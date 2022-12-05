ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

John Bolton ‘going to seriously consider’ challenging Trump

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VKdSd_0jYOwn0f00

Former national security adviser John Bolton said Monday that he’ll “seriously consider” challenging former President Trump for the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024 if other potential candidates don’t step in to decry his former boss and stop him from taking office again.

“We’ve got perhaps a dozen or more potential presidential candidates looking to 2024. I think every one of them, before they declare their candidacy, should say, ‘Donald Trump was wrong. We repudiate him. He doesn’t belong in the Republican Party,'” Bolton said on NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW.”

“And, honestly, if they don’t, there’s one thing that would get me to get into the presidential race, which I looked at in previous elections. It would be to make it clear to the people of this country that Donald Trump is unacceptable as the Republican nominee,” he added.

Bolton, who served in the Trump White House from 2018 to 2019 after previously serving as United Nations ambassador under former President George W. Bush, knocked Trump over his recent calls for the “termination” of the Constitution to restore him to power and said he wants to see “Shermanesque statements” from all the potential candidates denouncing Trump and his comments.

“If I don’t see that, I’m going to seriously consider getting in,” Bolton said.

Trump on Friday argued in a Truth Social post that the fraud he claims occurred during the 2020 presidential election “allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.”

The former president tried to walk back his comments after they were met with backlash but said that “if an election is irrefutably fraudulent, it should go to the rightful winner or, at a minimum, be redone. Where open and blatant fraud is involved, there should be no time limit for change!”

The White House on Monday called on congressional Republicans to reaffirm their commitment to the Constitution and reject the comments from the former commander in chief.

“I think the voters, the Republican voters, people who choose the Republican nominee, nearly 95 percent disagree that Donald Trump is more important than the Constitution. I’m afraid there’s some that would stick with Trump on this. What does a candidate have to lose by appealing to 95 percent of the base of the Republican Party?” Bolton said on Monday.

“I actually think most Republican elected officials in Washington disagree with Trump on this, but they’re intimidated,” he added.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 156

JasonSound&Vision
6d ago

it'll be interesting to see him bring up things trump did he was there for personally. but we know Drumpf will just deny n lie.

Reply(1)
28
Rick white
6d ago

I’m not a republican but by god I would think about voting for Bolton . I respect the man and think he mite make a good president. Anything would be better then trump . That man has lost his mind and Bolton might be good for the country .

Reply(3)
17
Jamal Yusuf Ali Bey
5d ago

Laughable at best, he wouldn't get more votes than the likes of a Kamala Harris lol. Definitely entertainment 101

Reply
7
Related
The Hill

The DeSantis secret weapon that Democrats — and Trump — should fear

Within the five major “megaphones” of our nation — the media, academia, entertainment, science and medicine — the only women deserving credit and acclaim are those from the left who create, instill and parrot the liberal policies and narratives of the moment. At least, that is the impression many Republicans, conservatives and people of traditional…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Trump accuses Jewish leaders of a lack of ‘loyalty’

Former President Trump accused Jewish leaders of a lack of “loyalty” on Friday, amid the ongoing fallout from his dinner with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. “How quickly Jewish Leaders forgot that I was the best, by far, President for Israel,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “They should be ashamed…
TheDailyBeast

Trump’s Former Chief of Staff Calls Him ‘Only Republican Who Could Lose’ 2024 Election

Donald Trump’s Tuesday night announcement of a new bid for the presidency went down like a lead balloon with some GOP officials—including some who worked closely with him during his time in office. Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s acting White House chief of staff between January 2019 and March 2020, tore into the former president’s electoral credibility on CNN. When Anderson Cooper asked Mulvaney if he thought Trump’s announcement was good for the Republican party, Mulvaney said: “No, I don’t, because I think he’s the only Republican who could lose.” Mulvaney added that if Trump became the GOP nominee: “That means the 2024 race is not about Joe Biden or whatever Democrat is on the ticket, not about inflation, not about world events, not about abortion. It will be about Donald Trump, the same thing we saw in 2020. No one voted for Joe Biden. Everybody voted for or against Donald Trump. It was a referendum on him. That’s what we’re hurtling toward in 2024. And I don’t see the outcome being any different two years from now than it was two years ago.”
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

The 5 Words That Will Likely Define Donald Trump's 2024 Campaign

The evening of November 15, 2022, former President Donald Trump gave his highly anticipated announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. There were many rumors swirling around Trump announcing a third presidential run, and those rumors have since been proven true. As expected, Trump has indeed announced his candidacy for 2024 (via C-SPAN.) The businessman now run for president twice, winning in 2016 and going on to lose against President Joe Biden in his 2020 run.
PALM BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Estée Lauder Heir Becomes Third Trump Megadonor to Back Away From 2024 Bid

The 78-year-old heir to the Estée Lauder kingdom, Ronald Lauder, has known former President Donald Trump since the pair’s halcyon college days. Bosom buddies for years, the scion gave $100,000 to the Republican National Committee as it tried to propel Trump back into office in 2019. But this time around, Lauder declined to get aboard the bandwagon, according to CNBC. A spokesperson for the billionaire told the outlet on Wednesday that he would not back Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2024, and has no plans to financially contribute to his campaign. Lauder joins two other billionaire Republican megadonors—Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Citadel’s Ken Griffin—in giving Trump’s third run at the White House an unceremonious thumbs-down in recent days. Griffin and at least one other Trump defector, prominent businessman Andy Sabin (who swore he wouldn’t be donating “a fucking nickel”), are throwing their weight behind Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), who has not formally announced intentions to campaign. Lauder gave at least $10,000 to a pro-DeSantis political action committee last year, according to Florida campaign finance records.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Judge warns Trump he needs to lawyer up days before E Jean Carroll expected to file rape case

A federal judge warned Donald Trump to decide on his lawyers, and fast, ahead of a coming suit from writer E Jean Carroll accusing Mr Trump of raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.The warning came on Tuesday, during a conference in a defamation suit Ms Carroll filed after Mr Trump called the writer’s allegations, first aired in an excerpt of her memoir published in New York magazine, false and an attempt to drum up publicity.“Your client has known this is coming for months, and he would be well-advised to decide who’s representing him in it,”...
The Hill

Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…
The Hill

Senate Republican rejects Trump as leader of party

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Saturday rejected former President Trump as the leader of the Republican Party and said the GOP could shift away from his influence in the future. Cassidy told CNN’s Pamela Brown that he rejects “the premise that [Trump is] the leader of the Republican Party” and that the GOP could elect…
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”

She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
TheDailyBeast

Did Donald Trump Already Forget He’s Running for President?

More than three weeks after announcing his candidacy for president, Donald Trump has yet to hold a rally or even leave his adoptive home state of Florida. In fact, according to recent reports, Trump has barely left his home.“The former president announced his 2024 run against the wishes of most of the GOP and his close advisers, largely out of frustration with momentum shifting to Ron DeSantis,” said Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former White House communications director for Trump and current co-host on The View. “Now he’s several weeks into a presidential run with no real apparatus, zero message, and...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Where another Trump presidency could take America

The context and apparent motive for the former president's recently revealed secret surveillance of reporters and political adversaries line up more with autocracy than democracy, writes Ruth Ben Ghiat. And since it is rare for parties to stake their reputation on a defeated leader --especially one who incited a riot-- unless they think he will return to office, the GOP's failure to denounce such clandestine actions by the Department of Justice are a chilling portent.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

802K+
Followers
90K+
Post
571M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy