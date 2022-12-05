Read full article on original website
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill
Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents. Imagine...
Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam
If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
SPCA: New York City Man Abandons Dog In Hudson Valley
A pet owner faces up to a year in jail after he allegedly tied his dog to a tree in the Hudson Valley. The Putnam County SPCA announced the arrested of a Bronx, New York man for allegedly leaving a dog tied to a pole in the Hudson Valley. SPCA:...
Trio Nabbed In Hudson Valley For Stealing Mail, Checks, Credit Cards: Police
Three suspects have been charged with stealing mail out of mailboxes in the Hudson Valley, as well as possessing stolen checks and credit cards, police said. On Thursday, Dec. 1, just after midnight, police were contacted by a resident who spotted a suspicious vehicle stealing mail in Carmel i…
Mid-Hudson News Network
Town police finally agree to body-worn camera agreement with county and provider
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – The Town of Poughkeepsie has finally signed on to participate in the Dutchess County Body-Worn Camera program that provides body-cams to participating departments at a reduced rate. The county program is administered by the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response. At Wednesday night’s town board...
Bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $700,000 from Beacon body shop
Authorities say Suzanne Whitman, 55, of Poughkeepsie, was a bookkeeper at Fishkill Body Shop in Beacon.
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company
A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
Useful: Where Can You Get CPR Certified in the Hudson Valley NY?
There are just some things that all people should just know. One of those things is CPR, Cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Do you know what it is? You might have seen in on a TV program, where there is a person who isn't breathing, so the main actor in the series bends over the person (who's on the ground) and gives them CPR.
Why This Young Boy Was Sworn Into 700 Law Enforcement Agencies
He's raising awareness for a very important cause. Every now and then there is a story that really tugs at your heart, this is one of them. I was on Facebook the other day and noticed a post from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and it was about an incredible young boy who is doing something that is beyond special.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00
New York Woman Sold ‘Dangerous’ Drugs in Hudson Valley, Police
A "dangerous" Hudson Valley drug dealer was arrested in Dutchess County. On Tuesday, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force announced an arrested following an investigation into "dangerous drug sales" in the county. Alleged Meth and Cocaine Dealer Arrested by Dutchess County Drug Task Force. Alexus Lemmon, 28, was allegedly dealing...
Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups
If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
Man Accused Of Driving Drunk At More Than Twice Legal Limit In Westchester County
A 36-year-old man was charged after troopers reported that he drove in Westchester County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit.Police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on I-287 in Rye at about 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, New York State Police reported.The driver, identifi…
Contractor arrested after allegedly ghosting client who paid for roof fix
Darick Degraw is accused of taking a $7,000 down payment for a roofing job in October.
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
14 suspected gang members, associates face charges in Newburgh
The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York says several of the accused are charged with attempted murder and assault of a rival gang member.
Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester
A suicidal man in Westchester County was prevented from jumping from a tall building when police took quick action to save his life. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, police responded to a building in Port Chester in the area of South Main Street (Route 1) after receiving reports of a suspicious man standing on a ledge, who police soon realized was intending to end his life, according to Port Chester Police.
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
