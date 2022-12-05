ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
UTAH STATE
Proposed Texas bill seeks to ban all kids from social media

HOUSTON (TND) — A Texas state representative is proposing legislation that would ban everyone under the age of 18 from being allowed on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. Texas Rep. Jared Patterson introduced HB 896, which would require social media users to prove they are an...
TEXAS STATE
Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
KANE COUNTY, UT

