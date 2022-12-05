The Federal Criminal Justice Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School has announced the release of the first national investigation of federal pretrial detention. The report, which identifies a "federal jailing crisis" that disproportionately impacts poor people of color, was authored and researched by Prof. Alison Siegler and a team of FCJC students. "Freedom Denied: How the Culture of Detention Created a Federal Jailing Crisis" drew upon two years of court-watching and interviews.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO