signalscv.com
Canyon soccer off to hot start, downs Golden Valley, 5-1
Canyon boys’ soccer (2-0, 2-0) won its home league opener, 5-1, over Golden Valley (4-4-1, 1-2) on Thursday night. The Cowboys were led again by senior Marlon Tadeo, who knocked in two goals for the second straight game to start his varsity career. Canyon has only played in two...
signalscv.com
Yes. There IS Another Clarita. And It’s OK.
Well howdy, dear saddlepals. Hope you’re having a cozy late autumn Sunday. I’ve a few thousand ponies hitched, all saddled and ready to mosey. Shall we take a ride into the back trails of Santa Clarita history?. This morning, we’ll investigate a local UFO attack and how we...
signalscv.com
Donavon Frankenreiter to perform live at The Canyon
For nearly four decades, Donavon Frankenreiter has been traveling the globe, first as a professional surfer, and now as a musician. You can see Frankenreiter live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on Dec. 30. Born in Southern California, Frankenreiter spent most of his youth chasing waves, turning pro at the...
signalscv.com
Elderly woman accidentally accelerates into Canyon Country Yum Yum Donuts
A driver accidentally accelerated into the Yum Yum Donuts shop in Canyon Country on Friday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 8:33 a.m. to the 16500...
signalscv.com
The pandemic’s educational toll
Testing results indicate more than 50% of Hart district students did not meet state standards. In late October the California Department of Education released its 2021-22 assessment data, which showed that more than 50% of William S. Hart Union High School District students did not meet state standards for science and math.
signalscv.com
Red-carpet event kicks off Santa Clarita International Film Festival
The Santa Clarita Valley saw more than 1,700 “shooting days” this past year, according to Santa Clarita City Councilman Bill Miranda, with production companies using the area as a backdrop for movies, television shows, commercials and music videos. There’s so much production in the SCV that some people refer to it as “Hollywood North.”
signalscv.com
City reports renovations underway at Camp Scott
A city of Santa Clarita official confirmed Friday that work has begun on Camp Scott, which has concerned city officials who have expressed ardent opposition to an L.A. County plan that would turn the former all-girls probationary camp into a facility to house high-risk male juvenile offenders. The scope of...
signalscv.com
Faith Community Church to host ‘Festividad for Christ’ Christmas Celebration
Faith Community Church plans to welcome hundreds of its Newhall neighbors to celebrate Christmas at its annual “Festividad for Christ” event on Saturday, Dec. 17. Now in its 17th year, “Festividad” provides guests with a complimentary catered lunch, free gifts for children up to age 13, and a gift from the church to the whole family. Gently used clothing also will be given away to those in need.
signalscv.com
Party like it’s 1999: The Canyon to host New Year’s Eve Prince tribute
It doesn’t get more legendary than the music of Prince. When the iconic performer died in 2016, the world mourned the loss of the multi-instrumentalist savant. Whether you were a fan of Prince’s irrevocable style, or only discovered his catalog after his passing, Prince Again is a show for all to enjoy. You can see Prince Again live at The Canyon Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve.
signalscv.com
LASD: Juvenile suspect arrest part of probe into house party shooting
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives Friday confirmed the arrest of a male juvenile suspect as part of their investigation into an Oct. 30 shooting at a house party in Canyon Country. Court records obtained by The Signal indicate that witnesses, victims and suspects reported a series of events...
