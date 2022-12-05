ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Citrus County Chronicle

Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van

The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl last week in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators that Athena...
Citrus County Chronicle

Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season

SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended the suspension of Georgia's motor fuel tax for another month, saying he wants to help families still struggling with inflation offset the costs of holiday spending. A month after winning reelection, the Republican governor signed an order to continue...
Citrus County Chronicle

Williams, Phillips highlight AP All-Pac-12 team

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors on Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.
