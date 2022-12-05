Read full article on original website
independentri.com
Hospital parking problem buried in graveyard controversy
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For almost two years some town officials knew that a potential Native American — as well as town pauper — graveyard lay under a tiny park that South County Hospital, the town’s largest employer, wanted to take over to help alleviate pressing parking problems.
ecori.org
Indigenous Artifacts Found in South Kingstown Park Delay Controversial Land Swap
WAKEFIELD, R.I. — An expansion plan by South County Health that includes a land swap with the town of South Kingstown and the paving of most of a park is on hold, largely because of an archaeological survey that revealed Native American artifacts on the property. At just 7.2...
Some Route 6 lanes to close Friday in Providence
RIDOT warned drivers that this will likely cause delays and they should seek alternate routes if possible.
Valley Breeze
Knock on Wood set to rebuild, will continue to fill orders
LINCOLN – Knock on Wood Furniture’s Mike Gordon says he and his family have been overwhelmed by the support of the community in the days since they were shocked by a four-alarm fire that destroyed their Lonsdale Avenue business. He thanked customers for their support, saying Knock on...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
eastgreenwichnews.com
My Two Visits to the Old Kent County Jail – Trip 2
Above: The Nike missile launch site in Bristol, built in 1956. Photo credit: The Military Standard. This is the second of two stories about Don Rice’s visits to what we now refer to as the “old jail” at the bottom of King Street. You can find the first story HERE.
nrinow.news
Town to take possession of two historic cemeteries in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The town is on track to own two new parcels of land: historic cemeteries abutting the privately-owned Union Cemetery that were long-neglected prior to work by the North Smithfield Heritage Association in recent years. Councilors voted 4-0 to have the town take ownership of Old Aldrich...
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’
The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
rinewstoday.com
$1.44M given to agency to run homeless program, then state evicts them – Richard Asinof
Despite a crisis in homelessness and a desperate need for expanded mental health services, the state evicts a community agency. The eviction letter sent to Community Care Alliance, asking them to vacate 181 Cumberland St. in Woonsocket. A professor of American musical blues and heart ache, Tom Waits, once penned...
‘Superman’ building owner turning lights on for holidays as ‘small gesture of gratitude’
Rhode Island's tallest building will light up the Providence skyline once again this holiday season, as its owner prepares to renovate the long-vacant tower.
Police: Man broke into Warwick tiki bar with dog
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who, alongside a dog, broke into and stole from a Warwick bar over the summer.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks
Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket, CF kick off recreational marijuana sales
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Mother Earth Wellness and Aura of RI dispensaries in Pawtucket and Central Falls were among five facilities in the state to open their doors on Dec. 1 to customers, cultivators, and government officials from across Rhode Island for the first day of legalized recreational cannabis sales.
Warwick sells former school building for $1.4M
The former Holden Elementary School on Hoxsie Avenue will be sold to Link Commercial Properties LLC, according to city officials.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: “No path to get help just crushes people” – Rev. Duane Clinker
A personal statement from Rev. Duane Clinker, Mathewson Street Church, Providence on the homelessness issue in Rhode Island:. The Governor continues to announce incremental improvements in emergency shelter beds in ways which are becoming a kind of torture for the unhoused outside. People are desperate for shelter and for some...
mybackyardnews.com
CHRISTINE L. MC BURNEY HAS A NEW JOB
PAWTUCKET, RI — Long-time Pawtucket probate court judge Cristine L. McBurney has a new job. In addition to being a full-time attorney and probate judge in Pawtucket, she is the newly elected president of the Rhode Island Probate Judges Association. As president, Judge McBurney will be responsible for overseeing...
country1025.com
Snow Forecasted For Boston Area – When? How Much? Here’s What We Know
It was inevitable, huh? To be fair some areas of Mass have already seen a little snow – BUT – the Boston area’s first snowfall looks to be coming together as we speak. Before you freak out and start swallowing bread and milk, it’s going to be ok.
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
