Denver, CO

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers hand Tom Brady 3rd-worst loss of career

The 49ers thumped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium by a final score of 35-7. If it felt like an uncharacteristically lopsided loss for Brady, it’s because it was. It’s not often Brady gets beat by four touchdowns. In fact, it was the third...
WTOP

Burrow, Bengals top Browns 23-10 for 5th straight win

CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow did enough offensively, and the Bengals’ defense stepped up to end the Browns’ recent domination of the Battle of Ohio. Burrow shook off a sloppy start to throw two touchdown passes and Cincinnati beat Cleveland 23-10 on Sunday, ending a five-game skid in the rivalry.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS at DENVER BRONCOS — KANSAS CITY: QB Shane Buechele, WR Kadarius Toney, DE Joshua Kaindoh, T Geron Christian, T Darian Kinnard, DE Malik Herring. DENVER: CB Michael Ojemudia, WR Courtland Sutton, LB Dakota Allen, G Dalton Risner, DL Elijah Garcia, TE/FB Andrew Beck, DL Eyioma Uwazurike.
KANSAS STATE
WTOP

Giants looking more like recent teams that missed playoffs

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Halfway through the season, the New York Giants were one of the biggest surprises of 2022. The second half has given Giants fans another surprise. The 6-2 start under first-year coach Brian Daboll might have been a blip, with New York looking more like the team that won four games last season.
WASHINGTON STATE
WTOP

Lawrence throws 3 TDs, Jags end skid in beating Titans 36-22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Visiting Music City has been nothing but misery and agony for the Jacksonville Jaguars for too many years. On Sunday, the Jaguars made sure the Tennessee Titans felt that pain while keeping their AFC South hopes alive with four games remaining. Trevor Lawrence threw for...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTOP

Titans’ Dontrell Hilliard carted off field with neck injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard has been taken to the locker room with a neck injury after being hurt covering a punt against Jacksonville. His return is questionable. Hillard went down helping tackle Jamal Agnew at the end of a 6-yard punt return with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTOP

DeRozan, Bulls rout Luka-less Mavericks, 144-115

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 28 points and nine rebounds and the Chicago Bulls took advantage of NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic’s absence to rout the Dallas Mavericks 144-115 on Saturday night. Doncic sat out with a strained right quadriceps. Swingman Josh Green also was out with...
CHICAGO, IL

