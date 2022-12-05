Read full article on original website
We’re Already Sick of the Most-Viewed TikToks of the Year
The year is coming to a close and people have already moved on from the momentary bliss that is Spotify Wrapped, but there's still one social titan that has yet to throw its hat into the year-end list ring — TikTok. TikTok today released a list of its Top...
Lady Gaga Finally Posts 'Bloody Wednesday' TikTok
Mother Monster is finally joining her own trend. Lady Gaga has gone goth in a Wednesday-inspired TikTok in which she is dancing to her song “Bloody Mary.”. Recreating Jenna Ortega’s now-iconic dance scene as Wednesday Addams, Gaga gets into character with dark make up and plaid knee-high socks to top off her Victorian outfit. In the black-and-white video, which is captioned “Bloody Wednesday,” Gaga matches Ortega’s intense stare and signature stiff arm movements.
Ethel Cain Joins the Calvin Klein Squad
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see Decembers newest arrivals. Calvin Klein and Palace's buzzy collab that dropped in April is back with a limited restock for the holidays. The CK1 Palace range includes men’s and women’s underwear styles and the CK1 Palace Fragrance. The brands tapped singer Ethel Cain, actress Uma Thurman, actor Michael Imperioli and rapper Roddy Ricc for a film celebrating the release.
Voices: The White Lotus season 2 kept us guessing until the very last moment
The White Lotus season two has finally come to its fatal end, but I already knew who would meet their untimely death in the season finale … sort of.No, it’s not because I have The White Lotus creator Mike White on speed dial; although, I do know someone who knows someone who was in School of Rock. Don’t we all? And no, I didn’t receive an advance screening of the finale, nor did I give executives at HBO Max an offer they couldn’t refuse (obligatory The Godfather reference, more on that later).It’s because my entire feed has been inundated...
Backstreet Boys Holiday Special Cut After Nick Carter Rape Allegations
The Backstreet Boys’ Christmas special is no longer airing on ABC, following allegations that Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl while on tour in 2001, according to Variety. “A Very Backstreet Holiday” was filmed this month in Los Angeles and was slated to air December 14. The seasonal special...
Jonathan Bennett Calls Himself the 'Gay King of Christmas'
Jonathan Bennett is self-identifying as the "gay king of Christmas." The 41-year-old, who played teen heartthrob Aaron Samuels in Tina Fey's iconic 2004 film Mean Girls, publicly came out as gay in 2017. This month, he's executive producing and starring in The Holiday Sitter, which makes history as the Hallmark Channel's first-ever holiday movie featuring a queer couple.
SZA Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Drake
SZA is breaking her silence about her relationship with her ex, Drake. Ahead of the release of her long-anticipated album SOS, which dropped this week, the 33-year-old singer appeared as the musical guest on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live, which also featured a humorous sketch depicting Drake's ex-girlfriends banding together to form a union called "The United Tingz of Aubrey."
Harry Styles Rushed By Fan on Stage During Concert
Harry Styles just had a pretty scary run-in with a Brazilian fan. As noted by NME, a Brazilian news outlet called G1 reported that a tour vehicle containing merch — initially reported to instruments — was intercepted on Friday by a group of three armed men on the BR-116 road. The van was supposedly on its way towards Curtiba, a city in southern Brazil, where Styles is set to perform tomorrow.
