Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Man killed in southern Kansas City early morning shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are investigating an early morning homicide that left one man dead. Officers say they were called to the area of Newton Avenue and 107th Street at around 4 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found the victim shot to death in a home.
KMBC.com
Man killed in early-morning Independence shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a homicide in the area of S. Brentwood Ave. and 46th St. Officers say they got a call about the shooting at around 2 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived on-scene, they found the victim, a man, shot to death inside an apartment.
KMBC.com
Local activists call for more community involvement in search for new KCPD chief
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City, Missouri, moves closer to naming a new police chief, community leaders and advocates have called for transparency in the search. On Saturday, the public got their first and only chance to meet the three candidates. That town hall did not go without...
KMBC.com
New effort underway to regulate short-term rentals in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of two new audits, there's a new push to enforce Kansas City's short-term rental permitting process and make changes to the law. One of the audits found of the roughly 2,000 short-term rentals in Kansas City, about 90% of them are operating without the required permit.
KMBC.com
KCK police identify injured male who had no ID
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, said they have identified a male who was injured late Thursday night after appealing to the public. Authorities described the male as being Hispanic and between 17 and 25 years old. Police released a photo of a tattoo on his right forearm, which appears to be the initials L.L.D.
KMBC.com
1 dead after shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that turned fatal. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Pacific Avenue around 9 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired. Police were patrolling nearby and rushed to the scene....
KMBC.com
Partly cloudy and calm to kick off the weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Today: Partly cloudy 44. Next work week: warmer Monday and Tuesday highs in the upper 50s. Showers & Storms likely starting late Monday and all day Tuesday. Tuesday will be our next impact day. Wed-Next weekend. Blustery with chances for flurries Highs in the 30s.
KMBC.com
Santa visits babies in the NICU at Kansas City hospitals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In between getting ready for his big night, Santa Claus, along with Buddy the Elf, took some time away to visit babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. Santa made a special trip to area NICU units on Friday to meet some preemie babies and...
KMBC.com
Hundreds of families show up for KC Police Athletic League holiday party
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There was a line out the door Thursday as hundreds of families showed up for the Kansas City Police Department's Police Athletic League holiday party. The league brings kids and officers together to foster positive relationships. The party at the police athletic league is celebrating...
KMBC.com
Overland Park family continues daughter's mission to help, three years after her death
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park family is asking for help to continue their daughter's legacy after she died three years ago. Twenty-five-year-old Erin Langhofer was standing at a food truck in the Crossroads on a First Friday when a bullet from a nearby fight hit and killed her in 2019.
KMBC.com
Dec. 9, 2022 Editorial: KMBC's Community Days
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In just a few weeks our second year of Community Days will come to a close. Community Days is our effort to recognize the good in our community. We've been highlighting a different non-profit organization on the ninth and 29th of each month and sharing the positive impact they've been making in our neighborhoods. These tremendous organizations are making a difference.
KMBC.com
COVID-19 patients in the ICU doubled overnight at one area hospital
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hospitals warn their intensive care units are full just as coronavirus case numbers are starting to increase. The University of Kansas Health System said the number of patients in its ICU and its COVID-19 patients doubled overnight. While many of us are done with the...
KMBC.com
Park Hill South girls basketball team getting a lot of attention
RIVERSIDE, Mo. — High school basketball is in full swing and the girls basketball team from Park Hill South is getting a lot of attention. It's mainly because of their two fabulous freshmen.
Comments / 0