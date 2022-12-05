ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Man killed in southern Kansas City early morning shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead. Officers say they were called to the area of Newton Avenue and 107th Street at around 4 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim shot to death in a home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

New effort underway to regulate short-term rentals in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of two new audits, there's a new push to enforce Kansas City's short-term rental permitting process and make changes to the law. One of the audits found of the roughly 2,000 short-term rentals in Kansas City, about 90% of them are operating without the required permit.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KCK police identify injured male who had no ID

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

1 dead after shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that turned fatal. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue around 9 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired. Police were patrolling nearby and rushed to the scene....
KANSAS CITY, KS
KMBC.com

Partly cloudy and calm to kick off the weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Partly cloudy 44. Next work week: warmer Monday and Tuesday highs in the upper 50s. Showers & Storms likely starting late Monday and all day Tuesday. Tuesday will be our next impact day. Wed-Next weekend. Blustery with chances for flurries Highs in the 30s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Santa visits babies in the NICU at Kansas City hospitals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In between getting ready for his big night, Santa Claus, along with Buddy the Elf, took some time away to visit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. Santa made a special trip to area NICU units on Friday to meet some preemie babies and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Dec. 9, 2022 Editorial: KMBC's Community Days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In just a few weeks our second year of Community Days will come to a close. Community Days is our effort to recognize the good in our community. We've been highlighting a different non-profit organization on the ninth and 29th of each month and sharing the positive impact they've been making in our neighborhoods. These tremendous organizations are making a difference.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

COVID-19 patients in the ICU doubled overnight at one area hospital

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hospitals warn their intensive care units are full just as coronavirus case numbers are starting to increase. The University of Kansas Health System said the number of patients in its ICU and its COVID-19 patients doubled overnight. While many of us are done with the...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy