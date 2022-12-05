ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Jersey City announces it’ll build 1-acre park surrounding City Hall

Jersey City officials say they’ll turn the area surrounding City Hall into a modern-day town square, a 1-acre park for special events and public use. Mayor Steve Fulop and the Department of Infrastructure announced plans for the perimeter park on all four sides of the Grove Street building Thursday afternoon, along with an update on plans to build out the unoccupied fourth floor space of City Hall to add employee offices and conference rooms for the newly created infrastructure department.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Residents ask for improvements to East 21st Street

Bayonne residents of a portion of 21st Street have petitioned the city through the City Council to make some improvements to the street. They also want some issues on the street, from security to garbage, handled better. Resident Robert De Monaco addressed the council on behalf of 21st Street. He...
BAYONNE, NJ
bestofnj.com

PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House

The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

What’s happening in Central Jersey this weekend and beyond (Dec. 9-15)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BORDENTOWN “At Home With Joseph Bonaparte,” Bordentown Historical Society exhibit of furniture, archives and paintings from Bonaparte’s Point Breeze estate, through Dec. 31. Friends Meeting House, 302 Farnsworth Ave. $5 suggested donation. bordentownhistory.org, 609-947-8247.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Our Lady of Grace to hold prayer service to stand against hate

Our Lady of Grace Church in Hoboken is hosting a Special Advent Prayer Service, From Hate to Hope: How Do We Belong? on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 3 to 4 p.m. The prayer service comes following recent tragic events that include three football players from the University of Virginia that were killed by a disgruntled former player on a chartered bus; the shooting at a Colorado Springs gay club where five patrons lost their lives to a man confused over his sexuality; and the murder-suicide of a Walmart night manager that took the lives of six people, including a 16-year-old who was one week on the job.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Beautiful Two-Bedroom Condo Listed in the Heart of Paulus Hook, Jersey City

This listing is brought to you by Michelle Mumoli of Compass. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Are you searching for a beautiful two-bedroom home in the heart of the historic Paulus Hook neighborhood? This charming, southeast facing condominium offers residents plenty of living space along with a deeded storage room and one assigned parking spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Elizabeth (NJ) Fire Department Orders Seven Custom Pierce Fire Apparatus

APPLETON, Wis. (December 5, 2022) – Pierce Manufacturing Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, announced Elizabeth Fire Department in New Jersey has placed an order for seven custom Pierce fire apparatus, including two Arrow XT™ pumpers, a 100’ Heavy-Duty Rear Mount Aerial Ladder, two Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescues, a Non-Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue tactical response unit, and a Walk-In Heavy-Duty Rescue special operations vehicle. The new fire apparatus purchase was conducted through Pierce dealer, Fire and Safety Services, and is part of a fleet replacement initiative to both upgrade current vehicles and replace some out-of-service units to best equip the department’s seven firehouses with the management of increasing emergency call volume.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
232K+
Followers
135K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy