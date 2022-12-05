Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
One person injured in Walla Walla residential fire
WALLA WALLA – One person was transported to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for evaluation of injuries relating to a fire that occurred Wednesday morning in Walla Walla. The Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched to a single-story residence on the 300 block of Grape Street shortly after 6 a.m.
nbcrightnow.com
Stacked vehicle fire in Walla Walla causes estimated $50,000 in damage
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Around 3:43 a.m. on the morning of December 3, Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to a structure fire near Kelty's Auto Parts. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 and College Place Fire also responded to the call. The initial units on scene confirmed that...
Fire consumes boathouses on Clover Island near cable bridge in Kennewick
They are part of the Clover Island Yacht Club.
Icy Weather Forces Rollover Wreck in Umatilla
(Umatilla, OR) -- Someone inside of a pickup truck that flipped over due to icy weather was rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning in Umatilla. Umatilla County Fire District One says the crash happened around 9:10am along Highway 395 near the Denny's. When crews got to the scene, they found one passenger ejected from the vehicle. The victim was takeb to Good Shepherd Medical Center with unknown injuries. Crews from UCFD 1 were also working a couple of spin-outs along I-82, along with a vehicle fire, all apparently due to the icy weather in the region.
Blaze at Walla Walla auto parts business causes $50K in damages
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Fire caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages at a business Saturday morning. It happened just before 4 a.m. on December 3. Fire crews were called out after witnesses reported seeing flames in the area of Kelty’s Auto Parts on Rees Avenue. Fire crews from the Walla Wall County Fire District 4 and College Place...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Investigation launched in stabbing
MILTON-FREEWATER – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a man reporting he was stabbed while in the area of 84029 North Main St. in Milton-Freewater. UCSO was assisted by the Oregon State Police and emergency medical units on the call that came in at approximately 1:40 p.m. Tuesday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wounded trooper says thank you
WALLA WALLA – Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. finally got a chance to say thank you to Walla Walla Emergency Services Communications’ 911 dispatchers and Providence St. Mary Medical Center staff. Atkinson, along with members of the Washington State Patrol, recently met with those who helped save his life after he was shot in the line of duty on Sept. 22 near Avery Street and West Poplar Street in Walla Walla.
‘Entire life gone in minutes.’ Kennewick 21-year-old still critical after dramatic fire rescue
He was pulled to safety by his longtime girlfriend and his landlady.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OTEC Holding Annual Holiday Toy Drive
BAKER CITY – (Release from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) Looking to help a local child in need of some holiday cheer? With its continued commitment to community, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is now holding its annual holiday toy drive. If OTEC member-owners want to donate, OTEC asks they...
wa.gov
Board of Natural Resources Approves Auction of Benton County Parcel
West Richland property no longer suitable for management; proceeds from sale will be used to purchase replacement parcels elsewhere in state. The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved the auction of a Benton County parcel during its meeting Tuesday morning. The 7.5-acre parcel, which is in the city of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wallowa Land Trust Seeking Visitor Feedback on East Moraine Community Forest
WALLOWA – (Information from the Wallowa Land Trust) The Wallowa Land Trust is hosting another survey on the East Moraine Community Forest. The Goal of the survey to improve visitor experience and help protect native flora and fauna. Questions will cover the following topics:. Which trailhead location was last...
elkhornmediagroup.com
KPD investigating fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision
KENNEWICK – The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision that happened at 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Olympia Street that claimed the life of a 32-year-old woman. An investigation revealed the victim, identified as Bobbilee Martin, was legally...
nbcrightnow.com
Man arrested with drugs after taqueria tantrum in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department responded to Taqueria El Sazon on December 3 following reports of a disturbance. A 35-year-old from Kennewick was reportedly upset he didn’t get a soda with his food. He threw his food on the ground, pushed an employee and walked to his truck in the parking lot, according to PPD. After, he went back inside Taqueria El Sazon and continued to cause a scene.
nbcrightnow.com
Snow closes some Benton County roads
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The recent snow storm has caused the closure of some roads in Benton County. The roads are expected to remain closed until further notice. For more information on road closures or detours please call 509-786-5611. Benton County roads currently closed:. McBee Road, Lincoln Road (city limits to...
nbcrightnow.com
Remember to slow down in the snow
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- NONSTOP LOCAL WX ALERT DAY. Be careful and slow down on the roads today. Local law enforcement agencies have responded to several crashes since the snow began to fall in the Columbia Basin on Sunday. Drivers should remember to slow down, not follow too close, have emergency...
Kennewick Woman Dies After Being Hit By Pickup
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department is investigating after a 32-year-old woman crossing the street legally in Kennewick Tuesday afternoon was hit by a pickup truck and died at the scene. Authorities say this happened around 2:45 at 4th Avenue and Olympia Street when Bobbilee Martin was walking in a crosswalk. A Dodge 3500 Pickup Truck was making a left turn onto Olympia Street from 4th Ave and came right into Martin's path. Police say the driver of the Dodge truck pulled over immediately after the crash and cooperated with police. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The collision is still under investigation by the Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit. If anyone has information about this incident, Kennewick Police ask that you call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-092123. You can provide anonymous tips online at www.kpdtips.com.
KIMA TV
Walmart drivers and law enforcement agencies team up to gather presents for sick children
YAKIMA -- A young cancer survivor decided to turn her tragedy into something positive for local communities and her father, who's also a Umatilla County Sheriff Deputy, helped make that happen. Officer Mike Ellwood's daughter, Jasmine Ellwood, was diagnosed with cancer at 15 years old. After she was in remission,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Stolen Vehicle Leads to Police Chase Near Summerville
SUMMERVILLE – (Release from the Union County Sherriff’s Office) On Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, at 1349 hours, a silver Ford pickup was reported stolen from a residence in Summerville, Oregon. Union County Sheriff’s Deputies and Oregon State Police responded to the call. The vehicle was located on Hunter Road but failed to stop when a Union County Patrol Deputy attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle was pursued by deputies, evading spike strips on Hunter Road and was eventually stopped in Summerville. The driver, Katelyn Rose Davison (DOB-09/15/1995) was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (164.135), Attempt to Elude in a Vehicle (811.540), Reckless Driving (811.140) and Recklessly Endangering Another (163.195). Miss Davison’s two-year old son, who was in the vehicle with her, was placed in the care and custody of the Oregon Department of Human Services. The pickup was returned to the owner.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wolf Depredations reported in Union and Wallowa Counties recently
NORTHEAST OREGON – Wolf Depredations both confirmed and possible, in Union and Wallowa Counties are being reported by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW). These incidents took place in the Zumwalt Prairie area in Wallowa County and the Frazier Mountain Area in Union County. The following was issued by ODFW.
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla County seeing steep spike in respiratory illnesses
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- The dreaded "triple-threat" of influenza, RSV, and COVID is increasing hospitalizations and ICU admissions across Washington and Walla Walla County is experiencing a sharp spike. FLU:. The wave of influenza cases is earlier than normal and there has been more rapid spread than usual. So far in...
Comments / 2