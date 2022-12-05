Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
KOKI FOX 23
TU bounces back, tops Central Michigan
TULSA, Okla. –– Tulsa (3-6) used a balanced attack on Saturday afternoon for a 70-63 win over Central Michigan (4-6) in front of 2,654 fans at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. Nine of 10 players scored for the Hurricane as Sam Griffin and Keyshawn Embery- Simpson led the...
KOKI FOX 23
Max Abmas drops 31 as ORU blast Central Arkansas
TULSA, Okla. -- — Max Abmas scored 31 points as Oral Roberts beat Central Arkansas 111-78 on Saturday night. Abmas added five assists for the Golden Eagles (7-3). Carlos Jurgens scored 18 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Issac McBride shot 7 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.
KOKI FOX 23
Rock fans react to Def Leppard and Motley Crue coming to TU’s Chapman Stadium
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa’s (TU) announcement that Chapman Stadium will play host to rock legends Def Leppard and Motley Crue, with special guest Alice Cooper on August 16th could lead to other concert opportunities at the large outdoor venue. On Friday, FOX23 News had the...
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso teacher honored with top teacher award
OWASSO, Okla. — An Owasso 7th Grade Center STEM teacher has been recognized as one of the top 20 teachers of 2022-2023. Jennifer Farley was selected out of more than 500 nominations for her exceptional effort in engaging students in STEM through hands-on learning, said Oklahoma Energy Resources Board, who helps select the winners.
KOKI FOX 23
6th Annual Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day held at Tulsa Tech
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Tech hosted their annual aviation celebration on Friday. Over 800 guests and 60 organizations attended the 6th Annual Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day held at the Tulsa Tech Riverside campus. The event recognizes and celebrates women in the fields of aviation and aerospace. The...
KOKI FOX 23
City of Stillwater buys historic Black school thanks to anonymous donor
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater City Council approved the purchase of Booker T. Washington School at their most recent council meeting earlier this week. The purchase was made possible thanks to an anonymous donor who gifted $250,000 to help preserve the school, according to KOCO-TV. In the first half of...
KOKI FOX 23
The Swon Brothers holding free benefit concert in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Swon Brothers are coming home for the holidays. The brothers will be performing a concert benefiting the Salvation Army on Friday, Dec. 16th at the Muskogee Civic Center. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free but organizers...
KOKI FOX 23
Thousands of bikers take part in Tulsa toy run
TULSA, Okla. — Bikers roared out of the Tulsa Fairgrounds parking lot for the 2022 ABATE Tulsa Toy Run, benefitting the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. Thousands of bikes carried thousands of toys for thousands of kids on Sunday. “6,000 bikes show up with toys and fill...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa educator presented the U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award
TULSA, Okla. — The United States Heartland China Association (USHCA) announced their U.S. Heartland Chinese Teacher Award winners on Friday. Three teachers were awarded and among the three, was Tulsa’s Dr. Alpha Edens. The award is gifted to those who are Chinese language teaching individuals and exhibit great effort in building cultural bridges using language.
KOKI FOX 23
Cherokee Nation Film Office earns international recognition
TULSA, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation Film Office is being recognized on a global scale for its groundbreaking directories featuring Native American citizens, the Cherokee Nation announced in a press release. CNFO recently won Film Commission Initiative of the Year during the 2022 Makers & Shakers Awards ceremony held...
KOKI FOX 23
Framing goes up on St. Jude Dream Home
OWASSO, Okla. — It’s been a busy week for construction crews in Owasso as the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home starts to take shape. The home is located in the Stone Canyon development in the Deer Run 4 addition, the newest part of Stone Canyon. Shaw Homes is...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa students attend Mayor’s Police and Community Coalition Youth Forum
TULSA, Okla. — The Mayor’s Police and Community Coalition hosted its annual Youth Forum on earlier this month in collaboration with Tulsa Public Schools. MPACC is a diverse advisory committee that addresses issues affecting police/community relations and helps develop recommendations and best practices designed to enhance trust, the school district said.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Christmas Parade kicks off in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Christmas Parade kicked off on Saturday morning. The event started at 11 a.m. and brought floats, balloons and bands to the streets of downtown Tulsa. Two kids at the event, Wendel and Patricia, said they were excited for the parade. Wendel said his favorite...
KOKI FOX 23
New York based artist’s solo show to be displayed in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A New York based artist’s solo show will be coming to the Tulsa Artists’ Coalition during January, according to a press release from Compo Arts. The release said Charles Compo’s solo show, “Psychodramatic Landscapes,” will last from Jan. 6 to Jan. 26. The show first debuted in New York City in November.
KOKI FOX 23
Silver Alert issued for Tulsa man with memory condition
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police issued a Silver Alert for a Tulsa man who suffers from a memory condition. Sylvester Eugene Gay was last heard from Friday around 7:30 p.m. He was last seen leaving the 800 block of South Wheeling Ave on Friday, police said. Police said Gay...
KOKI FOX 23
Master plan for Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area unveiled
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Kirkpatrick Heights Planning Committee and Partner Tulsa unveiled the finalized master plan for the Kirkpatrick Heights and Greenwood area at Fulton Street Books and Coffee. Jonathan Butler with Partner Tulsa said the plan encompasses 56 acres, bordered by Pine Street to the north,...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Ballet celebrates opening night of holiday classic, The Nutcracker
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Ballet is a bringing a new rendition of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, this month at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC). The new interpretation features moving scenery, projections, a myriad of costumes, and choreography by choreographers Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, both previous Resident Choreographers of Tulsa Ballet. The ballet will be set in the original time period of the early nineteenth century Germany and will follow young Marie and her Nutcracker Prince through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets. A cast of more than 100 local children will join the dancers of Tulsa Ballet on stage.
KOKI FOX 23
Owasso Christmas Parade held on Saturday morning
OWASSO, Okla. — The annual Owasso Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, Dec. 10. The parade took place at Smith Farm Marketplace, near E. 96th St. N. and N. Garnett Rd., and lasted from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. The theme of the parade was “A Sweet Candy Christmas.”...
KOKI FOX 23
Driver crashes in Tulsa neighborhood following pursuit
TULSA, Okla. — A driver crashed and then ran from police following a pursuit early Friday, Tulsa police said. An officer tried to stop the driver after they were going too fast, police said. Police soon stopped following the car for safety reasons, but shortly after, the car crashed...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Police share photos with scout trooper and Bane
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) recently shared some pictures of themselves with a scout trooper from the “Star Wars” movies and the “Batman” villain Bane. In a social media post, TPD said they were out “protecting Tulsa from the Galactic Empire and...
Comments / 0