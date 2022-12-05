Read full article on original website
Warrant: Texas FedEx driver says he strangled girl in van
The FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing a 7-year-old girl last week in Texas told authorities that he strangled her after accidentally hitting her with his van while making a delivery at her home, according to an arrest warrant obtained Thursday. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, told investigators that Athena...
Tennessee man accused of stealing semitrailer and driving to Florida
A Tennessee man was charged with stealing a semitrailer and driving it to Citrus County. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, on Nov. 30 and charged him with grand theft of a semitrailer valued at more than $100,000.
Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season
SAVANNAH, Georgia (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday extended the suspension of Georgia's motor fuel tax for another month, saying he wants to help families still struggling with inflation offset the costs of holiday spending. A month after winning reelection, the Republican governor signed an order to continue...
Williams, Phillips highlight AP All-Pac-12 team
Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is the unanimous choice as The Associated Press player of the year in the Pac-12. He also was newcomer of the year. Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III was named defensive player of the year and Washington coach Kalen DeBoer earned coach of the year honors on Thursday from a media panel who cover the conference.
Dante Moore named Michigan AP D3-4 football Player of Year
The Michigan Associated Press Division 3-4 All-State team. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
