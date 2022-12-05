Read full article on original website
Morocco coach: 'Impossible' top European clubs would hire Arab manager
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Morocco coach Walid Regragui is hoping that his team’s success at the 2022 World Cup opens the door for coaches from Africa and the Arab world at the highest levels of European club soccer. The North African country upset Spain in the round of...
Croatia vs. Brazil Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Croatia and Brazil faced off in the Quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The first half was a slow one, as both teams seemed to be feeling each other out. Brazil got a couple of shots on goal but nothing went through. The second half was more of the same with multiple Brazilian shots on goal but nothing would go through. That would all change in extra time when Neymar would put the team on his back and scored in 105’ + 1’. Croatia said not so fast and evened up the score Bruno Petkovic scored in 117’. Croatia would go on to win in PKs and would advance.
Morocco makes history as first African team to reach World Cup semis
DOHA, Qatar — Morocco became the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals by defeating Portugal 1-0 on Saturday, likely ending Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of winning soccer's biggest prize. Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco's improbable run that has generated...
Portugal manager: 'Leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone'
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Fernando Santos just wants everybody to leave Cristiano Ronaldo alone. The Portugal manager has been answering questions nonstop about the 37-year-old superstar since his team arrived at the World Cup last month. The latest drama is that Santos, who has been the head coach since...
Lionel Messi on rally vs. Netherlands: ‘We have a weight off our shoulders’
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Lionel Messi's World Cup dream could have ended in the wee hours on Saturday morning local time, and in the cruelest possible way. Up 2-0 with a quarter of an hour of regular time to play thanks to Messi’s goal from the penalty spot and a brilliant assist that only the 35-year-old living legend could have provided, Argentina surrendered two late goals to Netherlands substitute Wout Weghorst – with the equalizer arriving in the 11th minute of second half stoppage time. But the Albiceleste rallied during extra time, and eventually won the match on penalty kicks thanks to keeper Emiliano Martínez’s two saves.
World Cup Daily: Semifinals set as France, Morocco advance
Morocco upset yet another European powerhouse Saturday when it beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium. However, its toughest challenge to date is just around the corner, as it will play defending world champion France, which beat England 2-1, in Wednesday's semifinal (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
New questions about death of Grant Wahl after soccer journalist dies at World Cup in Qatar
The 48 year-old who helped to put American soccer on the map died suddenly while covering the World Cup in Qatar.
England vs. France: 5 matchups that will decide quarterfinal
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — England and defending champion France face off Saturday (2 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app) at Al Bayt Stadium in perhaps the marquee game of quarterfinal round at the 2022 World Cup. Here are five individual matchups that could decide the outcome.
The 'FIFA World Cup Now' crew critiques Brazil's poor defense on Croatia's equalizer in extra time
Croatia eliminates the FIFA World Cup favorite in penalty kicks 4-2. The "FIFA World Cup Now" crew critiques Brazil's poor defensive effort on Croatia's equalizer.
Pakistan v England: second Test, fourth day – live
Over-by-over coverage as Pakistan chase 355 runs to win. Join our writers for the latest
England vs. France: Is this finally the Three Lions' year?
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Four years ago, England's long underachieving national team surprised many by reaching the semifinals of the World Cup. That list included itself. The trip to the final four was the Three Lions' first since 1990 and just their second since 1966, when they won their only World Cup title in controversial fashion — no conclusive evidence that the winning strike crossed the goal line has ever been produced — on home soil over chief rival Germany.
FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup vs. Netherlands
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal victory over the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited "order and security at matches" in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar — Grant Wahl, an American journalist who helped grow the popularity of soccer in the U.S. and reported on some of the biggest stories in the sport, died Saturday while covering a World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. He was 48. U.S. media seated near...
Germany captain Manuel Neuer breaks leg skiing, out for season
Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer has been ruled out for the rest of the European season after breaking his leg while skiing. The goalkeeper said in an Instagram post Saturday that he underwent surgery Friday. The post shows a photo of Neuer apparently in a hospital bed with his right leg in a cast and a bandage on his left hand.
Brazil ousted on PKs as Croatia pulls off stunner
DOHA, Qatar — Neymar could only bury his head in his hands, sobbing into the turf, unable to comprehend what had just happened. It had looked like his night, his time, his star turn that would propel Brazil into the semifinals of the World Cup. The reasons why that...
Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home: 'I want to talk'
WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. "I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk," Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
10 best goals of World Cup 2022
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is still underway, but there have already been so many memorable goals in this year's tournament, from Richarlison's acrobatic stunner vs. Serbia to Marcus Rashford's magnificent solo goal vs. Wales. Here are all the best goals of the tournament so far. And note: We will...
Lionel Messi moves one step closer with Argentina's wild win over Netherlands
LUSAIL, Qatar — Two more games, Lionel Messi. Sounds so easy, right. Two more games, two more wins, and a large proportion of the soccer-loving global public won't just be calling you one of the best of this generation, but perhaps the greatest of all-time. Messi and Argentina survived...
World Cup 2022 odds: Betting long-shot Morocco upsets Portugal, makes history
Morocco continued its surprising World Cup run in Qatar by beating Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, No. 9 in FIFA's world rankings, 1-0 in a quarterfinal match Saturday. Morocco, No. 22 in the FIFA World rankings, will play two-time champion France in a semifinal on Wednesday on FOX. The Atlas Lions,...
France's Kylian Mbappé continues to set new records and achieve new heights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
Tom Rinaldi tells the story of Kylian Mbappé who is France's young superstar. He has created comparisons with great players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo.
