Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver to vote on three affordable housing projectsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
2 Towns in Colorado Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColorado State
Reconsider winter encampment sweeps, doctors and public health groups tell Denver councilDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Ways to help Denver homeless families at the holidaysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Delays expected on Plaza Drive due to pipe repairNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Related
49ers hand Tom Brady 3rd-worst loss of career
The 49ers thumped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium by a final score of 35-7. If it felt like an uncharacteristically lopsided loss for Brady, it’s because it was. It’s not often Brady gets beat by four touchdowns. In fact, it was the third...
WTOP
Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow did enough offensively, and the Bengals’ defense stepped up to end the Browns’ recent domination of the Battle of Ohio. Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati beat Cleveland 23-10 on Sunday, ending a five-game skid in the rivalry.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — KANSAS CITY: QB Shane Buechele, WR Kadarius Toney, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring. DENVER: CB Michael Ojemudia, WR Courtland Sutton, LB Dakota Allen, G Dalton Risner, DL Elijah Garcia, TE/FB Andrew Beck, DL Eyioma Uwazurike.
Deebo Samuel, Brock Purdy headline long list of 49ers injuries after Week 14 win
DL Kevin Givens (knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) There was never an indication during the game that Purdy was injured. He did exit late, but Shanahan said he was pulled out because of the lopsided score, not the injury. “No, it just got to that point in the game, so...
Steelers need to clean house among the coaches after the season
At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to play the last four games of the season in an unusual position. It hasn’t been often Pittsburgh has a month of football left and nothing to play for. This season has been a lesson in transition after the retirement of...
WTOP
Cook, Vikings can’t capitalize on Jefferson’s record day
DETROIT (AP) — In the end, no amount of fireworks from Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson — and they set the air ablaze Sunday — could overcome perhaps the worst game of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook’s six-year career. Cook was held to 23 yards on...
WTOP
Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season.
WTOP
Lawrence throws 3 TDs, Jags end skid in beating Titans 36-22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Visiting Music City has been nothing but misery and agony for the Jacksonville Jaguars for too many years. On Sunday, the Jaguars made sure the Tennessee Titans felt that pain while keeping their AFC South hopes alive with four games remaining. Trevor Lawrence threw for...
WTOP
Titans’ Dontrell Hilliard carted off field with neck injury
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard has been taken to the locker room with a neck injury after being hurt covering a punt against Jacksonville. His return is questionable. Hillard went down helping tackle Jamal Agnew at the end of a 6-yard punt return with...
WTOP
DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic’s absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with...
Comments / 0