ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Big tech and its critics lash out at journalism measure

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OP6Pq_0jYOwrIL00

Groups normally at odds over tech policy joined forces Monday to tell Congress to keep a journalism antitrust bill out of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

The joint backlash from groups representing tech giants and their critics concerns the Journalism Competition Preservation Act (JCPA), which would allow news outlets to collectively negotiate with dominant tech platforms for compensation to distribute their content.

Tech industry groups launched ad campaigns Monday ramping up their criticism of the legislation.

NetChoice launched a six-figure digital and TV ad campaign in the Washington, D.C. area against the bill, arguing the bill is part of Democrats’ “dangerous plan” to “bail out their allies in the liberal media.” The group’s ads are set to air on Fox News.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) separately launched a 30-second digital ad opposing the bill with a broader message that the proposal would “make misinformation harder to fight.”

Meta went so far as to threaten to remove news from its platform if the bill is passed as part of the broader national security legislation.

“If Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether rather than submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard any value we provide to news outlets through increased traffic and subscriptions,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone tweeted .

Meanwhile, dozens of civil society organizations including the ACLU, Public Knowledge and Free Press wrote to congressional leaders urging them to keep the JCPA out of the NDAA or any other omnibus legislation.

The groups said the bill will “compound some of the biggest issues in our information landscape and do little to enable the most promising new models to improve it.”

They said the bill could limit platforms from taking content moderation measures by a provision they argue would “force platforms” to carry content of any digital journalism provider that becomes a joint negotiation entity “regardless of how extreme their content” is. That could in turn lead to more disinformation and hate speech online, the groups said.

They also said it will set a precedent for charging for content that was once free.

The CCIA, which names Google and Meta among its members, also signed the letter.

The JCPA advanced out of the Senate Judiciary Committee in September with bipartisan support, but seven Republicans voted against advancing it.

The bill’s main sponsor Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has held it up as a proposal to push back on the power Facebook and Google have over news outlets.

The bill would provide a limited safer harbor from federal and state antitrust laws for eligible digital journalism providers, including most newsrooms that employ fewer than 1,500 full-time workers, that would allow them to participate in joint negotiations.

Supporters of the bill, including the News Media Alliance, argue it would help small news outlets that they say have had their revenues slashed because of dominant tech platforms, mainly Google and Facebook, that distribute their content.

The defense bill itself faces an unclear path to passage because of a number of other debates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

What Sinema’s party switch means for the Senate

The reverberations from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (Ariz.) announcement on Friday that she has left the Democratic Party and is now an Independent are being felt across the political spectrum but especially in the Senate itself, where lawmakers are evaluating how her decision will change the dynamics of the chamber. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s (Ga.) runoff victory…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

House COVID panel accuses Trump administration of exacerbating the pandemic in its final report

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis released its final report on Friday before Republicans take control of the House in the upcoming Congress, providing new findings on how the Trump administration’s actions negatively impacted the U.S. response. The report from the Democratic-led subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.), highlighted the Trump White…
The Hill

Sanders calls Sinema ‘corporate Democrat’ who ‘sabotaged’ legislation

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) slammed Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) on Sunday as a “corporate Democrat” who “sabotaged” party priorities following her announcement that she was becoming an Independent. During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with co-anchor Dana Bash, Sanders said Sinema didn’t have the guts to take on special interests while attacking…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Senate Democrat says Sinema party change doesn’t ‘functionally’ change anything

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) on Sunday said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) switching her party affiliation from Democrat to Independent does not “functionally” change the Senate. Tester told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd he was “surprised” Sinema made the change but that Democrats would “continue doing the same thing” in the upper legislative chamber.…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Advocacy groups make last-ditch plea to Schumer for vote on antitrust bills

A coalition of advocacy groups is making a last-ditch plea to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to prioritize passing several antitrust bills targeting tech giants with just three weeks to go before the end of the year, and only two until Christmas. The groups are sending a letter to Schumer on Friday arguing that…
The Hill

The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear

Within the five major “megaphones” of our nation — the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine — the only women deserving credit and acclaim are those from the left who create, instill and parrot the liberal policies and narratives of the moment. At least, that is the impression many Republicans, conservatives and people of traditional…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’

Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed…
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez blasts Sinema over party switch: ‘People deserve more’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) blasted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) over her decision to leave the Democratic Party on Friday, saying that “people deserve more” from her.  Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter that Sinema did not mention any “concrete” value or policy that she believes in during her “long soliloquy” announcing her decision.  “She lays out no…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Bowman on Sinema leaving Democratic Party: ‘Bye Felicia’

Progressive Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) appeared unfazed by Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s announcement on Friday morning that she is leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an Independent. “Bye Felicia,” Bowman said on Twitter. “This isn’t about the party this is about your pharma donors! Stop lying!” In a video accompanying the tweet, Bowman laughed as he…
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump after prisoner swap criticism

The brother of former Marine Paul Whelan, who has been imprisoned in Russia for nearly four years, slammed former President Trump on Friday after Trump criticized the Biden administration for the deal it struck to free WNBA star Brittney Griner but not Whelan.  David Whelan said in a post on Twitter that Trump seems to…
The Hill

Trump, Biden fortunes shift dramatically post-midterms

It’s a tale of two men vying for the 2024 presidential election.   President Biden hasn’t officially announced another White House bid, but his informal reelection rollout is in motion — and things have generally been going his way since the midterms gave Democrats a lift.   Biden managed to have the best first-term performance in the…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Saturday rejected former President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party and said the GOP could shift away from his influence in the future. Cassidy told CNN’s Pamela Brown that he rejects “the premise that [Trump is] the leader of the Republican Party” and that the GOP could elect…
The Hill

Former Twitter employees file class-action lawsuit, alleging company targeted women in layoffs

Two female former Twitter employees have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, alleging that layoffs that happened following Elon Musk’s acquisition disproportionately targeted women.  Carolina Strifling and Willow Turkal filed their complaint on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of San Francisco on behalf of themselves and other female employees…
The Hill

Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday called to prosecute Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden who has led the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic since it started during the Trump administration, and drew swift backlash for his comment.  “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk said on Twitter. He later shared a meme edited to…
The Hill

Fiona Hill says Trump was ‘not particularly interested’ in freeing Whelan

Former White House national security official Fiona Hill said former President Trump was “not particularly interested” in freeing ex-Marine Paul Whelan from Russian prison, where he is detained over accusations of espionage that he denies.  “At the particular time, I also have to say here that President Trump wasn’t especially interested in engaging in that swap for…
The Hill

Former US attorney says a criminal referral from Jan. 6 panel is ‘largely symbolic’

Former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said a potential criminal referral from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol would be a “largely symbolic” move. Speaking to NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, Bharara noted the Department of Justice (DOJ) is already investigating the case, has issued subpoenas…
WISCONSIN STATE
The Hill

Schiff says it’s ‘valuable’ for US to keep up talks with Russians

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) on Sunday said it is “valuable” for the U.S. to keep engaging in talks with Russia amid heightened tensions between the two countries and nuclear saber-rattling from Russian President Vladimir Putin. Schiff, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan on CBS it is important…
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy