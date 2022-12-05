Read full article on original website
Related
WNCT
10th annual Gingerbread Festival held in Morehead City
The final day of the 10th annual Gingerbread Festival was held Sunday in Morehead City. 10th annual Gingerbread Festival held in Morehead …. The final day of the 10th annual Gingerbread Festival was held Sunday in Morehead City. Holiday benefit held in Greenville for Riley’s Army. Many people gathered...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 8, 9 & 10
Wayne Harvin, 63, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. LONNIE PAUL HENDERSON, Morehead City. Lonnie Paul Henderson, 93, of Morehead...
WNCT
Hundreds gather for Morehead City annual Christmas parade
There were a number of people who attended Saturday's Morehead City Christmas parade. That included members of WNCT. Hundreds gather for Morehead City annual Christmas …. There were a number of people who attended Saturday's Morehead City Christmas parade. That included members of WNCT. Santa, fireworks bring community together to...
Jones County Emergency Services director passes away
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Emergency Services director passed away unexpectedly on Friday, the department said. In a Facebook post, it was announced that Timmy Pike had passed away. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are […]
WNCT
State Championship local reaction
New Bern holds on to beat Grimsley in 4-A title game. New Bern High School football is back on top. Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Two people have been taken into custody. New Bern Police Department introduces its newest …
neusenews.com
Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation
Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
Concerned parents want metal detectors at Onslow County Schools
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a gun was found at a High School in Onslow County, some parents are calling for more security measures to be put in place in the school system. At Tuesday’s board meeting, some concerned parents brought up the idea of installing metal detectors in Onslow County Schools. Currently, the school […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
Craven Co. Animal Services full of lovable dogs, cats
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal shelter in New Bern holds many cats and dogs that are ready for adoption. The Craven County Animal Services has rooms and many kennels full of lovable animals looking for a home. They will spay and neuter the animals before giving them to their new family, but they […]
One person dead after Lenoir County house fire
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When they arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one victim […]
New Bern holds on to beat Grimsley for 4-A title; parade scheduled for Tuesday
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern High School football is back on top. The Bears won the Class 4-A state title for the fourth time after pulling away for a 40-28 win over Grimsley Friday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. New Bern (16-0) was in its seventh state title game in the modern […]
1 person found dead in eastern NC house fire
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When fire crews arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one […]
Puppies found trapped in box sealed with tape, deputies investigating, Sampson County sheriff says
The Sampson County Sheriff said deputies are investigating after someone found two puppies taped inside of a box.
All-way stop coming to Duplin County intersection
TEACHEY, N.C. – The traffic pattern at a Duplin County intersection will change next week after the N.C. Department of Transportation adds stops signs. The intersection of Lodge Street and East Avenue will become an all-way stop Dec. 12. Crews will install pavement markings and a stop sign in both directions of Lodge Street, where […]
neusenews.com
Sylvia Ipock White released from prison
Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027. White was convicted of Murder Second Degree (Principal) and Murder First...
Man accused of killing Mariah Woods to appear in court Monday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man accused of murdering Mariah Woods in 2017, is set to appear in Onslow County Superior Court on Monday. Kimrey’s murder trial has been delayed several times. He is charged with first-degree murder. District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a memo that Kimrey is scheduled to […]
wcti12.com
Law enforcement looking for suspects in breaking and entering of Onslow County business
ONSLOW COUNTY — The Onslow County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects involved in a breaking and entering. They said it happened Nov. 27, 2022 at Greenline Diesel Performance at 2290 Wilmington Hwy. in Jacksonville. Video footage shows a white man operating a white, early 2000s Ford F-250, breaking...
New Bern man ‘dumbfounded’ after winning $1 million prize
RALEIGH, N.C. — Ray Flowers Jr. of New Bern considered buying one scratch-off ticket, changed his mind, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket instead, and won a $1 million prize. “Something just drew me to that one,” he said. Flowers, 66, purchased his lucky ticket from the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road in New Bern. […]
Death investigation underway after human remains found in Goldsboro woods, police say
The area is near the intersection of E. Elm Street and S. Hillcrest Drive, that is just outside Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.
WITN
Lenoir County man charged with weekend hit & run
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend. The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m. Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian...
Comments / 0