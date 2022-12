Muir’s historic season ended on December 10, with a loss in the CIF 5-AA state championship game to Hughson HS at the victor’s soggy field outside of Modesto. It was raining heavily and was a chilly 50 degrees F at kickoff, making for very difficult playing conditions. Muir fell behind early as they fumbled on their first possession and Hughson quickly converted that into a TD. Near the end of the first quarter Muir gave up a safety to make the score 9-0 Hughson.

