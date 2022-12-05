ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiverton, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Hospital parking problem buried in graveyard controversy

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For almost two years some town officials knew that a potential Native American — as well as town pauper — graveyard lay under a tiny park that South County Hospital, the town’s largest employer, wanted to take over to help alleviate pressing parking problems.
Knock on Wood set to rebuild, will continue to fill orders

LINCOLN – Knock on Wood Furniture’s Mike Gordon says he and his family have been overwhelmed by the support of the community in the days since they were shocked by a four-alarm fire that destroyed their Lonsdale Avenue business. He thanked customers for their support, saying Knock on...
My Two Visits to the Old Kent County Jail – Trip 2

Above: The Nike missile launch site in Bristol, built in 1956. Photo credit: The Military Standard. This is the second of two stories about Don Rice’s visits to what we now refer to as the “old jail” at the bottom of King Street. You can find the first story HERE.
Dartmouth Tavern Owners Told to Control the ‘Knuckleheads’

The Thirsty Whale Tavern on Cove Road in South Dartmouth recently won a license renewal. However, the license renewal came with a stern warning from selectmen to control the "knuckleheads" who have too much to drink while visiting the popular watering hole. Shawn Aubin, the tavern's co-owner, appeared for a...
Chief Brown Stands by Report of 2012 Fatal Incident at Oaks

Last January, the state police came to EG Police Chief Steven Brown asking about any reports involving an assault at a bar that required ambulance transport 10 or so years ago. Brown said he searched records between 2011 and 2014, using keywords like “assault,” “bar,” “injury,” and “transport.” He eventually came up with one report, dated Thursday, March 22, 2012. The report didn’t include anything about an assault but was about a man who fell outside of The Oaks, was taken by ambulance to Kent Hospital, and died the next day from what the medical examiner later said was “blunt trauma of the head.”
Pawtucket, CF kick off recreational marijuana sales

PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Mother Earth Wellness and Aura of RI dispensaries in Pawtucket and Central Falls were among five facilities in the state to open their doors on Dec. 1 to customers, cultivators, and government officials from across Rhode Island for the first day of legalized recreational cannabis sales.
CHRISTINE L. MC BURNEY HAS A NEW JOB

PAWTUCKET, RI — Long-time Pawtucket probate court judge Cristine L. McBurney has a new job. In addition to being a full-time attorney and probate judge in Pawtucket, she is the newly elected president of the Rhode Island Probate Judges Association. As president, Judge McBurney will be responsible for overseeing...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
