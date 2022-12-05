ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: the race for the Golden Boot gathers pace

Four teams remain in the hunt for the 2022 World Cup. Only three players are likely to be in contention for the Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé (five goals) and Olivier Giroud (four) of France, along with some guy called Lionel Messi (also four). No other players left in the tournament have more than two goals.

