They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
Tacoma Police Asking For Witnesses In Disappearance Of 2 Year OldStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
How the Seattle Seahawks Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Washington rattled after barbershop owner shot and killed when cutting an 8 year old's haircretePuyallup, WA
Seattle City councilmember Lisa Herbold won’t run for re-election
A significant decision from Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold Friday – she has decided not to run for re-election next year. In a news release to her constituency, which includes West Seattle, Herbold says she hopes the Council will gain another Progressive voice. “Above my love of public...
Residents in Maple Valley claim they haven’t gotten mail in days
Some residents say they haven’t been able to get their mail for days now. Some are telling KIRO 7 it’s been since the end of November when they received their last package. Many are worried about not getting checks, even medications, in the mail because of this issue.
Tacoma’s camping ban nearly a month in effect; continues to draw controversy
Tacoma’s camping ban ordinance has been in effect since Nov. 14. The city council approved the measure six to three and ever since, the decision has gotten some backlash from community members. As part of their enforcement of the ban, the city sent KIRO 7 this statement:. “The City...
Councilmember calls for light rail ‘starter line’ from Bellevue to Redmond
Sound Transit is exploring the option of starting light rail service on the Eastside despite delays in construction connecting the track to the main Seattle light rail line. District 6 King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci expressed her excitement after taking her first trip on the newly completed light rail track from Bel-Red station at 130th street to Overlake Village Station in Redmond Thursday night.
Seattle mayor plans to cut gas-powered cars at City Hall to slash greenhouse gas
Seattle’s mayor has signed an ambitious plan aimed at slashing greenhouse gas in the city. It’s an executive order that focuses on city-owned vehicles across departments in an effort to foster collaboration to eliminate fossil-fuel-powered cars and trucks as well as promote alternative modes of transportation. Mayor Bruce...
WA Attorney General sues Federal Way gun store for illegal sales
A gun retailer in Federal Way is the subject of a lawsuit from Attorney General Bob Ferguson after an investigation found that the owner was illegally selling high-capacity magazines despite state bans. The store and its owner allegedly sold high-capacity magazines, which became illegal in Washington state this year due...
Seattle Police: Man fatally shot at West Seattle’s Roxhill Park
Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting of a man in the Roxhill neighborhood of West Seattle Friday afternoon. At 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of 29th Avenue SW of a report of a person who had been shot. Officers arrived and found a man in a blue SUV with a fatal gunshot wound.
Rollover cleared on I-5 in Seattle after hour-long delay
A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle caused delays in the area as authorities worked to clear up the accident. Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, blocking the center lane. All lanes re-opened around 1 p.m. WSDOT...
‘Tripledemic’ concerns local health officials, want masks back indoors
It is time to put your masks back on when you are indoors, according to Washington state public health leaders, as a perfect storm of illnesses looms over the Seattle Metro area. While the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID are all currently surging in local case numbers, it...
FBI investigating after power grid lines attacked in WA
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. Local power companies told KIRO Newsradio that an FBI investigation means they can’t say much about the recent attacks on Northwest electric providers.
King County Metro pulls 8% of bus fleet for steering issues
King County Metro removed 126 buses from its 1,500-bus fleet Tuesday because of steering manufacturing issues. Al Sanders, Public Information Officer with King County Metro, said they immediately brought in the buses when the issue was brought to their attention. “We had two operators — one in late October and...
Family of man who died after delayed medic response sues City of Seattle
The family of a man who died of cardiac arrest after first responders delayed entering his home is launching a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Seattle for $10 million. William Yurek’s 13-year-old son called 911 twice on the afternoon of Nov. 2, 2021, reporting that his 46-year-old father...
Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County
The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Nov. 21, at about 3 p.m., an Amazon employee was working in the area of the 2900 block of Salmonberry Road. The delivery driver stopped to deliver a package, and when he returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver’s seat.
WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes
After a series of multi-hour closures on Interstate 90, including a 15-car collision Sunday, a 38-car collision Wednesday, and now three semi crashes Thursday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) says drivers are not prepared enough to drive across the mountain passes with winter weather conditions. WSDOT spokesperson Summer...
Some Metro trips canceled after steering system issue found in buses
Some King County Metro bus trips are being canceled after more than 100 buses were removed from service due to a mechanical issue. Metro officials said after two of their drivers identified a manufacturing issue in the steering system in some vehicles, the agency proactively removed 126 buses from service out of its 1,500-vehicle fleet.
Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
Renton PD: ‘Potential hate crime’ after taproom vandalized ahead of drag event
The owners of a Renton bar say they plan to continue their monthly ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ this weekend after a man shot into the bar’s window recently. Marley Rall owns The Brewmaster’s Taproom. It now has a shattered window from a shot from a pellet or BB gun.
Influenza has already killed at least 13 in state; earliest outbreak in years
The flu is hitting the state hard and, already, 13 people have died from the flu. Nearly half of them were in King and Snohomish counties. So far this fall, influenza has killed four people in King County, including two young children. On Monday, Snohomish County announced that two people...
Seattle police investigate multiple convenience store robberies
Seattle Police are investigating two armed robberies at convenience stores in the West Seattle area that investigators say may be connected. They say the same stolen vehicle was seen at the robberies of a 7-Eleven in the 4300 block of SW Admiral Way early Tuesday morning and one that happened two days earlier, on 35th Street SW.
5 rescued by Seattle firefighters from monorail after power outage
The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to the monorail losing power Monday morning, trapping several riders inside. SFD tweeted out at 8:35 a.m. Monday that the roads around 5th Avenue and Stewart Street would be closed as crews worked to restore power and rescue the five people stuck on the train.
