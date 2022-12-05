ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore

By WGNS News
wgnsradio.com
 6 days ago
wgnsradio.com

Great 2023 Murfreesboro Christmas Parade

(MURFREESBORO) At 2:00 o'clock sharp on Sunday afternoon (12/11/2022) the Murfreesboro Christmas Parade merrily rolled down historic East Main Street and around the town square. The theme was "Christmas Through The Years". Winning Entries. Best Float (Business or Industry. Bullseye Gun and Range (130 Shelby Street; Murfreesboro) Best Walking Group.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Bedford County Sheriffs Needs Help In Identifying This Man

(SHELBYVILLE) The Bedford County Sheriffs Office is investigating a strong-armed robbery that occured a little before 9:00 o'clock this past Friday (12/9/2022) night at the Pit Stop Market. As seen in surveillance pictures from the popular eatery and convenience store, the suspect is a male who is approximately 5 foot...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Changes Proposed Over Rental Agreements for Murfreesboro Parks Property After September BoroPride Festival

(MURFREESBORO, TN) An event that was held at Cannonsburgh Village earlier this year has evidently raised eyebrows of multiple residents in Murfreesboro, which led to emails and letters being sent to City Council members. The letters and emails were complaints over what many have called crude and offensive behavior in front of children and teens. Complaints revolved around performances at the BoroPride 2022 Festival that took place at Cannonsburgh in September, a City of Murfreesboro property that is overseen by the Parks and Rec. Department. Local resident Peter Demos was on WGNS in recent months and stated…
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

SILVER ALERT for La Vergne Man

(La Vergne, TN) The La Vergne Police Department has issued a silver alert for a local man who has been missing since Thursday (12/8/2022) and is without his lifesaving medication. Gregory LaJuan Cook walked away from a conservatorship and has not been seen since. Cook is 66 years old and...
LA VERGNE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize Him? Call SPD.

(SMYRNA) On Thursday (12/8/2022) Smyrna Police answered an attempted robbery call to It's 5 O'clock Somewhere Bar and Grill in Smyrna, 281 N. Lowry Street. If you recognize the person in this surveillance photo, please contact Detective Stephen Hannah at 615-267-5146 or email him at stephen.hannah@townofsmyrna.org. DISCLAIMER: All suspects are...
SMYRNA, TN
wgnsradio.com

MTSU Daniels Veterans Center arranges special ceremony for graduating senior’s family

(ABOVE PHOTO) At the patriotic mural outside the Middle Tennessee State University Charlie and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center inside Keathley University center, Deb Sells, left, vice president of Student Affairs, President Sidney A. McPhee and Daniels Center Director Hilary Miller, right, celebrate and congratulate fall 2022 graduate Brad Trotter, center, along with his father, Chaz Trotter, and mother, Wendy Trotter on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Chaz Trotter, a U.S. Navy veteran, has ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, and will watch the commencement ceremony on the university’s livestream channel on True Blue TV. Wendy Trotter will attend with other family. A political science (pre-law concentration) major, Brad Trotter will graduate at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in Murphy Center. (MTSU photo by Andy Heidt)
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Ascend Federal Credit Union Members Share $5-Million End-of-Year Payment

Ascend Federal Credit Union, with more than 10-branch locations in the Rutherford County area, is the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee. The Tullahoma based company announced Tuesday that it will return $5 million to members in the form of bonus dividend payments, loan interest refunds and reward payments for loyal debit card use.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Identify Subject of Interest in Fraud Case

(UPDATE - Murfreesboro, TN) Murfreesboro Police believe they have identified a woman who is accused of cashing a stolen check at Wilson Bank & Trust. The alleged transaction that made the woman the center of attention took place on November 25, when she reportedly cashed the alleged stolen check at the Wilson Bank branch on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro. When the check was presented to the drive-thru teller, the unknown woman used a stolen identification, according to police.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County Man has been Missing for Over a Month

(La Vergne, Tenn.) The La Vergne Police Department is in hopes of the public helping them locate a man who has been missing for several months. Ronnie Junior Yewell was reported missing in October. Yewell hasn’t had any contact with friends or family since he was reported missing. La Vergne Police ask that if anyone see’s or has seen Yewell or know where he may be, to call the La Vergne non-emergency line at (615) 793-7744.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

