TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Ballet is a bringing a new rendition of the holiday classic, The Nutcracker, this month at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center (PAC). The new interpretation features moving scenery, projections, a myriad of costumes, and choreography by choreographers Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, both previous Resident Choreographers of Tulsa Ballet. The ballet will be set in the original time period of the early nineteenth century Germany and will follow young Marie and her Nutcracker Prince through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets. A cast of more than 100 local children will join the dancers of Tulsa Ballet on stage.

