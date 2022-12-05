Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore

Read full article on original website
Great 2023 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade
(MURFREESBORO) At 2:00 o'clock sharp on Sunday afternoon (12/11/2022) the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolled down historic East Main Street and around the town square. The theme was "Christmas Through The Years". Winning Entries. Best Float (Business or Industry. Bullseye Gun and Range (130 Shelby Street; Murfreesboro) Best Walking Group.
Bedford County Sheriffs Needs Help In Identifying This Man
(SHELBYVILLE) The Bedford County Sheriffs Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery that occured a little before 9:00 o'clock this past Friday (12/9/2022) night at the Pit Stop Market. As seen in surveillance pictures from the popular eatery and convenience store, the suspect is a male who is approximately 5 foot...
Edley's coming to the Factory at Franklin in 2023
After expanding into the Nolensville Road area, Edley's Bar-B-Que will open another location in Williamson County.
Changes Proposed Over Rental Agreements for Murfreesboro Parks Property After September BoroPride Festival
(MURFREESBORO, TN) An event that was held at Cannonsburgh Village earlier this year has evidently raised eyebrows of multiple residents in Murfreesboro, which led to emails and letters being sent to City Council members. The letters and emails were complaints over what many have called crude and offensive behavior in front of children and teens. Complaints revolved around performances at the BoroPride 2022 Festival that took place at Cannonsburgh in September, a City of Murfreesboro property that is overseen by the Parks and Rec. Department. Local resident Peter Demos was on WGNS in recent months and stated…
Spring Hill Fire Department recovers car from creek following traffic crash
The Spring Hill Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Battle Creek Way on Thursday evening that resulted in a car submerged in the creek. "Units arrived and we are thankful to report both occupants were able to get out on their own," SHFD said in a social media post.
2 sought for stealing furniture from East Nashville porch
Metro police are searching for two people who stole porch furniture from an East Nashville home.
SILVER ALERT for La Vergne Man
(La Vergne, TN) The La Vergne Police Department has issued a silver alert for a local man who has been missing since Thursday (12/8/2022) and is without his lifesaving medication. Gregory LaJuan Cook walked away from a conservatorship and has not been seen since. Cook is 66 years old and...
Do You Recognize Him? Call SPD.
(SMYRNA) On Thursday (12/8/2022) Smyrna Police answered an attempted robbery call to It's 5 O'clock Somewhere Bar and Grill in Smyrna, 281 N. Lowry Street. If you recognize the person in this surveillance photo, please contact Detective Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or email him at stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org. DISCLAIMER: All suspects are...
Caught in the water: Utility van driver gets stuck driving in Maury Co. flood
This weather is a reminder not to try driving through flooded waters. A construction worker in Maury County learned the hard way. The waters sent him floating upstream.
Woman charged after incident involving Williamson County mayor
A woman is facing an assault charge in connection with an incident from last week involving an elected official in Williamson County.
Big 'Boro Weekend: (1) MTSU Graduation, (2) Bethlehem Marketplace, (3) Christmas Parade
(MURFREESBORO) It's an exciting and family friendly weekend ahead here in the Heart of Tennessee. After a 2-year COVID absense, Bethlehem Marketplace is back. Plus, there are two graduations Saturday at MTSU. And the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade goes down East Main Street at 2:00PM on Sunday. MTSU Graduation. MTSU's fall...
Metro police: Woman having convulsions left to die outside gas station
Metro police are searching for a man who pulled a woman having convulsions from his car and left her on the sidewalk to die outside a gas station Tuesday afternoon.
One injured in Bell Road shooting in Antioch
Metro Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that happened in Antioch overnight.
Flooding closes roads throughout Middle Tennessee
Continued rainfall throughout Middle Tennessee has caused flooding and road closures in the News 2 viewing area.
53-Year-Old Donald Hester Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Baker Road, an area between Cedar Hill and Adams Hill, and was reported at around 6:30 p.m.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of December 6, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of December 6, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for F.T.A. x6, Domestic Assault x2, Agg. Burglary, Agg-Assault, Vandalism, Weapon- Dangerous Felony, Weapon- Felon in Poss., Weapon- Poss. Firearm DV Conviction. Last Seen in Hermitage. Anyone with...
MTSU Daniels Veterans Center arranges special ceremony for graduating senior’s family
(ABOVE PHOTO) At the patriotic mural outside the Middle Tennessee State University Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center inside Keathley University center, Deb Sells, left, vice president of Student Affairs, President Sidney A. McPhee and Daniels Center Director Hilary Miller, right, celebrate and congratulate fall 2022 graduate Brad Trotter, center, along with his father, Chaz Trotter, and mother, Wendy Trotter on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Chaz Trotter, a U.S. Navy veteran, has ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and will watch the commencement ceremony on the university’s livestream channel on True Blue TV. Wendy Trotter will attend with other family. A political science (pre-law concentration) major, Brad Trotter will graduate at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Murphy Center. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)
Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5-Million End-of-Year Payment
Ascend Federal Credit Union, with more than 10-branch locations in the Rutherford County area, is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee. The Tullahoma based company announced Tuesday that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use.
Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case
(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
Rutherford County Man has been Missing for Over a Month
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The La Vergne Police Department is in hopes of the public helping them locate a man who has been missing for several months. Ronnie Junior Yewell was reported missing in October. Yewell hasn’t had any contact with friends or family since he was reported missing. La Vergne Police ask that if anyone see’s or has seen Yewell or know where he may be, to call the La Vergne non-emergency line at (615) 793-7744.
