Minds, and Democracy with Jon M. Hunter, publisher emeritus of the Madison Daily Leader. The book explores ways of conducting the difficult conversations that can help bridge our nation’s divisions. Monday’s conversation will concern the state of democracy in the United States.

