(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri gas price average is under $3 per gallon. Drivers in Missouri are paying the 4th lowest gas price average in the country. "We went through 317 consecutive days with prices over $3 a gallon. We're now below that well below $3 a gallon, and we are actually cheaper right now than we were this time last year," says Don Redman with AAA Public Affairs.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO