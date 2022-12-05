ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
75-Year-Old Florida Man Charged In The Murder Of His Elderly Neighbors At Condo Complex

By Jake Grissom
 6 days ago
A 75-year-old Florida man has been charged with the murder of his elderly neighbors at a condo complex.

Martin County Sheriff’s Detectives have charged 75-year-old Hugh Hootman with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of his neighbors, 81-year-old Ginger Wallace and her husband, 81-year-old Henry Wallace.

Hootman shot and killed the couple Saturday afternoon at the Cedar Pointe Condominium Complex on East Ocean Boulevard, according to Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

In the news: Florida Child Sex Offender Now Charged In 16-Year-Old Girl’s Death By Fentanyl

An ongoing dispute appeared to be at the center of the killings, deputies say.

Hootman lived in the condominium above the Wallace family, investigators say.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines .

