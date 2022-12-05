Read full article on original website
SafeWise Lists The Safest Cities in MN
UNDATED (WJON News) - SafeWise, a company that tracks crime and safety trends nationwide, has put out its list of the safest cities in Minnesota. The survey found that Minnesotans were far less likely to worry about their safety on a daily basis than the average American. Other findings from...
After 40 Years, Restaurant In Southeast Minnesota Is Closing
After 40 years, a well-known restaurant and bar in Southeast Minnesota is closing for good. Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar In Southeast Minnesota is Closing. A few days ago, Stumpy's Restaurant and Bar posted the following sad news on its Facebook page:. After many years of happily serving our community, the...
Most Popular Holiday Desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
Lots of baking happens around this time of year. I love to bake so I'm excited to make Christmas cookies soon! But there are plenty of other desserts that people like to have during the holidays. So what are the most popular holiday desserts in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin?. Growing...
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Strong Winter Storm Taking Aim at Minnesota
Don't put your shovel away yet. A strong winter storm looks possible towards the middle of next week. The storm is still far enough away that much of the specifics are still unknown. A large amount of moisture will be available from the Gulf of Mexico, fueling the precipitation across our area.
WATCH LIVE: 2022-23 Minnesota DNR ‘EagleCam’ is On
The beginning of another great season of Eagle TV, better known at the Minnesota DNR's live eagle nest cam -- which is live as of this week. Both adult eagles have been visiting the nest a couple times per day. Recently an attempt at mating was even observed! Luckily, the female appeared to be having none of it at this point. We agree that it is a bit early in the season for that! 😊
Watch Out for Minnesota’s Dangerous Highways This Winter
With the winter here as well as the holidays, we know we will be doing a lot of driving and we know that we need to be careful. However, there are some roads in our beautiful state that are dangerous regardless. I thought I would share the top 5 most dangerous highways in Minnesota so you can avoid them!
Minnesota Has Another $1 Million Powerball Winner
Roseville, MN (KROC-AM News) - There is a new millionaire in Minnesota. The State Lottery has announced that a Powerball ticket purchased at a Cub Foods store in Chanhassen can be redeemed by the lucky holder of the ticket for a $1 million prize. The ticket matched the first five numbers from Wednesday night's Powerball drawing but did not match the Powerball number.
Minnesota DNR Encourages You to Give the Gift of the Outdoors
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Still looking for a gift for that person who has everything? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has some ideas to give the gift of the outdoors. For a suggested donation of $25, you can get someone a subscription to the Minnesota Conservation Volunteer Magazine. For...
Should Cheese Whiz Be Served On A True Wisconsin Bloody Mary?
Who doesn't love a good bloody mary? Wisconsin is known for having some pretty great ones across the state. I've covered this several times by sharing videos from Drink Wisconsibly. Comedian Mary Mack recently visited Superior to try to find a great one and landed at the Choo Choo Bar & Grill. She also got one of the biggest bloody mary's I've ever seen by going to Spring Brook Bar & Grill near the Wisconsin Dells. It's $45 bucks, but check it out!
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’
I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
Here’s How to Submit Names for MnDOTs 3rd Annual Name A Snowplow Contest
It's hard to believe, but once again the calendar has rolled around to an event we all love to laugh with and at, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) Name A Snowplow Contest!. Don't let Betty Whiteout be alone on the road, let's keep Plowy McPlowFace from getting too big...
Is It Illegal To Drive With Your Dome Light On In Wisconsin?
Did your parents tell you to turn off the dome light when you were riding in the car as a kid? I remember trying to have it on when I was reading a book in the back seat when it would get dark out on those long drives. My parents would always tell me it was illegal to have it on. Now as an adult with kids, I actually wondered if it really is illegal, after I found myself telling my kids the same thing my parents did.
Popular St. Paul Breakfast Restaurant is Planning Another Minnesota Location
St. Pauls’ popular breakfast restaurant, Hope Breakfast Bar, has announced it is planning on expanding with a new location in Eagan MN. Hope Breakfast Bar is also located in St. Louis Park's West End, but following a remodel of space at 1012 Diffley Road, Eagan (near Dunn Bros. Coffee), they are hoping to get things started soon.
Nestle Purina Dog Food Recall Affects Minnesota + Wisconsin Pet Owners
Pet owners - there's a recall that you'll want to know about affecting a popular brand of wet dog food. The Nestle Purina PetCare Company is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of their Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat prescription food due to a labeling error at the manufacturing plant. The recall affects customers in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Minnesota Sees Drops in Flu Hospitalizations & School Outbreaks
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The number of influenza outbreaks reported by Minnesota schools has declined for the second straight week. The Minnesota Department of Health also reported a drop in hospitalizations for people sick with influenza. The total number of flu-related hospitalizations for the week that ended December 3 was just over 500. The count for the previous week was nearly 560, which was the highest weekly total since the 2018-2019 flu season. 109 of the hospitalizations reported last week were in southeastern Minnesota.
Minnesota State Patrol Cracking Down On Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
