Idaho murders – live: Graduation ceremony honours victims as neighbour describes ‘scream’ from day of murder
Moscow Police have been inundated with tips about a mystery vehicle which could hold the key to solving the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, Idaho.Investigators announced earlier this week that they are searching for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was seen “in the immediate area” of the home on King Road in the early hours of 13 November.The time of the vehicle’s sighting matches the time that Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in their beds.The occupant of the vehicle “may...
After 25 years of wrongful imprisonment, 2 Georgia men set free after newly uncovered evidence exonerates them of murder charges
After spending 25 years in prison on murder convictions related to the 1996 shooting death of their friend, two Georgia men were exonerated this week, after new evidence uncovered in a true-crime podcast last year proved their innocence, their lawyers said. Darrell Lee Clark and his co-defendant Cain Joshua Storey...
Friend of Italian PM Giorgia Meloni among three killed in Rome coffee shop shooting
A friend of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and two other women were shot dead Sunday after a man opened fire at a Rome coffee shop. The women were holding a board meeting for their condominium in Rome’s Fidene district when the 57-year-old gunman stormed in and opened fire, according to Italian authorities. The suspect was overpowered and detained by other residents at the meeting. Police arrested the man when they arrived at the scene. “He came into the room, closed the door and shouted “I’ll kill you all” and then started to shoot,” one witness said, according to Italian news agency Ansa. The suspect was known to...
A New Orleans Police Department employee is stabbed to death while driving for Uber
A New Orleans Police Department employee who was driving for Uber in her time off was stabbed to death by a passenger on Thursday, and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said. Yolanda Dillion, 54, picked up an Uber passenger in New Orleans and drove to the adjacent Jefferson Parish,...
Second Iranian detainee executed over alleged protest crime
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran said Monday it executed a second prisoner detained and convicted amid nationwide protests challenging the country’s theocracy, airing footage on state television it claimed shows him stabbing two security force members to death and running away. The public hanging of Majidreza Rahnavard, less than a month after he allegedly carried out the fatal stabbings — purportedly angry about security forces killing protesters — shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings. At least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests. Another 18,200 people have been detained by authorities. Iran’s Mizan news agency, under the country’s judiciary, alleged Rahnavard had stabbed two security force members to death Nov. 17 in Mashhad and wounded four others.
