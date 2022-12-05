Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Working Through Grief During the Holidays
Grieving a loved one during the holidays can be especially challenging, partly because the person's absence forever changes longstanding rituals. Not everyone experiences grief in the same way, so it is important to be patient with others who grieve differently. People may need time to move back and forth between...
psychologytoday.com
Engaged Awareness in Our Daily Lives and the Holidays
Recently I interviewed my husband, Michael, a palliative care and hospice physician, for my next book, Heart Aware. I realized how useful Michael’s practices are for us healthcare providers. I remember my time working in the late 80s as a consultation-liaison psychologist on an AIDS floor, and on a locked unit with seriously ill patients in the 90s.
They won’t be home for the holidays: why these millennials are saying no to family gatherings and yes to themselves
“We, as a society, need to recognize that some people are not feeling joy." Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Sarah isn’t going home for the holidays. She plans to read, spend time with her dog, and even get in a few yoga sessions. The...
psychologytoday.com
How Trauma Survivors Empathize and Inspire
"Menders," like many others, including some mothers, learn a life of devoted compassion. "Menders," like some mothers, incorporate the well-being of others into their identity. Emerging from trauma and frailty in life, "menders" invest hope through caring. In two previous columns on trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder, I drew upon...
WebMD
All Is Calm, All Is Bright: Navigating the Holidays with Chronic Conditions
The holidays can be an especially challenging and stressful time for family, friend, and co-worker relationships. Combined with societal pressure for gathering and giving, and the uneasy ebb and flow of chronic conditions, it can also be a season of overwhelm, triggers, and flares. It doesn’t have to be. This time of the year can also be an opportunity to reflect on our personal rules of engagement and recommit to the behaviors and practices that support our self-worth and well-being.
Public Libraries Deny Kirk Cameron From Promoting His New Faith-Based Children’s Book
Growing Pains star Kirk Cameron has written a new children’s book called As You Grow, which teaches biblical-based life lessons. Kirk has said that the book “teaches biblical wisdom and the value of producing the fruit of the spirit: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness, self-control.”
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
psychologytoday.com
The Problem of Male Grief
Men have no sanctioned way of grieving, yet grief is not a choice. Many men have become accustomed to not feeling their emotions. The underlying wounds of masculinity were by and large caused by men, and healing is accelerated in the company of other men. Over the last 30 years,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Manage the Big Emotions of Divorce and Stay Calm
We know that divorce is 95% emotional and only 5% legal. Earlier in 2022, I wrote about that 5%. But it’s the 95% that starts well before the legal process and lasts long after the divorce is over. What is that 95%? (Hint: not all are negative emotions.) Shock.
psychologytoday.com
How Emotionally Immature Parenting Affects Our Adult Lives
Emotionally immature parenting is seen in intergenerational trauma conditioned and maintained from one generation to the next. Many times, parents with dysregulated emotions may be experiencing their own unhealed attachment trauma. Adults who had with emotionally negligent parents may have difficulty expressing vulnerable emotions and may be detached or distant.
The Foundation of True Love is Understanding
True Love is UnderstandingPhoto bypostermywall.com. When it comes to love, we all hope to find that special someone who gets us. But why is it that we need to find someone who understands us? Is it because we want to be able to share our deepest thoughts and feelings with someone? Or is it because we want to feel understood and accepted for who we are? Why is understanding so critical in love? Because without it, we can never fully express or receive love. Understanding is the key that unlocks the door to true intimacy.
psychologytoday.com
Why Meditation Doesn’t Work for Everyone
If you suffer from chronic conditions such as anxiety, depression, or posttraumatic stress disorder, meditation may worsen your symptoms. Traditional meditation, such as sitting silently and relaxing your mind, is very challenging when your inner world is in chaos. Consider nontraditional forms of meditation involving tactile or stimulating sensory experiences...
Living with the Agony of Heartbreak
You'll never be free of the wound, but a thriving life is still possible. It’s rather difficult to get worked up over Katya: the Bulgarian expatriate who spoke five languages and physically resembled a love child spawned by Isabella Rossellini and Barbara Feldon. But, as a matter of fact, the breakup brutalized me. The reason why? It turned out that my billfold just didn't have the kind of girth to please her.
Buddhist monk Matthieu Ricard's advice on cultivating happiness
Finding the right type of happiness is within our reach. “One does not become happy overnight, but with patient labor, day after day. Happiness is constructed, and that requires effort and time. In order to become happy, we have to learn how to change ourselves.” Luca and Francesco Cavalli-Sforza.
psychologytoday.com
Emotional Abuse Interviews: Love Without Hurt Boot Camps
Chronic resentment leads to angry outbursts and emotional abuse. Coping habits that foster resentment must change for successful outcomes. Self-regulation skills are necessary for relationship health. Viewing what we resent more compassionately increases self-value and improves relationships. Since its inception some 30 years ago, I’ve been interviewed multiple times in...
Comments / 0