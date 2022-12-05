It doesn’t get more legendary than the music of Prince. When the iconic performer died in 2016, the world mourned the loss of the multi-instrumentalist savant. Whether you were a fan of Prince’s irrevocable style, or only discovered his catalog after his passing, Prince Again is a show for all to enjoy. You can see Prince Again live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO