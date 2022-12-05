Our Lady of Grace Church in Hoboken is hosting a Special Advent Prayer Service, From Hate to Hope: How Do We Belong? on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. The prayer service comes following recent tragic events that include three football players from the University of Virginia that were killed by a disgruntled former player on a chartered bus; the shooting at a Colorado Springs gay club where five patrons lost their lives to a man confused over his sexuality; and the murder-suicide of a Walmart night manager that took the lives of six people, including a 16-year-old who was one week on the job.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO