6d ago
I’m sure if you survey workers from any job the vast majority will say they are overworked & underpaid.
KTBS
DCFS survey shows workers with high caseloads, lack of supervisor support
Sen. Regina Barrow, facing camera, listens to acting Secretary Terri Ricks of the Department of Children and Family Services during a Nov. 18 hearing of the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children. In front of Barrow is a photo of Jahrei Paul, a 1-year-old who died from fentanyl poisoning. (Photo by Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator)
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide, a crime that only 16 countries recognize despite gender-based violence being a global issue
The US does not differentiate femicide from homicide, but prosecutors in Mexico are looking into 25-year-old Robinson's death as femicide.
Indiana is suing TikTok over claims it misled users about child safety and data security
Indiana's Attorney General accused TikTok of exposing children "to drug use, alcohol abuse, profanity and sexually explicit material at a young age."
Phys.org
Report reveals federal jailing crisis that disproportionately affects people of color
The Federal Criminal Justice Clinic at the University of Chicago Law School has announced the release of the first national investigation of federal pretrial detention. The report, which identifies a "federal jailing crisis" that disproportionately impacts poor people of color, was authored and researched by Prof. Alison Siegler and a team of FCJC students. "Freedom Denied: How the Culture of Detention Created a Federal Jailing Crisis" drew upon two years of court-watching and interviews.
