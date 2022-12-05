Nonprofit news. Free for all, funded by readers. Read this story in Spanish. It’s a cold Monday night at Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in Fruitvale, where seven members of Teatro Jornalero are gathered to watch a recording of their October performance of Undocumented Heart. The production, directed by Michael Moran at Oakland Theater Project, explores the immigrant experience from the perspective of the actors themselves, most of whom are Mexican and Central American day laborers from Oakland.

