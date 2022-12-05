Read full article on original website
Stephen Lee Bath, 67, English
Stephen Lee Bath, 67, of English, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at his residence. He was born on September 24, 1955, in Huntingburg to Buddy and Mary Faye (Patton) Bath. Stephen was a member of the Laborers Union for more than 13 years. In...
Daniel Rufus Neukam, 73, Jasper
Daniel Rufus Neukam, 73, of Jasper, passed away at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in The Waters of Huntingburg in Huntingburg, Indiana. Daniel was born in Jasper, Indiana, on December 14, 1948, to Arthur and Harrietta (Seitz) Neukam. He married Carol Jane Laird on January 31, 1970, in...
$100,000 Tourism Enhancement Grants available in Spencer County
The Spencer County Visitors Bureau plans to award up to $100,000 to help enhance Spencer County tourism in 2023. The Spencer County Tourism Enhancement Grant is designed to assist organizations, businesses, events, and tourism-related entities with special projects, events, activities, marketing, and other initiatives that will encourage visitation and tourism in Spencer County. In 2022, the Visitors Bureau awarded $50,000 to 10 local businesses and organizations.
Dubois County Republican Party reschedules caucus for county treasurer’s seat
The Dubois County Republican Party previously announced a mid-term vacancy effective December 9, 2022, in the elected Republican seat of Dubois County Treasurer. A caucus of the Republican County Committee originally scheduled for Sunday, December 11, 2022, to fill the vacancy has been canceled and rescheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Jasper. The caucus is not open to the public.
Dance Central Academy presenting ‘Frozen Jr.’
Share some FROZEN magic this Holiday Season with Frozen Jr. performances by Dance Central Academy of Performing Arts on Friday, December 10, at 3 and 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 11, at 3 p.m. at the Jasper Middle School auditorium. Tickets are available here. https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/dancecentral.
