Onslow County, NC

WNCT

10th annual Gingerbread Festival held in Morehead City

The final day of the 10th annual Gingerbread Festival was held Sunday in Morehead City. 10th annual Gingerbread Festival held in Morehead …. The final day of the 10th annual Gingerbread Festival was held Sunday in Morehead City. Holiday benefit held in Greenville for Riley’s Army. Many people gathered...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Dec. 8, 9 & 10

Wayne Harvin, 63, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022 at Carteret Health Care of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. LONNIE PAUL HENDERSON, Morehead City. Lonnie Paul Henderson, 93, of Morehead...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Hundreds gather for Morehead City annual Christmas parade

There were a number of people who attended Saturday's Morehead City Christmas parade. That included members of WNCT. Hundreds gather for Morehead City annual Christmas …. There were a number of people who attended Saturday's Morehead City Christmas parade. That included members of WNCT. Santa, fireworks bring community together to...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WNCT

Jones County Emergency Services director passes away

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Emergency Services director passed away unexpectedly on Friday, the department said. In a Facebook post, it was announced that Timmy Pike had passed away. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

State Championship local reaction

New Bern holds on to beat Grimsley in 4-A title game. New Bern High School football is back on top. Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Two people have been taken into custody. New Bern Police Department introduces its newest …
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Concerned parents want metal detectors at Onslow County Schools

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After a gun was found at a High School in Onslow County, some parents are calling for more security measures to be put in place in the school system.  At Tuesday’s board meeting, some concerned parents brought up the idea of installing metal detectors in Onslow County Schools. Currently, the school […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Animal Services full of lovable dogs, cats

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal shelter in New Bern holds many cats and dogs that are ready for adoption. The Craven County Animal Services has rooms and many kennels full of lovable animals looking for a home. They will spay and neuter the animals before giving them to their new family, but they […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

One person dead after Lenoir County house fire

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When they arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one victim […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

1 person found dead in eastern NC house fire

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) – One person was killed in an early Saturday morning fire in Lenoir County. Crews responded just before 6 a.m. after Lenoir County 911 received a call for a residential fire on Brakefield Drive in La Grange. When fire crews arrived, a doublewide mobile home was in flames. Firefighters found one […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

All-way stop coming to Duplin County intersection

TEACHEY, N.C. – The traffic pattern at a Duplin County intersection will change next week after the N.C. Department of Transportation adds stops signs. The intersection of Lodge Street and East Avenue will become an all-way stop Dec. 12. Crews will install pavement markings and a stop sign in both directions of Lodge Street, where […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Sylvia Ipock White released from prison

Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027. White was convicted of Murder Second Degree (Principal) and Murder First...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Man accused of killing Mariah Woods to appear in court Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —  Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man accused of murdering Mariah Woods in 2017, is set to appear in Onslow County Superior Court on Monday. Kimrey’s murder trial has been delayed several times. He is charged with first-degree murder. District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a memo that Kimrey is scheduled to […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New Bern man ‘dumbfounded’ after winning $1 million prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Ray Flowers Jr. of New Bern considered buying one scratch-off ticket, changed his mind, bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket instead, and won a $1 million prize. “Something just drew me to that one,” he said. Flowers, 66, purchased his lucky ticket from the Fuel Market on Riverdale Road in New Bern. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Lenoir County man charged with weekend hit & run

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department says a man has been jailed for a hit and run that happened this past weekend. The Kinston Police Department says it happened on Saturday, Dec. 3rd at 7:42 p.m. Officers say they learned a vehicle had hit a pedestrian...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC

