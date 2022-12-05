ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Inside The Bears

Baylor, the Big 12's Bowl Placement is All Screwed Up

Baylor football finieshed 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. Oklahoma football finished 6-6 and 3-6 in the Big 12. The Bears are going to the Armed Forces Bowl to play Air Force. The Sooners are going to the Cheez-It Bowl to play Florida State.  Something here is not adding up. In a move that ...
WACO, TX
NESN

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots Executive Nearing End With Texans?

The Texans likely are getting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it might not be general manager Nick Caserio in the room to make that selection. Houston has been flat-out bad in 2022. It is 1-10-1 heading into its Week 14 game against the Dallas Cowboys (as 16-point underdogs). Lovie Smith has done what he can with a talent-poor roster, but the Texans hope a potential franchise quarterback can change their fortunes.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To UNLV's Coaching Hire

UNLV has reportedly found its next football head coach. According to On3's Matt Zenitz, the Rebels are expected to hire Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman have confirmed the anticipated move. Odom went 25-25 in four seasons as Missouri's head coach before joining...
PARADISE, NV
KBTX.com

Franklin to battle Edna with trip to state title game on the line

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin Lions (14-0) will take on the Edna Cowboys (13-1) in the Class 3A Division I State Semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium in Katy. Franklin brings a 30 game winning streak into the contest after last week’s come from behind 24-21 win...
FRANKLIN, TX

