Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
3 charged by SLED in Williamsburg County shooting
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Three men are facing charges following a shooting in Kingstree in October, according to a news release from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jomareon Zaquell Xavier Epps, 18, and Davonte’ Antwan Green, 20, are charged with assault and battery – 1st degree, breach...
abcnews4.com
Bond denied for man accused of robbing Mt. Pleasant bank with fake bomb
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — We are learning new details about a Mount Pleasant bank robbery suspect. Mount Pleasant police say Scott Tunis was arrested after he walked into the Truist Bank on Highway 17 on December 2, claimed he had a bomb, and demanded money. Tunis is charged with Armed Robbery and one count of Bomb or Replica Threat with a Hoax Device.
abcnews4.com
Victim pepper sprays assailant in Pawleys Island armed robbery: Report
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — A suspect was sprayed with pepper spray by an employee when he attempted to rob a Pawleys Island ice cream store Thursday night. The incident was reported around 8 p.m. at Paradice Ice Cream on Ocean Highway, officials said. Scott Todd, 55, of Murrells...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
abcnews4.com
Alex Murdaugh appears in Colleton County courtroom for pre-trial hearing
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh and his defense team are in Walterboro for a motions hearing ahead of the murder trial scheduled for January. Watch in the media player below, on Facebook or on Twitter.
abcnews4.com
New CCSO deputy is former Jefferson Award Winner & childhood brain cancer survivor
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office has a new deputy in town!. Former Jefferson Award winner and childhood brain cancer survivor Nick Price graduated from the SC Criminal Justice Academy. Price is now a deputy with Charleston County Sherriff's Office. “I am energized and amazed by...
abcnews4.com
23rd annual candlelight vigil to honor lives of Charleston County homicide victims
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It's one of the most challenging times of the year for those who lost their loved ones to homicide. However, Charleston County families and friends are coming together to remember and honor their loved ones Friday night at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. The 23rd Annual...
abcnews4.com
Derailed freight train blocks entire road on McMillan Ave, NCPD says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police reported a freight train derailed, blocking the entire road on McMillan Avenue before the entrance to the Navy Base on Saturday morning. NCPD said the tracks where the incident took place are owned by Palmetto Railways. Police encourage you to plan...
abcnews4.com
5 dogs saved from burning home in South Carolina
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Five dogs are alive to see another day thanks to the heroic actions of firefighters in Beaufort County. First responders responded to a home on fire on Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Burton Fire Department. Firefighters entered the home and rescued five dogs.
abcnews4.com
Free movie night with goodies at Hampton park Saturday: CPD Community Outreach Team
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Community Outreach Team is hosting a movie night at Hampton Park Saturday night. Family and friends can arrive at 30 Mary Murray Drive by 5:30 p.m. Free hot chocolate, s'mores, and popcorn will be provided.
abcnews4.com
PACT Act Rollout poses difficulties for VA, still local veteran remains grateful
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Millions of veterans will soon be able to get the care they need through the PACT Act. The bill is intended to improve healthcare access and funding for veterans. Specifically, those who were exposed to toxic substances during military service. Like millions of other veterans,...
abcnews4.com
'Christmas in Dorchester' final toy collection event
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Louis L. Smith, Executive Director of the Community Resource Centers, has announced a third and final toy collection event for their "Christmas In Dorchester" toy distribution in partnership with Dorchester County Sunday, Dec. 11. From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., The Community Resource Center...
abcnews4.com
Former BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson speaks publicly, first time since his termination
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A celebration for former Berkeley County School's Superintendent, Deon Jackson. Jackson was relieved of his duties in November, just 16 months after he began his journey as the district's leader. But Thursday night, educators, students, elected officials, and the general public showed up to...
abcnews4.com
The Weekend Rundown: Events happening across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — This week, Kris Kaylin of Z-93 Jamz sat down with ABC News 4 to share a variety of events happening this weekend. Presented by: Omicron Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. When: Saturday December 10th. Time: 2:00 pm - 7:00 pm. Price:...
abcnews4.com
Two free electronic recycling events for Beaufort County Residents on Saturday
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host two free electronics recycling events for county residents on Saturday, Dec. 10. Personal computers, laptops, CRT monitors, LCD monitors, CRT televisions, non-CRT televisions, printers, hard drives, and miscellaneous electronics (cell phones, radios, and...
abcnews4.com
Walterboro man overcomes 1-in-a-million odds to win $150k Powerball prize
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A man from Walterboro is $150,000 richer after matching all but one number to the $1 billion Powerball jackpot winning numbers on Oct. 31. The man matched four of the first five white ball numbers and the red Powerball number (13 - 19 - 36 - 39 - 59 and PB: 13), meaning he initially won $50,000.
abcnews4.com
Section of Cosgrove Bridge closed this weekend for Dominion Energy gas line maintenance
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dominion Energy will temporarily close a portion of Cosgrove Bridge on Highway 17 to complete routine gas line maintenance this weekend. From 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., lane closures will merge traffic to the center. Left lanes will not affect I-26 exits. South Carolina...
abcnews4.com
Lincolnville holds first parade after 25 year hiatus
For the first time in 25 years, the town of Lincolnville held a Christmas Parade to bring in the holidays. But for the Community, it was also a time to come together. “I think the town has gone through a phase, and I think that those of us who are in our 5o’s and we remember when the town was so vibrant, and some of our parents have gone on, and stuff, and we decided, you know what we waited long enough, it’s time, it’s time for us to get in here to make it what we know It can be for our families that’s here," says Sylvia White one of the Parade coordinators.
abcnews4.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure list for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade Sunday
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Plan on taking alternative routes on Sunday, Dec. 11, for Summerville's Annual Christmas Parade. The following roads will be closed from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., depending on foot traffic. N. Cedar & 78. N. Main & 78. N. Cedar & 4th. N. Cedar &...
abcnews4.com
'It feels great to be that representation' CCSD program looks to diversify workforce
Charleston, SC (WCIV) — "It honestly feels great to be that representation in the school with the kids, and for the kids," said Sayvon Lee, a 4th-grade teacher at WB Goodwin Elementary school, and member of Men of Charleston teach. Creating a more diverse teacher workforce. That is the...
Comments / 0