FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identifiedCovering KatyHouston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Lovie Smith announces Texans QB change, injury updates
The two quarterbacks have combined for 11 interceptions in the teams last seven games and have completed more than 60% of their passes just once, which was Allen’s first game against the Dolphins.
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Cowboys vs. Texans: QB Davis Mills Scouting Report from McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys take on the one-win Houston Texans on Sunday and head coach Mike McCarthy knows the challenges Davis Mills presents his team.
Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up
Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State. Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
Alamodome to host four Texas high school football semifinals this week
Boerne is representing San Antonio-area schools at the Alamodome this weekend.
What Does Alabama Basketball Need to Do to Upset No. 1 Houston? Three-and-Out
Alabama basketball as an upcoming road test at Houston, and the panel what some of the keys to potential success will be for the Crimson Tide.
Astros Lose Four Prospects, Gain Four in Rule 5 Draft
The Houston Astros went heavy on selecting left-handed pitchers in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?
The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
Cowboys vs. Texans: 'Don't Take the Cheese,' Says 'Trash-Talking' McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys didn't let a common case of "rat poison" affect them during Sunday's 54-19 decimation over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas was expected to come away with a win at home and did so in dominant fashion. But the Cowboys (9-3) are faced with similar expectations in Week 14...
College Football World Reacts To UNLV's Coaching Hire
UNLV has reportedly found its next football head coach. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Rebels are expected to hire Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman have confirmed the anticipated move. Odom went 25-25 in four seasons as Missouri's head coach before joining...
North Shore, Katy football teams attempt to repeat 2015 state title runs
The two Houston-area teams left in the playoffs won it all seven years ago.
Franklin to battle Edna with trip to state title game on the line
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (14-0) will take on the Edna Cowboys (13-1) in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy. Franklin brings a 30 game winning streak into the contest after last week’s come from behind 24-21 win...
Astros Split Between Top Free Agent and Fan Favorite at Catcher
Th Houston Astros are deciding between Willson Contreras and Martín Maldonado at the catcher's position.
