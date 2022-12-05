ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teatro Jornalero aims to bring its immigrant stories to a larger audience

Nonprofit news. Free for all, funded by readers. Read this story in Spanish. It’s a cold Monday night at Peralta Hacienda Historical Park in Fruitvale, where seven members of Teatro Jornalero are gathered to watch a recording of their October performance of Undocumented Heart. The production, directed by Michael Moran at Oakland Theater Project, explores the immigrant experience from the perspective of the actors themselves, most of whom are Mexican and Central American day laborers from Oakland.
Investigations into Berkeley police officers’ texts are underway

Berkeley’s police oversight board and a law firm that has taken on several high-profile investigations into local law enforcement are now conducting parallel inquiries into allegations of misconduct by the head of the city’s police union. City spokesman Matthai Chakko said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon that...
