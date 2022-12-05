The Spencer County Visitors Bureau plans to award up to $100,000 to help enhance Spencer County tourism in 2023. The Spencer County Tourism Enhancement Grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that will encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County. In 2022, the Visitors Bureau awarded $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations.

2 DAYS AGO