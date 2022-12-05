ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest

Councilmember calls for light rail ‘starter line’ from Bellevue to Redmond

Sound Transit is exploring the option of starting light rail service on the Eastside despite delays in construction connecting the track to the main Seattle light rail line. District 6 King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci expressed her excitement after taking her first trip on the newly completed light rail track from Bel-Red station at 130th street to Overlake Village Station in Redmond Thursday night.
REDMOND, WA
MyNorthwest

Rollover cleared on I-5 in Seattle after hour-long delay

A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle caused delays in the area as authorities worked to clear up the accident. Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, blocking the center lane. All lanes re-opened around 1 p.m. WSDOT...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA

In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-hour closures on Interstate 90, including a 15-car collision Sunday, a 38-car collision Wednesday, and now three semi crashes Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers are not prepared enough to drive across the mountain passes with winter weather conditions. WSDOT spokesperson Summer...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle police investigate multiple convenience store robberies

Seattle Police are investigating two armed robberies at convenience stores in the West Seattle area that investigators say may be connected. They say the same stolen vehicle was seen at the robberies of a 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of SW Admiral Way early Tuesday morning and one that happened two days earlier, on 35th Street SW.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy