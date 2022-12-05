Pine Bluff police make arrest in July shooting death of a 15-year-old

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff Police Department announced on Monday that an arrest was made as a result of an investigation into the July 18 shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Officials with the Pine Bluff Police Department said that they issued a warrant for the arrest of Cartez Davis in late July and on Dec. 2 they received a tip that he was in the area.

Officers said that they conducted surveillance on the area and found Davis in a vehicle alongside two other people.

Police said that Davis was arrested and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail and is facing a charge of capital murder.

The two 18-year-old occupants of the car, India Rogers and Taishaiuhn West, were also arrested and are facing charges of hindering apprehension.

In addition to Pine Bluff police, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshall’s Office also assisted in the arrest a spokesman said.

Officers said that during the time of the arrest, a 9mm handgun was found and has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for analysis.

