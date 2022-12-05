ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Want to be a Jail Custody Officer? Ulster County Eliminates Need to Take Civil Service Exam

If you aren't a good test taker and want to be a jail custody officer we have some good news!. Many of us are very good when it comes to taking any kind of test, personally, I'm one of the worst exam takers in the world! If we have that in common and you would like to give being a jail custody officer a try, the New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties in New York to hire custody officers without requiring applicants to pass a state civil service exam.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company

A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Dutchess County District Attorney, William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Beware of Scams in Hudson Valley Yard Sale Groups

If you're a Facebook user, or just scroll for the latest Hudson Valley news, you may want to start paying close attention. Our Hudson Valley community is always looking to help our neighbors in need, but sometimes the neighbors who we're helping aren't our neighbors at all. Let me explain...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
Police Stop Suicidal Man From Jumping Off Ledge In Port Chester

A suicidal man in Westchester County was prevented from jumping from a tall building when police took quick action to save his life. On Wednesday, Dec. 7, police responded to a building in Port Chester in the area of South Main Street (Route 1) after receiving reports of a suspicious man standing on a ledge, who police soon realized was intending to end his life, according to Port Chester Police.
PORT CHESTER, NY
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
