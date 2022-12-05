ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Bobby Wood signs with New England Revolution

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. national team forward Bobby Wood agreed Monday to a one-year contract with Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution.

The deal includes a 2024 team option.

The 30-year-old from Hawaii, selected in stage two of last week’s reentry draft, scored five goals in 31 regular-season appearances with Real Salt Lake during the past two seasons plus a goal in the playoffs.

He played in Germany with 1860 Munich, Erzgebirge Aue, Union Berlin, Hamburg and Hannover.

Wood has five goals in 14 appearances for the United States from 2013-18, including six games while current Revs coach Bruce Arena led the national team in 2017.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

World Cup 2022 briefing: the race for the Golden Boot gathers pace

Four teams remain in the hunt for the 2022 World Cup. Only three players are likely to be in contention for the Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappé (five goals) and Olivier Giroud (four) of France, along with some guy called Lionel Messi (also four). No other players left in the tournament have more than two goals.
The Associated Press

Pelé sends message of support to Neymar after World Cup exit

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé congratulated Neymar for matching his national team scoring record on Friday, and then commiserated with the player for his World Cup exit. Pelé, who has been hospitalized while being treated for a respiratory infection, posted his message on Instagram after...
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy