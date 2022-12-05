The Pittsburgh Steelers have always been known for drafting top tier talent and rewarding the in-house players once their rookie contracts are expired or close to it. The most recent example was extending cornerback, Cameron Sutton to a two-year deal back in 2021. The organization did the same for wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster, although it was just for one year and he is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. These are a couple modest moves, but the most important thing that happened during that off-season, aside from the draft, was deciding not to try and retain a key defensive difference maker.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO