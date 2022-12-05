Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
20 days in jail for first degree theft
CANYON CITY – A man was recently convicted on a theft charge in Grant County Circuit Court. Leo Baker Buzzard III, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of Theft in the First Degree, stemming from an incident in August of this year. Buzzard was sentenced to 20 days in...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two more candidates up for Burns Police Chief
Burns-Last Thursday there was a testing/interview process held for the open position of the Burns Police Chief. The 2 candidates that were up were Marc Heckathorn from Jefferson County and Oscar Nunez from Calipatria California. After the testing process, the City of Burns has decided not to move forward with...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City Police Department Hosting an Angel Tree
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Police Department) The Baker City Police Department is once again hosting, in partnership with the Salvation Army, an ‘Angel Tree’ decorated with Angel Tree gift tags located in the front entrance of the Police Department (1768 Auburn Avenue). Angel Tree gift tags are special wished-for items given during the holiday season to children in need within our community. If you would like to pick up an Angel Tree gift tag and purchase the wished-for gift for a local child, please return the unwrapped gift to the Police Department by Friday, December 16, 2022.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Two dead, five injured in collision near George
GEORGE – A collision involving a passenger car occupied by two people and a pickup truck carrying five people left two people dead Tuesday morning near George. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said the passenger car’s two occupants died at the scene. The collision occurred on Adams Road South, about one-quarter mile south of South Frontage Road.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oil Tanker Strikes a Snowplow Near Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Details Oregon State Police) On December 4, at 9:38 p.m., OSP responded to a two-vehicle crash on I84W near mile marker 322. A CMV pulling a tanker full of oil, attempted to pass an ODOT snowplow on the right. The CMV first struck the plow with the tractor then with the tanker trailer. A hole was punched in the tanker and the contents leaked onto the freeway. HAZMAT responded to the incident for the oil spill. No injuries were reported. The CMV was towed by a non-preference tow per OSP request. The driver of the CMV was issued a citation for Unsafe Passing on The Right.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OTEC Holding Annual Holiday Toy Drive
BAKER CITY – (Release from Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative) Looking to help a local child in need of some holiday cheer? With its continued commitment to community, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is now holding its annual holiday toy drive. If OTEC member-owners want to donate, OTEC asks they...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Unique winter recreation opportunities on Umatilla NF
GRANITE, OR – The snow is falling in the mountains, and Umatilla National Forest Public Affairs Officer Darcy Weseman highlighted some fun winter recreation opportunities in northern Grant County and beyond:. “A lot of people like to snowmobile into Olive Lake Campground and do some ice fishing there. In...
elkhornmediagroup.com
John Day DMV closed Friday afternoon
JOHN DAY – According to ODOT DMV East Region Manager Sarah Lien, the John Day DMV Office will be closed this Friday, December 9th after their lunch hour. The closure is due to staffing issues. Following its closure at 12:30 this Friday, the John Day DMV will be open...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Baker City’s Jesse Brown places 2nd in round one of the NFR in Las Vegas
BAKER CITY- Steer Wrestler Jesse Brown is making his hometown of Baker City proud during this year’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. In round one Brown took 2nd place with a payout of $22,851. Brown didn’t place in the top 6 in rounds two, three or four.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Earliest photo of Kam Wah Chung/Chinatown surfaces
JOHN DAY – Kam Wah Chung State Heritage Site Curator Don Meritt swung by KJDY/News 102 Studios in John Day recently and informed listeners that a new photo has surfaced, depicting the Kam Wah Chung building and Chinatown of John Day. He said it was likely taken in the 1890’s:
I-84 closed in eastern Oregon due to crashes, winter weather
BOISE, Idaho — Multiple crashes and severe winter weather have forced a stretch of Interstate 84 to close in eastern Oregon Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported. Westbound lanes are closed between Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, 4 miles east of...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Painted Sky Center for the Arts has new opportunities, new location
JOHN DAY – Painted Sky Center for the Arts has a new location, and they’ve got new classes to take. They’re now located at 116 Bridge Street in John Day, from their former Canyon City location. In addition to the art classes, plenty of volunteer opportunities are available for anyone interested in arts and culture. Call Painted Sky during their office hours if you’re able to help at (541) 575-1335, or email painteskycenter@gmail.com.
Comments / 0