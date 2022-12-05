GOP slowly begins to condemn Trump's call to terminate Constitution, but many remain silent

Read full article on original website
Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle
Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack."I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in...
Tough love coming in insurance session. Pols indicted. More silencing schools
It’s Monday, Dec. 12, and there is a sure sign the election season is over. Florida legislators return to Tallahassee today with a plan to make a lot of people unhappy.
Pete Buttigieg often flies on taxpayer-funded private jets, flight data show
Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has used taxpayer-funded private jets at least 18 times since taking office, a practice that resulted in a Trump administration resignation.
Russia says U.S. not 'constructive' yet in talks - RIA
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia sees Istanbul as a "comfortable place" to conduct diplomacy with the United States but does not yet believe Washington has adopted a constructive approach in talks, the RIA Novosti news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Monday.
Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests
LIMA, Peru — (AP) — Peru's newest president, Dina Boluarte, gave in to protesters' demands early Monday announcing in a nationally televised address that she will send Congress a proposal to move up elections. Boluarte's decision came after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets around Peru for...
Iran publicly executes second man over protests, defying outcry
Iran on Monday executed a second man convicted over the protests that have shaken the regime for almost three months, defying an international outcry over its use of capital punishment against those involved in the movement. In July a man who had been convicted over the murder of a police officer in the southern city of Shiraz was hanged in public and IHR said this was the first such public execution in two years. sjw/it
Dog therapy for kids facing the trauma of the war in Ukraine
BOYARKA, Ukraine — (AP) — Bice is an American pit bull terrier with an important and sensitive job in Ukraine — comforting children traumatized by Russia's war. The playful 8-year-old gray dog arrived on time this week to a rehabilitation center on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, ready to start his duties.
