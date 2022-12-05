Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York familiesR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
60 festive and fun things to do at the Jersey Shore this weekend (Dec. 8-11)
During a typical year, many people look forward to the holiday season — and now that we are back to a bit more “normality” since the COVID-19 pandemic, many holiday events are back into full swing (or just about). The Jersey Shore might not be on your...
Jersey City announces it’ll build 1-acre park surrounding City Hall
Jersey City officials say they’ll turn the area surrounding City Hall into a modern-day town square, a 1-acre park for special events and public use. Mayor Steve Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced plans for the perimeter park on all four sides of the Grove Street building Thursday afternoon, along with an update on plans to build out the unoccupied fourth floor space of City Hall to add employee offices and conference rooms for the newly created infrastructure department.
Residents ask for improvements to East 21st Street
Bayonne residents of a portion of 21st Street have petitioned the city through the City Council to make some improvements to the street. They also want some issues on the street, from security to garbage, handled better. Resident Robert De Monaco addressed the council on behalf of 21st Street. He...
Opening reception at Mana; Free parking for non-commercial vehicles in Bayonne utility lots | Upcoming
Brunch reception, opening of “Derrick Belcham: The You Voice”. Mana Contemporary presents “The You Voice,” a nine-channel video installation by filmmaker Derrick Belcham on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a brunch reception. The show runs until Jan. 28. The work explores the...
New York YIMBY
Jersey City Mayor Announces Plans to Complete Courthouse Park in Journal Square, New Jersey
Jersey City mayor Steven Fulop has revealed new details for a three-acre public park at 567 Pavonia Avenue in Journal Square, New Jersey. Known as Courthouse Park, the space will debut as the neighborhood’s largest public park. The lot sits within the Hudson County Justice Complex along Newark Avenue....
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne cuts the ribbon on new tower for 3 bells that used to ring at St. Joseph’s Church
The City of Bayonne cut the ribbon on a new tower for three bells that used to ring at the former St. Joseph’s Church during a ceremony at Fitzpatrick Park last week. At the ceremony on Thursday, Mayor Jimmy Davis said that Bayonne was “moving forward”. and “preserving...
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse
Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed.
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Dec. 9-15)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG Annual Holiday Art Show and Sale, noon-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-6 p.m. Friday, Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light from the...
What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Dec. 9-15)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
Jersey City makes history with first woman deputy chief
In a historic decision in Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop has nominated Constance Zappella as Deputy Chief, setting her up in the ranks as the first female to take on this position. “As the most diverse city in the nation and the largest municipal fire department in the state, we...
Hoboken Western Edge lawsuit settlement over high-rise heights hitting snags
A lawsuit that will determine the future look of high-rises on Hoboken’s western edge has appeared close to a settlement for a month now, and twice has been listed on the city council’s agenda. But city council concerns about the terms of the deal have put off a...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Our Lady of Grace to hold prayer service to stand against hate
Our Lady of Grace Church in Hoboken is hosting a Special Advent Prayer Service, From Hate to Hope: How Do We Belong? on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. The prayer service comes following recent tragic events that include three football players from the University of Virginia that were killed by a disgruntled former player on a chartered bus; the shooting at a Colorado Springs gay club where five patrons lost their lives to a man confused over his sexuality; and the murder-suicide of a Walmart night manager that took the lives of six people, including a 16-year-old who was one week on the job.
jerseydigs.com
Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo Listed in the Heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City
This listing is brought to you by Michelle Mumoli of Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Are you searching for a beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood? This charming, southeast facing condominium offers residents plenty of living space along with a deeded storage room and one assigned parking spot.
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
Hoboken council introduces bond to acquire lot for DPW, hires attorney to review rent control rules
Wednesday was a busy night for the Hoboken City Council, which introduced a handful of new ordinances and discussed rent control at length. An ordinance that would set the stage for an Academy Bus lot in northwest Hoboken to become home to the new Department of Public Works (DPW) garage passed unanimously on first reading.
Bomb scare evacuates Newburgh Home Depot
Town of Newburgh police say the store on Route 300 was evacuated around 9 a.m. and K9 units were brought in after a note was found in a bathroom.
Jersey Shore Family's Mansion Trio Selling As Package Deal For $25M
A Jersey Shore family's trio of mansions sitting one right next to the other are going for $25 million as a package deal.Located on the banks of the Metedoconk River in Brick Township, the estates are situated at 417, 419 and 423 Princeton Avenue spanning more than two acres, according to the listi…
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Elizabeth (NJ) Fire Department Orders Seven Custom Pierce Fire Apparatus
APPLETON, Wis. (December 5, 2022) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy-Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
